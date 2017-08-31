The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Hall of Honor Adjustment To 500 All-Time List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 27 inaugural inductees to the team’s Hall of Honor on August 29th, 2017. It is intended to recognize players, coaches and other contributors to the Black & Gold. 24 of the inductees played for the Steelers at least three seasons. All the Steelers who are enshrined at the NFL Hall of Fame were included and significantly four who are not: Andy Russell, Dick Hoak, Donnie Shell and L.C. Greenwood. The team’s selection committee intends to induct a new class every year.

Bob Labriola, a selection committee member, wrote a nice article about the purpose of the Hall and that it was not intended to prioritize players above others but to share the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is a link to the article: Labriola on the Hall of Honor

Being an average Steelers fan; I am compelled to compare players from different eras. This past January, Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers

My methodology includes three categories (service, recognition & accomplishments). There are 44 subcategories but with the establishment of a Hall of Honor; there is now a 45th. This latest list of top 500 all-time Steelers accounts for the 24 players who were inducted into the Steeler’s Hall of Honor. Interestingly, the first 13 spots remain the same even though two were not in the inaugural class – Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu. The weighting of other factors kept them in the 10th & 11th spots respectively. Also, only one player was added – Walt Kiesling who climbs all the way up to # 425. No one dropped out since I cheated a little and list 502 players.

Current players are highlighted. I will recalculate rankings after the 2017 season is complete to see how the current players progress including whether some of the younger players like Artie Burns, Sean Davis or Javon Hargrave can break into the top 500 next year. Let me know who you think. I hope you enjoy perusing the list.





Rank Chg First Last Position Years Seasons 1 Joe Greene DL 1969-81 13 2 Jack Lambert LB 1974-84 11 3 Terry Bradshaw QB 1970-83 14 4 Rod Woodson DB/KR 1987-96 10 5 Mike Webster C 1974-88 15 6 Mel Blount DB 1970-83 14 7 Franco Harris RB 1972-83 12 8 Jack Ham LB 1971-82 12 9 Dermonti Dawson C 1988-00 13 10 Hines Ward WR 1998-11 14 11 Troy Polamalu S 2003-14 12 12 Ernie Stauntner DL 1950-63 14 13 Donnie Shell S 1974-87 14 14 2 John Stallworth WR 1974-87 14 15 3 Jerome Bettis RB 1996-05 10 16 -2 James Harrison LB 02 04-12 14-16 13 17 -2 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-15 13 18 -1 Alan Faneca G 1998-07 10 19 Greg Lloyd LB 1988-97 10 20 1 LC Greenwood DE 1969-81 13 21 -1 Antonio Brown WR 2010-15 7 22 Andy Russell LB 63 1966-76 12 23 1 Lynn Swann WR 1974-82 9 24 -1 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12 12 25 Jack Butler DB 1951-59 9 26 James Farrior LB 2002-11 10 27 Heath Miller TE 2005-15 11 28 Carnell Lake DB 1989-98 10 29 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00 9 30 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03 10 31 Joey Porter LB 1999-06 8 32 David Little LB 1981-92 12 33 Tunch Ilkin OT 1980-92 13 34 Aaron Smith DE 1999-11 13 35 Louie Lipps WR 1984-91 8 36 Jon Kolb OT 1969-81 13 37 Larry Brown OT 1971-84 14 38 Gary Anderson K 1982-94 13 39 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93 12 40 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14 12 41 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15 10 42 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-85 87-90 11 43 Ray Mansfield C 1964-76 13 44 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14 12 45 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02 8 46 7 John Henry Johnson RB 1960-65 6 47 -1 Robin Cole LB 1977-87 11 48 -1 Dwight White DE 1971-80 10 49 7 Bill Dudley B 1942 45-46 3 50 -2 Sam Davis G 1967-79 13 51 9 Dick Hoak RB 1961-70 10 52 -3 Mike Wagner S 1971-80 10 53 -3 Larry Foote LB 2002-08 10-13 11 54 -3 Elbie Nickel TE 1947-57 11 55 -3 John Jackson OT 1988-97 10 56 -2 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09 12 57 -2 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-14 6 58 -1 Ray Matthews B 1951-59 9 59 -1 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87 11 60 -1 Rocky Bleier RB 68 1970-80 11 61 Barry Foster RB 1990-94 5 62 12 Bobby Layne QB 1958-62 5 63 -1 Le’von Bell RB 2013-15 4 64 21 Kevin Greene LB 1993-95 3 65 -2 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77 7 66 -2 Loren Toews LB 1973-83 11 67 -2 Willie Parker RB 2004-09 6 68 -2 Bill McPeak E 1949-57 9 69 -2 