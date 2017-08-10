Hot Topics

    NFL Making Right Decision Getting Rid Of Cutdown Date

    By Alex Kozora August 10, 2017 at 04:35 pm


    I wanted to briefly write a response to something interesting Kevin Colbert said. Lost between questions about Le’Veon Bell was his response to the NFL’s decision to axe the 75 man cutdown. Instead, there will be only one round of cuts at the very end of camp. Colbert said he wasn’t a fan of the decision, saying he was “not sure it was going to help that group.”

    And hey, who am I to disagree? Colbert lives and breathes the nuances and inertia of the league. And the counterpoint he makes is valid and something that I honestly hadn’t considered.

    “That’s a little worrisome to me, quite honestly, because like Alejandro Villanueva was cut at 75 and we had a week prior to the 53 cut to get him in, work him out and maybe see how he can fit,” as Dave Bryan wrote earlier this week.

    It’s true that the opportunity to work out those cut players is gone, or at least, shifted into the regular season. Villanueva came from that group. So did Ross Cockrell, though the Steelers waited until after final cuts to scoop him up.

    But ultimately, Colbert’s concern comes down to exposure. In that, the players won’t get enough of it. That’s where he and I are on opposite sides. Getting rid of that cut gives the players exposure. A final preseason game to soak up a ton of reps and put on tape for the rest of the league to see.


    The fourth preseason game has always been one for rest. Starters aren’t supposed to sniff the field. It’s for the backups. So why are the players, the backups, who need it the most, get their pink slip days before? The bottom of the roster is the most deprived part of a team. Reps during camp and the first three games are limited. There’s almost none in that third contest, the tune up for the starters, who generally play the first half and the second string finishes things out.

    The fourth game is the best chance for the last guys on the roster. The Jake McGee’s and Christian Brown’s of the world. And the exposure they get in stadiums is greater than what you’ll see in a workout. It gives that player tape to send around to the league in order to get noticed. To get those workouts, tryouts, and ultimately, a contract.

    While yes, the opportunity to try out those players gets pushed back, they’re clearly not eliminated. Tryouts are common place throughout the regular season. For most teams, Tuesday is their workout day where scouts and in Pittsburgh at least – Colbert – are tasked to evaluate the guys they bring in. That’s how Mike Hilton earned a roster spot late last season and now, has a chance to make the 53 man roster.

    It’s the best of both worlds. More snaps, more tape, better evaluation, and still the chance to bring the player in for a personal look. It’s rare the NFL works in favor of the little guy. This change does and is something I guarantee those players embrace.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dorian James

      Yeah I totally misunderstood that rule the first time around. However, I’m still on the fence about it.

    • Rob H

      It’s one of those arguments where there is some validity to both sides of it. Me personally though, I kind of look at it like those first round of cuts are usually guys with with no shot to make the team or PS, and maybe a veteran or two that they know they aren’t going to keep, and want to give more time to catch on somewhere else. Cutting away that “dead weight” then allows you to use that fourth preseason game to focus on those players who do have a shot at the roster and practice squad. If the teams still do decide that they want to focus on the guys they like most (which I believe most will), than those other guys just sit on the bench during the last preseason game, and don’t get any extra tape to put out there anyway.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I think it’s a double edged sword.
      But I do think that this is probably overall the better way to go. It’s always going to be harder to stick with a new team, so at least give them a better chance of sticking with the current team.

    • Jacob

      I side with Colbert. There is a difference between seeing a guy an extra week on tape vs. bring him in to evaluate him yourself. The only way to do that now is to put him on the 53 or practice squad.