Pass Attempt Breakdown Of Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs Against Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his preseason debut Friday night against the New York Giants and after a shaky start, the Tennessee product calmed down somewhat. Dobbs completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the game. He also had another touchdown pass wiped out by a holding penalty.

Below are several breakdowns of Dobbs’ pass attempts against the Giants. First is a video that shows his throw locations. That is followed by a play-by-play breakdown complete with snap to throw times and pass distances along with a quick recap of what happened on the play. Lastly, you’ll see a passing chart complete with legend.

After watching each of Dobbs’ pass attempts, it’s clear he needs to work on his accuracy as several of his throws were high. He was saved by some nice catches by his intended receivers. Out of the pocket and on the move, Dobbs delivered some nice throws. Additionally, his two touchdown passes, of which one was nullified by a penalty, were probably his best throws of the night.

I have his average snap to throw time at 2.86 seconds and his average passing distance past the original line of scrimmage at 10.1 yards.

For a first NFL performance, Dobbs wasn’t overly impressive and that’s understandable. We now how a starting point with him to compare to his future preseason showings to see how he improves.





Throw Location Video

Play-by-play Breakdown

Q TIME DWN DIST SIDE LOS PLAY BY PLAY RES DIR YDS STT PDIST Breakdown 1 14:14 2 11 PIT 16 J.Dobbs pass SR to J.Smith-Schuster for 4 yards. C SR 4 2.43 -1 Nice throw on split-zone with play-action 1 13:31 3 7 PIT 20 (SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SM to D.Heyward-Bey. I SM 0 3.46 15 Overthrown short pass to MOF 1 11:22 1 10 PIT 19 (SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SL to F.Toussaint. I SL 0 2.50 -3 High dump-off behind LOS with pressure 1 8:12 1 10 PIT 29 J.Dobbs pass DL intended for D.Heyward-Bey INTERCEPTED. IN DL 0 2.71 20 Short-armed throw right to underneath defender 2 14:18 3 4 PIT 37 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SM intended for E.Rogers INTERCEPTED. IN SM 0 2.25 2 Ill-advised short throw to MOF 2 11:09 2 6 PIT 16 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SR to J.James for 1 yard. C SR 1 1.70 -1 Quick swing pass to TE very high 2 8:32 2 16 PIT 27 J.Dobbs pass DR to C.Hamilton for 44 yards. C DR 44 3.32 35 Completed high deep throw down numbers great catch 2 1:12 1 10 PIT 25 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SL to D.Heyward-Bey for 6 yards. C SL 6 2.00 7 Stop route throw on target 2 :58 3 9 PIT 26 (SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete DL to D.Heyward-Bey. I DL 0 2.53 26 Deep throw high and OOB 2 :40 1 10 NYG 28 J.Dobbs pass DR to C.Hamilton for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN. C DR 28 2.96 28 Money throw down numbers off play-action 3 9:46 2 5 PIT 26 J.Dobbs pass SL to M.Tucker for 10 yards. C SL 10 4.51 10 Roll-out to left off play-action with nice sideline throw 3 7:04 2 19 PIT 38 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SL to K.Davis for 5 yards. C SL 5 2.12 -3 Quick dump-off behind LOS 3 6:23 3 14 PIT 43 (SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete DR to C.Severin, DROPPED. I DR 0 4.50 13 Escaped pressure to right with throw on run & dropped 3 5:34 1 10 NYG 14 (SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SR to K.Davis. I SR 0 1.84 1 Swing pass to left too far outside 3 4:52 3 7 NYG 11 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SM to X.Grimble for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED. C SM 11 4.46 12 Avoided pressure to left with great throw to MOF EZ 3 4:42 3 17 NYG 21 (SG) J.Dobbs pass SR to E.Rogers for 2 yards. C SR 2 2.53 1 High throw on short underneath crosser

Passing Chart