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08 9 70 -2 Mike Meriweather LB 1982-87 6 71 -2 William Gay DB 2007-11 13-15 9 72 -2 Joel Steed NT 1992-99 8 73 -2 Moon Mullins OL 1971-79 9 74 -2 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89 10 75 -2 JT Thomas DB 1973-77 79-81 8 76 -1 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06 6 77 -1 Ryan Clark S 2006-13 8 78 -1 Ben McGee E 1964-72 9 79 -1 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95 5 80 -1 Darren Perry S 1992-98 7 81 -1 Max Starks T 2004-12 9 82 -1 Keith Willis DE 1982-87 89-91 9 83 -1 John Reger LB 1955-63 9 84 -1 Ramon Foster G 2009-14 8 85 -1 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94 9 86 Dale Dodril MG 1951-59 9 87 Lamarr Woodley LB 2007-13 7 88 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85 10 89 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64 9 90 George Tarasovic E 1952-53 56-63 10 91 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68 7 92 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99 9 93 Ray Pinney OL 76-78 80-82 85-87 9 94 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65 9 95 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03 9 96 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88 9 97 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00 8 98 Buddy Dial E 1959-63 5 99 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69 5 100 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09 4 101 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73 7 102 Greg Warren LS 2005-15 12 103 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02 8 104 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42 9 105 Frank Varrichone T 1955-60 6 106 Bill Walsh C 1949-55 7 107 Terry Long G 1984-91 8 108 Chad Scott DB 1997-04 7 109 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05 6 110 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03 6 111 Fran Rogel B 1950-57 8 112 Bobby Walden P 1968-77 10 113 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94 8 114 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66 6 115 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56 7 116 Meril Hoge RB 1987-93 7 117 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07 8 118 Dave DeCastro G 2012-15 5 119 Jerry Shipkey B 1948-52 5 120 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74 5 121 Roy gerela K 1971-78 8 122 Steve Furness DL 1972-80 9 123 Jermane Tuman TE 1999-06 9 124 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84 7 125 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07 8 126 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92 7 127 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81 8 128 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67 7 129 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-04 12-13 6 130 Jeff Reed K 2002-10 9 131 John Banaszak DL 1975-81 7 132 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77 6 133 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08 6 134 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11 11 135 Chuck Cherundolo DB 1941-42 45-48 6 136 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01 6 137 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97 9 138 John Fuqua RB 1970-76 7 139 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97 6 140 Chad Brown LB 1993-96 06 5 141 Jim Clack OL 1971-77 7 142 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-15 6 143 Jim Finks QB 1949-55 7 144 Chuck Hinton T 1964-71 7 145 Antwan Randel El WR 2002-05 10 5 146 Gary Ballman B 1962-66 5 147 Mark Malone QB 1980-87 8 148 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92 6 149 Walter Abercombrie RB 1982-87 6 150 37 Blood McNally B 1934 37-39 4 151 -1 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12 4 152 -1 Eric Green TE 1990-94 5 153 -1 Josh Miller P 1996-03 8 154 -1 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-10 13-15 7 155 -1 Cam Heyward DE 2011-15 6 156 -1 Willie Colon OT 2006-12 7 157 -1 Tom Tracy B 1958-63 6 158 -1 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87 8 159 -1 Frank Lewis WE 1971-77 7 160 -1 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98 5 161 -1 Dirt Winston LB 1977-81 85-86 7 162 -1 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11 6 163 -1 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93 5 164 -1 Willie Williams DB 1993-96 04-05 6 165 -1 Marv Woodson B 1964-69 6 166 -1 Lloyd Voss T 1966-71 6 167 -1 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65 5 168 -1 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96 6 169 -1 Ted Petersen OL 1977-83 87 8 170 -1 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-08 10-11 6 171 -1 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99 7 172 -1 Thomas Everett S 1987-91 5 173 -1 Brendan