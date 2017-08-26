Hot Topics

    Patriots WR Julian Edelman Expected To Miss 2017 Season With Torn ACL

    By Dave Bryan August 26, 2017 at 01:36 pm


    As expected, the New England Patriots offense looked ready for the start of the regular season in their Friday night preseason game against the Detroit Lions but with that said, it appears as though they’ve now lost wide receiver Julian Edelman for the year due to a knee injury he suffered early in that contest.

    According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, Edelman suffered a complete ACL tear in his right knee Friday night and thus is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. He had caught three passes for 52 yards against the Lions before suffering his injury.


    While the Patriots loss of Edelman is obviously big, it’s not like they don’t have other potent wide receivers on their roster. Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks are all experienced players and as long as tight end Rob Gronkowski remains healthy, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will certainly have plenty of receiving weapons to choose from. Edelman, however, did catch 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns last season.

    The Patriots are still expected to run away with the AFC East division in 2017 despite Edelman’s injury and also figure to compete for the top seed in the conference once again. While the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Patriots during the 2017 regular season, that game at Heinz Field won’t take place until Week 15 and as we all know, a lot can change between now and then and especially when it comes to injuries for both teams.

    In case you may have forgotten, Edelman caught 17 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown last season in the two games he played against the Steelers and that includes the AFC Championship game.

    The Patriots will open up their 2017 regular season at home on September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs and they’re still considered heavy favorites to win that game even after losing Edelman.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sad to see him go down. Hope he gets heals fully and quickly.

    • alevin16

      Well I guess that means that they will pick up one of the many receivers we cut loose and turn him into an all pro 😀

    • Rocksolid20

      Bet on it .

    • John Noh

      Ayers would fit their mold.

    • francesco

      Pats will find another small shifty WR.
      But glad Edelman went down.
      Hoping Brady gets injured as well.

    • Michael Conrad

      They would beat us by 20 with him and by 20 without him.Pats game planing is good. Tom Brady is great and the offense is very good. I’m sorry for JE the guy works hard and is special.

    • nutty32

      Schadenfreude bliss!

    • Mark Stouffer

      Never want to see a guy get injured. Hope he recovers quickly.

    • alevin16

      I was actually thinking just that. Isn’t Ayers also a QB?

    • Walt Dongo

      Pathetic

    • Michael Mosgrove

      oh darn. im not cheering for his injury itself. but i am glad we dont have to get burned by him.

    • Hard Row

      Rub some avocado on it.

    • I agree. Ayers won’t make our 53…and now I doubt he’ll see our practice squad. The kid has solid hands and can play for sure–definitely re the slot and Edelman’s route tree. I’m not saying he’s be another Edelman, but with Brady slinging passes and schooled in the NE system, he’d be a weapon if ever they need him.

    • Michael James

      As far as their chances for winning another SB goes, I doubt it hurts them one bit. They don’t depend on any players other than Brady. Gronk (who’s a much better player than Edelman) went down last year and they didn’t miss a beat. As long as Brady and Belichick are there, I won’t get my hope of beating them up too much.

    • Harley Crockett

      They’ll overcome, that team always finds a way to land on their feet …. don’t like seeing people hurt though especially in a preseason game

    • Joey

      Drafted him in the 5th rd of my Fantasy draft….. We werent supposed to have it so early, but one team couldnt make it to the original draft date, and the guy who couldnt make it was talking about how, no one is going to be losing their top 5 picks…

      sorry for the story. Sad the pats lost their top wideout.

    • NinjaMountie

      That sucks.

    • Rob H

      Now they just released Kony Ealy, a player they just traded a second round pick for, before he played a single game.
      So, they basically traded a second round pick for a third round pick straight up.
      Imagine the vitriol that would be thrown at Tomlin/Colbert if they did that, but this was Belichick, so, you know, he’s an infallible genius and all…

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Hogan burned us in afc champ game if I recall

    • The Chin

      Running around uncovered will do that.

    • Rick McClelland

      A shame that Edelman was injured. It won’t matter though, as NE will pick up some no name receiver no one has ever heard of and they will become an instant star. It’s all about fitting the player to the NE system.

    • NinjaMountie

      Sucks for Edelman. Hope he is able to come back strong next season. 31 years old and a history of missing games makes me wonder if he’ll be playing with NE if he decides to continue to play.

    • Joey

      Totally does…

    • francesco

      Just being honest.
      I’m sure the other 31 teams hope for some way not to face Ben or Antonio or Le’veon.
      Get real!

    • dany

      People just like the activity, you never know the results until some time later (usually not as soon as this one though!) so complaining about it is out the window at first. The steelers’ inactivity when it comes to those kind of moves seem boring to fans, and hell they should be boring, from my perspective

    • dany

      There’s a huge difference. A clip from Tomlin in 2015 explained it; He said to Peyton “I’m glad you’re not playing” with a huge smile, I mean damn he knows what the man can do, everyone knows what Brady can do, Ben, Bell. But saying “I hope x player gets injured” is crossing that line. Then again, it doesn’t really do anything (unless you care about placing steelers fan in a “bad light”) but I’m just saying, be less bitter

      We live in an era of nfl suspensions, so I hope Gronk gets suspended!

    • francesco

      So hoping a player gets suspended or hoping they get injured…there is a difference?

    • Gautama Om

      An injury like this, at his age, his career is over.

    • Gautama Om

      He’s definitely an important part of their offense…see the SB. But he was a candidate for regression due to age.

      They have Brandon Cooks to take over the slot. I’ve hear that he’s had some struggles with the of.fense though. I don’t think they’ll miss a beat…someone else will step up. Brady has done well with lesser players on the roster than they have in 2017. They system is built to succeed with “no-names” at WR.

      However they could be in trouble with the horrible DL that’s gotten worse due to injuries and poor player acquisitions. We will SLASH them on the ground and take away their time if possession.

    • Gautama Om

      When he says he’s wishing injury he’s not wishing something that would seriously affect Edelman’s health; just an injury that would take him out of their plans this year.

      Walt if you’re SOOOO concerned with their health then you should protest football altogether because CTE is much more serious. PALEEESE.