The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Hall of Honor Adjustment To 500 All-Time List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 27 inaugural inductees to the team’s Hall of Honor on August 29th, 2017. It is intended to recognize players, coaches and other contributors to the Black & Gold. 24 of the inductees played for the Steelers at least three seasons. All the Steelers who are enshrined at the NFL Hall of Fame were included and significantly four who are not: Andy Russell, Dick Hoak, Donnie Shell and L.C. Greenwood. The team’s selection committee intends to induct a new class every year.
Bob Labriola, a selection committee member, wrote a nice article about the purpose of the Hall and that it was not intended to prioritize players above others but to share the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is a link to the article: Labriola on the Hall of Honor
Being an average Steelers fan; I am compelled to compare players from different eras. This past January, Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers
My methodology includes three categories (service, recognition & accomplishments). There are 44 subcategories but with the establishment of a Hall of Honor; there is now a 45th. This latest list of top 500 all-time Steelers accounts for the 24 players who were inducted into the Steeler’s Hall of Honor. Interestingly, the first 13 spots remain the same even though two were not in the inaugural class – Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu. The weighting of other factors kept them in the 10th & 11th spots respectively. Also, only one player was added – Walt Kiesling who climbs all the way up to # 425. No one dropped out since I cheated a little and list 502 players.
Current players are highlighted. I will recalculate rankings after the 2017 season is complete to see how the current players progress including whether some of the younger players like Artie Burns, Sean Davis or Javon Hargrave can break into the top 500 next year. Let me know who you think. I hope you enjoy perusing the list.
|Rank
|Chg
|First
|Last
|Position
|Years
|Seasons
|1
|Joe
|Greene
|DL
|1969-81
|13
|2
|Jack
|Lambert
|LB
|1974-84
|11
|3
|Terry
|Bradshaw
|QB
|1970-83
|14
|4
|Rod
|Woodson
|DB/KR
|1987-96
|10
|5
|Mike
|Webster
|C
|1974-88
|15
|6
|Mel
|Blount
|DB
|1970-83
|14
|7
|Franco
|Harris
|RB
|1972-83
|12
|8
|Jack
|Ham
|LB
|1971-82
|12
|9
|Dermonti
|Dawson
|C
|1988-00
|13
|10
|Hines
|Ward
|WR
|1998-11
|14
|11
|Troy
|Polamalu
|S
|2003-14
|12
|12
|Ernie
|Stauntner
|DL
|1950-63
|14
|13
|Donnie
|Shell
|S
|1974-87
|14
