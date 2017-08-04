Hot Topics

    Perennial Camp Darling Justin Hunter Must Continue To Impress Inside Stadiums

    By Matthew Marczi August 4, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Justin Hunter looks unstoppable in training camp. If you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, then it is quite possible that you haven’t heard that before up until last week. Problem is, this has been the same story throughout his career, and those incredible performances on the practice field haven’t exactly translated inside of stadiums.

    I have already written one article just recently urging people to pump the brakes on Justin Hunter, not to read too much into camp reports, so to be honest I kind of feel bad about writing another one period, let alone one so quickly. But I do think that expectations should be tempered.

    One must understand that we are not talking about a newcomer here. Hunter is a fifth-year veteran. We already know what he looks like in extensive meaningful action. Frankly, that makes training camp observations less valuable. Even if he does lock up a roster spot, one should not expect him to have a sudden renaissance because he has a better quarterback throwing him the ball.

    Let’s flash back to the 2014 training camp, when the fade pass to Hunter was “all but unstoppable”, according to The Tennessean. “He’s so big and so long, and he has the ability to jump, and he has such a big catch radius”, his quarterback of record at the time, Jake Locker, told reporters. “You’re able to put the ball a lot of places to give him a chance. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense at that point”.

    But things didn’t go all that well for Hunter later that year, his second in the league. Limited to 12 games, he caught 28 passes for 498 yards and three touchdowns. That was the most productive year of his career, logging about 600 snaps. None of which, by the way, came on special teams.


    There are those who watch his actual game tape and come away from the conclusion that he is shy in crowds and doesn’t embrace contact. That would almost seem to be in contradiction to what we are seeing in training camp. But training camp is a much more controlled environment; and frankly Hunter has a reason to be shy around contact.

    Going back to that 2014 season, the former second-round pick ended up suffering a lacerated spleen after he got hammered by the safety after going after a Zach Mettenberger pass. Initially deemed a “stomach injury”, he returned to the game, but ended up in the hospital before the final whistle.

    Mettenberger blamed himself for throwing the ball in the first place, but Paul Kuharsky wrote at the time “Hunter could have, and should have, gone after the ball more aggressively anyway. And if he had, he might not have suffered the injury he did”.

    If you jump onto a Titans message board these days and Hunter comes up, they’ll be happy to tell you that he is afraid of contact. And they’ll also be happy to tell you that he has always been a training camp sensation. Go on Volunteer boards and they’ll tell you that he was never the same player after his 2011 ACL tear.

    It is up to Hunter, now that he is on his fourth team within the past 12 months, to prove that this time will be different. He doesn’t have to be The Next Randy Moss. But having just four snaps on special teams in his career is not going to make it easier on him.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • SteelChuck

      Wow pretty harsh write up

    • Paddy

      You have to go by what hes does in games, unfortunately in the preseason he won’t have Ben throwing to him. I still think he gets cut. Nice work Matthew!

    • Steve Johnson

      If he can’t do it in the Stadiums on Sunday’s, I don’t see how he makes the team. He doesn’t play Special Teams, so IMO, he really needs to light it up during the Preseason.

    • Steve Johnson

      Not exactly, Coates is still banged up and Bryant hasn’t been fully reinstated.

    • Scunge

      Yeah, I don’t get the hate for Justin Hunter. I mean come on it is okay for you Depot guys to gush over Coty Sensabaugh, who is trying to land on his 4th NFL team in the past 12 months and who after signing a decent contract was quickly deactivated 2 games into that contract and then cut after the 3rd game.

      Hunter has 78 catches for 1,305 yards, good for 16.7 yards a catch and 12 TDs for his career. He had 7 catches over 40+ yards. He averages a TD for every 6.5 catches. Coates averages a TD once every 11 catches, Bey has a TD once every 12th catch. Much is being made over the legendary special teams prowess of both Bey and Coates but I just don’t see it, it is over rated.

      Anyway, from what I understand Hunter this year got engaged to his girlfriend and they have two children. Sounds like maybe, just maybe, Hunter has done some growing up and does realize this is perhaps his last opportunity to salvage his career and provide for his wife and family.