Stai G 1995-99 5 174 -1 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12 5 175 -1 Steve Courson G 1978-83 6 176 -1 John Nisby G 1957-61 5 177 -1 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83 6 178 -1 Evander Hood DE 2009-13 5 179 -1 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09 6 180 -1 Bill Sortet E 1933-40 8 181 -1 Brent Alexander S 2000-03 4 182 -1 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74 5 183 -1 Keith Gary DE 1983-88 6 184 -1 Donald Evans DE 1990-93 4 185 -1 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02 4 186 -1 Val Jansante E 1946-51 6 187 -1 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87 6 188 Dan James T 1960-66 7 189 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95 4 190 Buzz Nutter DB 1961-64 4 191 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09 6 192 John Brown T 1967-71 5 193 Jon Witman FB 1996-01 6 194 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66 6 195 Trai Essex T 2005-11 7 196 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93 7 197 Paul Martha B 1964-69 6 198 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15 6 199 John Goodman DL 1981-85 5 200 George Hughes G 1950-54 5 201 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89 6 202 Will Allen S 2010-15 6 203 Myron Bell S 1994-97 00-01 6 204 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04 4 205 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05 5 206 Craig Colquitt P 1978-81 83-84 6 207 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82 6 208 John Perko G 1937-40 45-47 7 209 Jason Woirds LB 2010-14 5 210 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51 6 211 Jim Smith WR 1977-82 6 212 Ed Brown QB 1962-65 4 213 John Baker E 1963-67 5 214 Willie Daniel B 1961-66 6 215 Duvall Love G 1992-94 3 216 Carlton Haselrig g 1990-93 4 217 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04 5 218 Henry Davis LB 1970-73 4 219 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50 5 220 John Rowser DB 1970-73 4 221 Joe Geri B 1949-51 3 222 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91 5 223 Mike Logan S 2001-06 6 224 Tony Bova E 42-47 6 225 Opheus Roye DE 1996-99 08 5 226 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76 5 227 Jack McClairen E 1955-60 6 228 Rick Woods DB 1982-86 5 229 Chris Hope S 2002-05 4 230 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14 5 231 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04 6 232 Red Moore G 1947-49 3 233 David Johnson TE 2009-13 5 234 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92 4 235 Dean Derby B 1957-61 5 236 Robert Golden S 2012-15 5 237 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12 10 238 Eric Williams S 1983-86 4 239 Jack Wiley T 1946-50 5 240 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52 6 241 Byron Gentry G 1937-39 3 242 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06 6 243 Mike Mitchell S 2014-15 3 244 Amos Zeroue RB 1999-03 5 245 Louie Michaels K/E 1961-63 3 246 John Hilton E 1965-69 5 247 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92 5 248 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99 5 249 Delton Hall DB 1987-91 5 250 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75 7 251 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70 5 252 Frank Wydo 1947-51 5 253 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86 4 254 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-2015 4 255 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93 4 256 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96 4 257 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96 3 258 Larry Gagner G 1966-69 4 259 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98 3 260 Jim Bradshaw B 1963-67 5 261 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00 4 262 Doug Legursky C 2009-12 15 5 263 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50 5 264 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53 5 265 Deon Figures DB 1993-96 4 266 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99 4 267 Norm Johnson K 1995-98 4 268 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15 5 269 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15 4 270 Warren Williams RB 1988-92 5 271 Harry Newsome P 1985-89 5 272 John Campbell LB 1965-69 5 273 Carl Sameulson T 1948-51 4 274 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-16 3 275 Mike Clark K 1964-67 4 276 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83 7 277 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85 5 278 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07 5 279 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64 5 280 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88 3 281 Ted Doyle T 1938-44 6 282 Vince Williams LB 2013-15 4 283 Ken