|14
|2
|John
|Stallworth
|WR
|1974-87
|14
|15
|3
|Jerome
|Bettis
|RB
|1996-05
|10
|16
|-2
|James
|Harrison
|LB
|02 04-12 14-16
|13
|17
|-2
|Ben
|Roethlisberger
|QB
|2004-15
|13
|18
|-1
|Alan
|Faneca
|G
|1998-07
|10
|19
|Greg
|Lloyd
|LB
|1988-97
|10
|20
|1
|LC
|Greenwood
|DE
|1969-81
|13
|21
|-1
|Antonio
|Brown
|WR
|2010-15
|7
|22
|Andy
|Russell
|LB
|63 1966-76
|12
|23
|1
|Lynn
|Swann
|WR
|1974-82
|9
|24
|-1
|Casey
|Hampton
|NT
|2001-12
|12
|25
|Jack
|Butler
|DB
|1951-59
|9
|26
|James
|Farrior
|LB
|2002-11
|10
|27
|Heath
|Miller
|TE
|2005-15
|11
|28
|Carnell
|Lake
|DB
|1989-98
|10
|29
|Levon
|Kirkland
|LB
|1992-00
|9
|30
|Jason
|Gildon
|LB
|1994-03
|10
|31
|Joey
|Porter
|LB
|1999-06
|8
|32
|David
|Little
|LB
|1981-92
|12
|33
|Tunch
|Ilkin
|OT
|1980-92
|13
|34
|Aaron
|Smith
|DE
|1999-11
|13
|35
|Louie
|Lipps
|WR
|1984-91
|8
|36
|Jon
|Kolb
|OT
|1969-81
|13
|37
|Larry
|Brown
|OT
|1971-84
|14
|38
|Gary
|Anderson
|K
|1982-94
|13
|39
|Bryan
|Hinkle
|LB
|1982-93
|12
|40
|Ike
|Taylor
|DB
|2003-14
|12
|41
|Lawrence
|Timmons
|LB
|2007-15
|10
|42
|Dwayne
|Woodruff
|DB
|1979-85 87-90
|11
|43
|Ray
|Mansfield
|C
|1964-76
|13
|44
|Brett
|Keisel
|DE
|2002-14
|12
|45
|Kordell
|Stewart
|QB
|1995-02
|8
|46
|7
|John Henry
|Johnson
|RB
|1960-65
|6
|47
|-1
|Robin
|Cole
|LB
|1977-87
|11
|48
|-1
|Dwight
|White
|DE
|1971-80
|10
|49
|7
|Bill
|Dudley
|B
|1942 45-46
|3
|50
|-2
|Sam
|Davis
|G
|1967-79
|13
|51
|9
|Dick
|Hoak
|RB
|1961-70
|10
|52
|-3
|Mike
|Wagner
|S
|1971-80
|10
|53
|-3
|Larry
|Foote
|LB
|2002-08 10-13
|11
|54
|-3
|Elbie
|Nickel
|TE
|1947-57
|11
|55
|-3
|John
|Jackson
|OT
|1988-97
|10
|56
|-2
|Deshea
|Townsend
|DB
|1998-09
|12
|57
|-2
|Maurkice
|Pouncey
|C
|2010-14
|6
|58
|-1
|Ray
|Matthews
|B
|1951-59
|9
|59
|-1
|Gary
|Dunn
|DL
|1977-87
|11
|60
|-1
|Rocky
|Bleier
|RB
|68 1970-80
|11
|61
|Barry
|Foster
|RB
|1990-94
|5
|62
|12
|Bobby
|Layne
|QB
|1958-62
|5
|63
|-1
|Le’von
|Bell
|RB
|2013-15
|4
|64
|21
|Kevin
|Greene
|LB
|1993-95
|3
|65
|-2
|Glen
|Edwards
|DB
|1971-77
|7
|66
|-2
|Loren
|Toews
|LB
|1973-83
|11
|67
|-2
|Willie
|Parker
|RB
|2004-09
|6
|68
|-2
|Bill
|McPeak
|E
|1949-57
|9
|69
|-2
|Marvel
|Smith
|OT
|2000-08
|9
|70
|-2
|Mike
|Meriweather
|LB
|1982-87
|6
|71
|-2
|William
|Gay
|DB
|2007-11 13-15
|9
|72
|-2
|Joel
|Steed
|NT
|1992-99
|8
|73
|-2
|Moon
|Mullins
|OL
|1971-79
|9
|74
|-2
|Craig
|Wolfley
|OL
|1980-89
|10
|75
|-2
|JT
|Thomas
|DB
|1973-77 79-81
|8
|76
|-1
|Jeff
|Hartings
|C
|2001-06
|6
|77
|-1
|Ryan
|Clark
|S
|2006-13
|8
|78
|-1
|Ben
|McGee
|E
|1964-72
|9
|79
|-1
|Neil
|O’Donnell
|QB
|1990-95
|5
|80
|-1
|Darren
|Perry
|S
|1992-98
|7
|81
|-1
|Max
