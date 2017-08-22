Hot Topics

    OLB Bud Dupree Expects To Make 2017 Debut Against Colts

    By Dave Bryan August 22, 2017 at 10:05 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers are now beginning to prepare for their third preseason game of 2017 and that Saturday night game at Heinz Field against the Indianapolis Colts should include several starters playing an extensive amount of time. Will outside linebacker Bud Dupree be one of them? We’re unlikely to know for sure until right before kickoff, but early signs are pointing to that ultimately being the case, however.

    On Monday, Dupree, who has sat out the Steelers first two preseason games with an undisclosed injury, said he expects to make his 2017 debut Saturday against the Colts, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    “I just want to make sure I am all good,” said Dupree, who added that he expects to practice this week. “Just missing all those games last year is something I don’t want to go through again.”

    Dupree, who started the 2016 regular season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list with the designated to return classification reportedly due to a groin injury, ultimately didn’t see his first action last year until Week 11. The former first-round draft pick out of Kentucky went on to register 4.5 sacks in the final seven regular season games and added another half sack during the playoffs.

    Following the Steelers first preseason game against the New York Giants, outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was asked about Dupree’s status during an interview on Steelers Nation Radio.


    “I know what Bud is so the pressure isn’t there,” Porter said of Dupree’s missed time so far during training camp practices and the preseason. “I just still want him on the grass so he can grow with his guys. We’ve got some new interior guys that we’ve got to run games with – [defensive end] Tyson Alualu, I like him, I think he’s going to help our defense, so you’ve got to get the timing with these guys.

    “So, if you can’t be out there to get the timing, you’re going to be off-step a little bit and you always want to get the timing with the guys you’re working with and every day he’s missing, we’re not getting that. And it’s not a big thing because I know we’re going to get him back and I know what Bud is, but I still need him to get on the grass as soon as he can.”

    Through the Steelers first two preseason games, the team’s outside linebackers have been productive when it comes to that position group getting sacks. In fact, 9 of the team’s 11 total sacks so far during the preseason have been registered by outside linebackers as veteran Arthur Moats, rookie T.J. Watt and second-year player Farrington Huguenin combined for six of them in the preseason opener. Additionally, Huguenin and third-year outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo had a combined three sacks in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

    If things go as planned on Saturday, we should see Dupree, and perhaps even veteran James Harrison, both attempting to join their outside linebacker counterparts in the sack column against the Colts.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yes please

    • srdan

      I remember reading that article this summer where he was touted to have better tools than Von Miller. I want to see the coaching he received realize on the field.

    • george

      Does anyone know what the mysterious injury was this year? Last year it was an abdominal tear.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Thats crazy but lets hope its true lol

    • RickM

      I’m not interested in his results on Saturday. Just play, come back healthy and move beyond whatever injury concerns there were.

    • Ace

      Reading between the tea leaves it seems he slightly tweaked something, hammy, groin, quad, calf. Whatever it was I’m glad they took the approach to let him rest as opposed to last year. Frustrating not having him out there, but if it means he’ll be healthy for the reg season then it’s all good.

    • Boots

      I don’t care if he plays a down in the preseason if it means he’s healthy for the season!

    • hdogg48

      To have Shazier and Dupree healthy and on the field
      all season would go a long way toward this team going
      13-3 and get at least a first round bye in the playoffs
      as opposed to a 10-6 record and have to be road warriors…again.

    • Zarbor

      I am soooo looking forward to Dupree this season. Long to see him Watt and Chick dominate having QBs scared for their life. With Harrison as a backup, the expectation is high for this group.

    • SilverSteel

      Crazy? Athletically, he’s probably a better physical specimen. Technique? We shall see how much this off season has added to his skill set. But he is as strong and fast as any other in the business.