Kortas T 1965-68 4 284 John Rienstra G 1986-90 5 285 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-15 3 286 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83 5 287 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07 6 288 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13 4 289 John Fiala LB 1998-02 5 290 Tim Lester FB 195-98 4 291 Theo Bell WR 1976 78-80 4 292 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01 5 293 Bob Hohn B 1965-69 5 294 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63 4 295 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01 4 296 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67 5 297 Donta Jones LB 1995-98 4 298 Greg Carr LB 1985-88 4 299 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88 4 300 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98 5 301 Will Johnson FB 2012-15 4 302 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81 4 303 Lou Ferry T 1952-55 4 304 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-15 4 305 Lee Calland DB 1969-72 4 306 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90 4 307 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04 6 308 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72 4 309 Nick Eason DE 2007-10 4 310 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60 3 311 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11 5 312 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04 4 313 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11 4 314 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12 4 315 Bill Saul LB 1964 66-68 4 316 Arthur Moats LB 2014-15 3 317 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37 4 318 Sam Washington DB 1982-85 4 319 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13 5 320 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37 3 321 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’fala RB 1998-02 5 322 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06 5 323 Dick Haley B 1961-64 4 324 Nate Washington WR 2005-08 4 325 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62 2 326 Ray May LB 1967-69 3 327 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11 5 328 Ray Lemek G 1962-65 4 329 Antwan Blake DB 2013-15 3 330 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70 4 331 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12 4 332 George Platukis E 1938-41 4 333 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91 3 334 George Kakasic G 1936-39 4 335 Kendrick Clancy NY 2000-04 5 336 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95 4 337 1 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75 4 338 -1 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72 4 339 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89 3 340 Howard Hartley B 1949-52 4 341 John Schweder G 1951-55 5 342 ED Karpowich 1936-39 5 343 Ed Beatty C 1957-61 5 344 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-03 06 4 345 Cody Wallace G 2013-15 3 346 Tim Worley RB 1989-91, 93 4 347 Emil Boures C/G 1982-86 5 348 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98 4 349 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70 3 350 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07 3 351 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93 3 352 John McMackin TE 1972-74 3 353 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93 3 354 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77 4 355 Cap Oehler C 1933-34 2 356 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96 3 357 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09 2 358 Earl Gros FB 1967-69 3 359 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01 3 360 John Woudenberg T 1940-42 3 361 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93 4 362 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70 5 363 Mike Basrak C 1937-38 2 364 Dave Smith WR 1970-72 3 365 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-16 2 366 Mike Adams OT 2012-14 3 367 Kris Brown K 1999-01 3 368 Tony Compagno B 1946-48 3 369 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10 3 370 Ray Seals DE 1994-95 2 371 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08 3 372 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02 3 373 Gary Jones DB 1990-94 4 374 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86 3 375 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99 3 376 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77 4 377 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95 5 378 Joe Coomer T 1941, 45-46 3 379 Pat Brady P 1952-54 3 380 Andre Frazier LB 05 2007-09 4 381 George Hays E 1950-52 3 382 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96 2 383 George Rado G 1935-37 3 384 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-15 