|Starks
|T
|2004-12
|9
|82
|-1
|Keith
|Willis
|DE
|1982-87 89-91
|9
|83
|-1
|John
|Reger
|LB
|1955-63
|9
|84
|-1
|Ramon
|Foster
|G
|2009-14
|8
|85
|-1
|Gerald
|Williams
|DL
|1986-94
|9
|86
|Dale
|Dodril
|MG
|1951-59
|9
|87
|Lamarr
|Woodley
|LB
|2007-13
|7
|88
|Bennie
|Cunningham
|TE
|1976-85
|10
|89
|Joe
|Krupa
|OT
|1956-64
|9
|90
|George
|Tarasovic
|E
|1952-53 56-63
|10
|91
|Clendon
|Thomas
|B
|1962-68
|7
|92
|Justin
|Strzelczyk
|OL
|1990-99
|9
|93
|Ray
|Pinney
|OL
|76-78 80-82 85-87
|9
|94
|Mike
|Sandusky
|G
|1957-65
|9
|95
|Mark
|Bruener
|TE
|1995-03
|9
|96
|Frank
|Pollard
|RB
|1980-88
|9
|97
|Kevin
|Henry
|DE
|1993-00
|8
|98
|Buddy
|Dial
|E
|1959-63
|5
|99
|Roy
|Jefferson
|WR
|1965-69
|5
|100
|Santonio
|Holmes
|WR
|2006-09
|4
|101
|Bruce
|Van Dyke
|G
|1967-73
|7
|102
|Greg
|Warren
|LS
|2005-15
|12
|103
|Lee
|Flowers
|DB
|1995-02
|8
|104
|Armand
|Niccolai
|T/K
|1934-42
|9
|105
|Frank
|Varrichone
|T
|1955-60
|6
|106
|Bill
|Walsh
|C
|1949-55
|7
|107
|Terry
|Long
|G
|1984-91
|8
|108
|Chad
|Scott
|DB
|1997-04
|7
|109
|Kimo
|von Oelhoffen
|DL
|2000-05
|6
|110
|Dewayne
|Washington
|DB
|1998-03
|6
|111
|Fran
|Rogel
|B
|1950-57
|8
|112
|Bobby
|Walden
|P
|1968-77
|10
|113
|Dwight
|Stone
|WR
|1987-94
|8
|114
|Charley
|Bradshaw
|T
|1961-66
|6
|115
|Lynn
|Chandnois
|B
|1950-56
|7
|116
|Meril
|Hoge
|RB
|1987-93
|7
|117
|Clark
|Haggans
|LB
|2000-07
|8
|118
|Dave
|DeCastro
|G
|2012-15
|5
|119
|Jerry
|Shipkey
|B
|1948-52
|5
|120
|Ron
|Shanklin
|WR
|1970-74
|5
|121
|Roy
|gerela
|K
|1971-78
|8
|122
|Steve
|Furness
|DL
|1972-80
|9
|123
|Jermane
|Tuman
|TE
|1999-06
|9
|124
|Ron
|Johnson
|DB
|1978-84
|7
|125
|Dan
|Kreider
|FB
|2000-07
|8
|126
|Bubby
|Brister
|QB
|1986-92
|7
|127
|Randy
|Grossman
|TE
|1974-81
|8
|128
|Brady
|Keys
|DB/KR
|1961-67
|7
|129
|Plaxico
|Burress
|WR
|2000-04 12-13
|6
|130
|Jeff
|Reed
|K
|2002-10
|9
|131
|John
|Banaszak
|DL
|1975-81
|7
|132
|Ernie
|Holmes
|DL
|1972-77
|6
|133
|Kendall
|Simmons
|G
|2002-08
|6
|134
|Chris
|Hoke
|DL
|2001-11
|11
|135
|Chuck
|Cherundolo
|DB
|1941-42 45-48
|6
|136
|Earl
|Holmes
|LB
|1996-01
|6
|137
|Jerry
|Olsavsky
|LB
|1989-97
|9
|138
|John
|Fuqua
|RB
|1970-76
|7
|139
|Yancy
|Thigpen
|WR
|1992-97
|6
|140
|Chad
|Brown
|LB
|1993-96 06
|5
|141
|Jim
|Clack
|OL
|1971-77
|7
|142
|Marcus
|Gilbert
|OT
|2011-15
|6
|143
|Jim
|Finks
|QB
|1949-55
|7
|144
|Chuck
|Hinton
|T
|1964-71
|7
|145
|Antwan
|Randel El
|WR
|2002-05 10
|5
|146
|Gary
|Ballman
|B
|1962-66
|5
|147
|Mark
|Malone
|QB
|1980-87
|8
|148
|Hardy
|Nickerson
|LB
|1987-92
|6
|149
|Walter
|Abercombrie
|RB
|1982-87
|6
|150
|37
|Blood
|McNally
|B
|1934 37-39
|4
|151
|-1
|Mike
