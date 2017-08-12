Hot Topics

    Pass Attempt Breakdown Of Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs Against Giants

    By Dave Bryan August 12, 2017 at 08:52 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his preseason debut Friday night against the New York Giants and after a shaky start, the Tennessee product calmed down somewhat. Dobbs completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the game. He also had another touchdown pass wiped out by a holding penalty.

    Below are several breakdowns of Dobbs’ pass attempts against the Giants. First is a video that shows his throw locations. That is followed by a play-by-play breakdown complete with snap to throw times and pass distances along with a quick recap of what happened on the play. Lastly, you’ll see a passing chart complete with legend.

    After watching each of Dobbs’ pass attempts, it’s clear he needs to work on his accuracy as several of his throws were high. He was saved by some nice catches by his intended receivers. Out of the pocket and on the move, Dobbs delivered some nice throws. Additionally, his two touchdown passes, of which one was nullified by a penalty, were probably his best throws of the night.

    I have his average snap to throw time at 2.86 seconds and his average passing distance past the original line of scrimmage at 10.1 yards.

    For a first NFL performance, Dobbs wasn’t overly impressive and that’s understandable. We now how a starting point with him to compare to his future preseason showings to see how he improves.


    Throw Location Video

    Play-by-play Breakdown

    QTIMEDWNDISTSIDELOSPLAY BY PLAYRESDIRYDSSTTPDISTBreakdown
    114:14211PIT16J.Dobbs pass SR to J.Smith-Schuster for 4 yards.CSR42.43-1Nice throw on split-zone with play-action
    113:3137PIT20(SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SM to D.Heyward-Bey.ISM03.4615Overthrown short pass to MOF
    111:22110PIT19(SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SL to F.Toussaint.ISL02.50-3High dump-off behind LOS with pressure
    18:12110PIT29J.Dobbs pass DL intended for D.Heyward-Bey INTERCEPTED.INDL02.7120Short-armed throw right to underneath defender
    214:1834PIT37(SG) J.Dobbs pass SM intended for E.Rogers INTERCEPTED.INSM02.252Ill-advised short throw to MOF
    211:0926PIT16(SG) J.Dobbs pass SR to J.James for 1 yard.CSR11.70-1Quick swing pass to TE very high
    28:32216PIT27J.Dobbs pass DR to C.Hamilton for 44 yards.CDR443.3235Completed high deep throw down numbers great catch
    21:12110PIT25(SG) J.Dobbs pass SL to D.Heyward-Bey for 6 yards.CSL62.007Stop route throw on target
    2:5839PIT26(SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete DL to D.Heyward-Bey.IDL02.5326Deep throw high and OOB
    2:40110NYG28J.Dobbs pass DR to C.Hamilton for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN.CDR282.9628Money throw down numbers off play-action
    39:4625PIT26J.Dobbs pass SL to M.Tucker for 10 yards.CSL104.5110Roll-out to left off play-action with nice sideline throw
    37:04219PIT38(SG) J.Dobbs pass SL to K.Davis for 5 yards.CSL52.12-3Quick dump-off behind LOS
    36:23314PIT43(SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete DR to C.Severin, DROPPED.IDR04.5013Escaped pressure to right with throw on run & dropped
    35:34110NYG14(SG) J.Dobbs pass incomplete SR to K.Davis.ISR01.841Swing pass to left too far outside
    34:5237NYG11(SG) J.Dobbs pass SM to X.Grimble for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED.CSM114.4612Avoided pressure to left with great throw to MOF EZ
    34:42317NYG21(SG) J.Dobbs pass SR to E.Rogers for 2 yards.CSR22.531High throw on short underneath crosser

    Passing Chart