4 385 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00 4 386 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13 4 387 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93 3 388 Marv Matuszak LB 1953, 55-56 3 389 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06 3 390 Jim Sweeney C-T-G 1996-99 4 391 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01 3 392 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91 3 393 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67 3 394 Lee Mays WR 2002-06 4 395 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76 3 396 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38 3 397 Bob Ganoa T 1953-56 4 398 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90 4 399 Mark Royals P 1992-94 3 400 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16 2 401 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72 4 402 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51 4 403 Warren Heller E 1934-36 3 404 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88 3 405 Dick Alban E 1956-59 4 406 Bob Adams TE 1969-71 3 407 Red Mack B 1961-63, 65 4 408 Jerrhico Cotchery WR 2011-13 3 409 Johnny Clement B 1946-48 3 410 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37 3 411 Rich Tylski G 2000-01 2 412 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13 4 413 Rick Moser RB 78-79 81-82 4 414 Steve Davis RB 1972-74 3 415 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-15 3 416 Russell Davis RB 1980-83 4 417 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-15 2 418 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00 3 419 Zack Valentine LB 1979-81 3 420 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39 3 421 Dave Edwards S 1985-87 3 422 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59 4 423 Craig Bingham LB 1982-84 87 4 424 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42 3 425 307 Walt Kiesling OL 1937-38 2 426 -1 John Powers TE 1962-65 4 427 -1 Tyrone McGriff G 1980-82 3 428 -1 Jack Sanders G 1940-42 3 429 -1 Dick Riffle B 1941-42 2 430 -1 Mike Kruczek QB 1976-79 4 431 -1 Milt Simington B 1942 1 432 -1 Chuck Allen LB 1970-71 2 433 -1 Joe Gilliam QB 1972-75 4 434 -1 Dick Arndt T 1967-70 4 435 -1 Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88 2 436 -1 Tom Myslinski G 1996-20 3 437 -1 Stu Smith QB 1937-38 2 438 -1 Leo Elter RB 1953-59 4 439 -1 Ricardo Colclough DB 2004-07 4 440 -1 Rodney Carter RB 1987-89 3 441 -1 Randy Fuller DB 1995-97 3 442 -1 Sean Morey WR 2004-06 3 443 -1 Sean Spence LB 2012-15 3 444 -1 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01 4 445 -1 Charles Davenport WR 1992-94 3 446 -1 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69 2 447 -1 Derek Hill WR 1989-90 2 448 -1 Blake Wingle G 1983-85 3 449 -1 Pete Rostosky T 1984-86 3 450 -1 Carey Davis RB 2007-09 3 451 -1 Joe Glamp B 1947-49 3 452 -1 Terrence Garvin LB 2013-15 3 453 -1 Ralph Anderson DB 1971-72 2 454 -1 Kent Nix QB 1967-69 3 455 -1 Earl Morral QB 1957-58 2 456 -1 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-16 3 457 -1 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67 3 458 -1 Jack Deloplaine RB 1976-79 4 459 -1 Johnny Sample B 1961-62 2 460 -1 Nick Skorich G 1946-48 3 461 -1 Tom Calvin HB 1952-55 4 462 -1 Max Fiske B/E 1936-39 4 463 -1 John Burrell WR 1962-64 3 464 -1 DeAngelo Williams RB 2015-16 2 465 -1 Art Jones B 1941 & 45 2 466 -1 Merlyn Condit B 1940 & 46 2 467 -1 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60 3 468 -1 Mitch Lyons TE 1997-99 3 469 -1 Bam Morris RB 1994-95 2 470 -1 Willie Asbury B 1966-68 3 471 -1 Najeh Davenport RB 2006-08 3 472 -1 Duce Staley RB 2004-06 3 473 -1 Jonathan Scott T 2010-11 2 474 -1 John Williams FB 1994-95 2 475 -1 Boyd Brumbaugh B 1939-41 3 476 -1 Lindy Mayhew OL 1936-38 3 477 -1 David Woodley QB 1984-85 2 478 -1 Mike Henry LB 1959-61 3 479 -1 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60 3 479 -1 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57 3 481 -1 Fran Obrien T 1966-67 2 482 -1 John Kapele DL 1960-62 3 483 -1 Sid Watson HB 1955-57 3 484 -1 Mel Holmes OL 1971-73 3 485 -1 Ted Marchibroda QB 1953-56 3 486 -1 Cam Thomas DL 2014-15 2 487 -1 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55 3 488 -1 Theron Sapp FB 1963-65 3 489 -1 Jesse James TE 2015-2016 2 490 -1 Joe Hollingsworth FB 1949-51 3 491 -1 Chris Boswell K 2015-16 2 492 -1 Jim Brandt DB/HB 1952-54 3 493 -1 Randy Rasmussen C 1984-86 3 494 -1 Jordan Berry P 2015-16 2 495 -1 Bud Dupree LB 2015 2 496 -1 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-42 2 497 -1 Rudy Hayes LB 1959-1962 3 498 -1 Matt Bahr K 1979-80 2 499 -1 Jack O’Brien E 1954-56 3 499 -1 George Sulima E/DL 1952-54 3 501 -1 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-16 3 502 -1 Chris Carter LB 2011-13 3