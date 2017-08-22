Hot Topics

    Pass Attempt Breakdown Of Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs Against Falcons

    By Dave Bryan August 22, 2017 at 06:50 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his second preseason start Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee product really didn’t take too many steps forward in his development.

    Dobbs completed 10 of 19 pass attempts for 70 yards on 22 total throws. He did not throw a touchdown pass in the game and his last attempt was an ill-advised toss while going to the ground that was ultimately intercepted.

    Below are several breakdowns of Dobbs’ pass attempts against the Falcons. First is a video that shows his throw locations. That is followed by a play-by-play breakdown complete with snap to throw times and pass distances along with a quick recap of what happened on the play. Lastly, you’ll see a passing chart complete with legend.

    Now, it should be noted that three of Dobbs’ pass attempts were dropped. Two were short passes to running back James Conner while another pass down the middle of the field couldn’t be secured by tight end Xavier Grimble. That incompletion was wiped out by a defensive holding call, however, and thus did not go in his official passing stats.

    Dobbs, as you can see in the charts below, attempted throws of various lengths. All of his deep throws down both sidelines seemed to be underthrown balls and it’s unclear as to how many were intended to be back-shoulder varieties. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant made a nice adjustment on one of those early deep throws for a gain of 23 yards, the longest completion the Steelers offense had in the game.


    Dobbs still has a few accuracy issues he needs to clear up as a few of his throws were high while another one of his incompletions was a low throw to wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey on a slant-route.

    The main positive takeaway from Dobbs’ Sunday night showing was his pocket presence as he seemed to have a good feel for when to step up. Even so, he has a long way to go in his development.

    I have Dobbs’ average snap to throw time at 2.51 seconds and his average passing distance past the original line of scrimmage at 7 yards.

    Throw Location Video

    Play-by-play Breakdown

    Passing Chart With All Throws Marked From Own 30-Yard-Line As LOS

    • John Pennington

      Dobbs needs to clean his passes up he is going to get someone hurt trying to catch his passes.Look weak passing and can’t believe he cant throw short and intermediate passes as a qb.Coaches need to tell him that if he can’t throw short and intermediate passes in this league he has no chance of ever being a NFL qb.He needs a wakeup call he did not improve in his last game he went backwards.

    • VaDave

      From the chart, he completed 10 of 16 within 10 yards of the los, factor in the two of those incompletions were drops, maybe his short game isn’t that bad. That said, the 6 passes with one completion over 10 yards is a much bigger worry.

    • steeltown

      I like this kid. Not based off of his recent performance, it was not impressive. Lest we forget how terrible most rookie QBs look out of the gate. He looks light years ahead of Landry when it comes to decision making and control of the clock, team on the field etc.

    • Steeler Nation!

      If that last line doesn’t say it all, 19 attempts for 70 yards does. I’m rooting for him, but anyone who’s saying he’s much further along than anyone is reaching. It’s been ugly, and it’s going to be a long term project for him to become the backup QB.

    • falconsaftey43

      Hasn’t been pretty so far, but didn’t expect him to fix accuracy issues overnight. Hopefully a year dedicated to football training will help, but not a lot of reason for optimism at this point.