      Doesn’t hurt that he has his former head coach in Mike Munchak in his corner and who I think had a part in bringing him to Pittsburgh. Also doesn’t hurt that he is a Virginia Beach, Virginia native and Tomlin also comes from that general area.

      I just get the feeling that he has the team made and if you guys are down on him then it probably will happen just like how you guys kept trying so hard to convince us that Tyler Matakevich wouldn’t make the roster either.

    • Brenton deed

      The only possible response to this apparently legitimate criticism is that he didn’t have an elite QB throwing to him.
      Time will tell…

    • falconsaftey43

      You just have to keep expectations in line. Yes, he’s not Martavis Bryant. But he could be Sammie Coates. We’re not talking about him being the #2 WR, but the number 4 or 5. A guy that can be used in some situations or play at a good level if injuries occur. He has to be better than Cobi Hamilton was last year in order to be a success. His lack of special teams play makes it all the more important that he shine in pre-season games, because he’ll be strictly a backup player, and very likely inactive unless there are injuries.

      To be fair, his 2014 season saw Charlie Whitehurst start 5 games, rookie Zack Mettenberger (who the Steelers deemed not good enough to be their 3rd QB) start 6, and Jake Locker start 5. Not unreasonable to think QB play could have been a factor, surely not the biggest factor, but still part of the equation. Their best WR in 2014 was Kendall Wright with 715 yards, and Nate Washington with 647.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Bravo! Hunter is an elite flag football player, but the guy hasn’t performed well in pads on Sundays. Maybe playing with an elite QB & alongside very talented receivers will help ; but at the end of the day I still he’s just strictly a situational 9 route/fad pattern guy who is competing to be 5th or 6th WR on this Team. Let’s see how he looks in pre-season action.

    • AndyR34

      M. Wheaton – 22 starts in 47 games; 107 catches for 1508 yds. and 8 TD’s.
      J. Hunter – 18 starts in 48 games; 78 catches for 1305 yds. and 12 TD’s.

      Many on here couldn’t wait for Wheaton to be gone, but Hunter is the 2nd coming? I don’t think so. And the QB difference will be a non-factor. I want to seeHunter going over the middle with Weddle waiting for him. Wheaton makes that catch for a first down; Hunter…?

    • Rob H

      Nah, I think he was just stating the facts, and I’ve been a supporter of Hunter since they signed him. He has a skillset that is extremely attractive, especially in the redzone, but also as insurance as a legitimate deep threat, something we struggled without when Coates went downhill last year.
      That doesn’t change the fact that the back end of your receiving corp ALWAYS plays some area of special teams. The only way he can be the outlier for that is to show that he can take his training camp skillset, and show it consistently in real games, where the defenders aren’t going to hold back at all, and will actually be trying to hit him as hard as they can.

    • SilverSteel

      If I ruptured my spleen, I would be tentative too. We can’t leave our guys out to dry with poor ball placement. I’m sure he will do better here. If the QBs were getting him killed, he may not have that problem with BB.

    • SilverSteel

      MT does like his VA natives.

    • falconsaftey43

      Who has been gushing over Coty Sensabaugh? I honestly haven’t heard any one really say anything about the guy. Barely got talked about when he was signed.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Nice article MM..

    • SilverSteel

      No way, Ben is already praising him and loves his tall receivers with speed and hands. This guy ain’t getting cut. Coates, DHB and Cobi aren’t good enough to push him out. If he shows in preseason, he may be our #4 and will see game time rotation with the #3.

    • falconsaftey43

      QB will have some impact. 2014 Titans leading WR had 715 yards. 2015 it was 549 yards, 2016 the Bills leading WR had 613 yards. Better QB won’t make Hunter a pro bowler, but there is no denying he was on some terrible offensive teams.

    • Alan Tman

      Better QB, and being the number 3 instead of #1 will make a world of difference. He’ll be fine if he just makes us better in the Red Zone. It would be nice to see Ben have a 40 TD season!! See I’m not a Ben hater!! LOL

    • Scunge

      Wheaton when he was here was a starter or at the very least the 3rd WR when Bryant and Brown were on the field. Who is comparing Hunter to Wheaton or saying that he is a starter or the slot WR?

      The fact that Green didn’t work out might mean that they employ more 4 WR sets because Jesse James is not that vertical TE and Grimble has yet to prove himself. Hunter has speed and plays to it and defenses have to respect it. From reports in camp they seem to be lining up Hunter at times in the slot.

      Many may say the 5th WR does not get many catches and that there are not many footballs to go around after Bryant, Brown and Rogers/JuJu get the bulk. Yet in 2014 when we had Bryant, Brown and Wheaton you still had Lance Moore, Justin Brown and Bey combine for 29 receptions on 52 targets. In 2015 you had Bey, Coates and Tyler Murphy catch 23 passes on 42 targets.

      You never know when starters will go down but man to have a 5th WR like Hunter who averages a TD for every 6.5 catches? Yes, please. He could catch 20 passes and have 5 TDs and that would be great production for the 5th WR and would be worth more than any special teams contributions that Bey or Coates provide.

      How does this offense score 30 points a game? How does Ben throw for 40 TDs this year? They do it by getting better production from their role players. Hunter had 10 catches for 189 yards and 4 TDs last season for Buffalo. He had half the catches of Coates yet twice the TDs. That is pretty compelling and tempting if you are Haley and Ben and looking for solutions to score more points.

    • Jim Foles

      Good point.. the other point would be his supporting cast of quality receivers on the field with him.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Yep. If you’re on the field with AB and MB, you probably dont have to worry too much about that safety coming over to light you up. He’ll be busy elsewhere.

    • RASTA

      QB difference will be a non-factor??? Since when?

      He would be our 5th or 6th WR, and an actual Red Zone threat (unlike Rogers).

      I can’t wait to see Big Ben lined up at the 15 with AB, LB, MB, JuJu, JJ, and Hunter flying to the endzone…for the record that would be 5’10, 6’1, 6’5, 6’2, 6’7, and 6’4….good luck finding any backfield capable of being tall enough to defend this group (maybe 2-3 max would be covered).

      Hunter is no longer a #1 or #2, and has one of the best QB’s working with him every day now.

      Steelers going to the Super Bowl!

    • Steeldog22

      Agree completely. Great insurance and will certainly be used (with success I believe) situationally more often than some may think. I know Sammy Coates or Hey Beys special teams play wasn’t winning the NE game last year. If he has chemistry with Ben, and it sounds like he does (QB play does matter) he will get his reps. He’s making this team. I don’t understand the shade being thrown his way

    • John Noh

      Hopefully, yes. The uncommon denominator would be that Ben is better than all those QBs he’s had in the past, combined, in terms of talent.

    • RickM

      You’re getting some bad information MM. “Go on Volunteer boards and they’ll tell you that he was never the same player after his 2011 ACL tear.” He had a brilliant 2012 campaign after that injury with 73 catches, almost 1,100 yards and 9 TD’s.

      As for his pro career, you may be right and I think you’re wise to temper judgements. But this is definitely the best circumstances for him with a far superior QB and a much better offense if he makes the team. I think myths develop around players, some true, some not. So I’ll withhold judgement.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Wheat thins was one of the most inconsistent players I’ve ever seen.

    • 20Stoney

      Too many people ignore the special teams aspect. A guy that far down on the depth chart HAS to play special teams to get a hat on Sunday.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Let’s not forget coverage too. Even ab had issues getting triple teamed last year. Washinton was a Steeler that was cut over 5 years ago for being inconsistent.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hey bey has st talent. Coates is there by need of a body.

    • falconsaftey43

      Actually, he wasn’t cut. Washington left as a free agent.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Tunch and wolf have said some good things about him so have prisuta and labs.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Doubtful he is a lock for wr5.dhb is wr6.

    • falconsaftey43

      Scunge was talking about Depot guys, at least that’s what he said. Good to hear that Tunch, Wolf and the gang have been impressed by him, certainly wouldn’t hurt to have more CBs that can play.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he will make the team or be trade bait if he shows well in preseason. I also think if he couldn’t beat out the receivers that were in front of him in Tennessee and Buffalo what makes Pittsburgh any different. Please don’t say the QB either.