|Wallace
|WR
|2009-12
|4
|152
|-1
|Eric
|Green
|TE
|1990-94
|5
|153
|-1
|Josh
|Miller
|P
|1996-03
|8
|154
|-1
|Matt
|Spaeth
|TE
|2007-10 13-15
|7
|155
|-1
|Cam
|Heyward
|DE
|2011-15
|6
|156
|-1
|Willie
|Colon
|OT
|2006-12
|7
|157
|-1
|Tom
|Tracy
|B
|1958-63
|6
|158
|-1
|Calvin
|Sweeney
|WR
|1980-87
|8
|159
|-1
|Frank
|Lewis
|WE
|1971-77
|7
|160
|-1
|Charles
|Johnson
|WR
|1994-98
|5
|161
|-1
|Dirt
|Winston
|LB
|1977-81 85-86
|7
|162
|-1
|Chris
|Kemoeatu
|G
|2006-11
|6
|163
|-1
|DJ
|Johnson
|DB
|1989-93
|5
|164
|-1
|Willie
|Williams
|DB
|1993-96 04-05
|6
|165
|-1
|Marv
|Woodson
|B
|1964-69
|6
|166
|-1
|Lloyd
|Voss
|T
|1966-71
|6
|167
|-1
|Myron
|Pottios
|LB
|1961-65
|5
|168
|-1
|Ernie
|Mills
|WR
|1991-96
|6
|169
|-1
|Ted
|Petersen
|OL
|1977-83 87
|8
|170
|-1
|Bryant
|McFadden
|DB
|2005-08 10-11
|6
|171
|-1
|Mike
|Tomczak
|QB
|1993-99
|7
|172
|-1
|Thomas
|Everett
|S
|1987-91
|5
|173
|-1
|Brendan
|Stai
|G
|1995-99
|5
|174
|-1
|Rashard
|Mendenhall
|RB
|2008-12
|5
|175
|-1
|Steve
|Courson
|G
|1978-83
|6
|176
|-1
|John
|Nisby
|G
|1957-61
|5
|177
|-1
|Tom
|Beasley
|DL
|1978-83
|6
|178
|-1
|Evander
|Hood
|DE
|2009-13
|5
|179
|-1
|Tyrone
|Carter
|S
|2004-09
|6
|180
|-1
|Bill
|Sortet
|E
|1933-40
|8
|181
|-1
|Brent
|Alexander
|S
|2000-03
|4
|182
|-1
|Preston
|Pearson
|RB
|1970-74
|5
|183
|-1
|Keith
|Gary
|DE
|1983-88
|6
|184
|-1
|Donald
|Evans
|DE
|1990-93
|4
|185
|-1
|Wayne
|Gandy
|T
|1999-02
|4
|186
|-1
|Val
|Jansante
|E
|1946-51
|6
|187
|-1
|Edmund
|Nelson
|DL
|1982-87
|6
|188
|Dan
|James
|T
|1960-66
|7
|189
|Leon
|Searcy
|OT
|1992-95
|4
|190
|Buzz
|Nutter
|DB
|1961-64
|4
|191
|Travis
|Kirschke
|DE
|2004-09
|6
|192
|John
|Brown
|T
|1967-71
|5
|193
|Jon
|Witman
|FB
|1996-01
|6
|194
|Bobby
|Schmitz
|LB
|1961-66
|6
|195
|Trai
|Essex
|T
|2005-11
|7
|196
|Larry
|Griffin
|DB
|1987-93
|7
|197
|Paul
|Martha
|B
|1964-69
|6
|198
|Steve
|McLendon
|NT
|2010-15
|6
|199
|John
|Goodman
|DL
|1981-85
|5
|200
|George
|Hughes
|G
|1950-54
|5
|201
|Weegie
|Thompson
|WR
|1984-89
|6
|202
|Will
|Allen
|S
|2010-15
|6
|203
|Myron
|Bell
|S
|1994-97 00-01
|6
|204
|Kendrell
|Bell
|LB
|2001-04
|4
|205
|Tommy
|Maddox
|QB
|2001-05
|5
|206
|Craig
|Colquitt
|P
|1978-81 83-84
|6
|207
|Sidney
|Thornton
|RB
|1977-82
|6
|208
|John
|Perko
|G
|1937-40 45-47
|7
|209
|Jason
|Woirds
|LB
|2010-14
|5
|210
|Charlie
|Mehelich
|E
|1946-51
|6
|211
|Jim
|Smith
|WR
|1977-82
|6
|212
|Ed
|Brown
|QB
|1962-65
|4
|213
|John
|Baker
|E
|1963-67
|5
|214
|Willie
|Daniel
|B
|1961-66
|6
|215
|Duvall
|Love
|G
|1992-94
|3
|216
|Carlton
|Haselrig
|g
|1990-93
|4
|217
|Oliver
|Ross
|OL
|2000-04
|5
|218
|Henry
|Davis
|LB
|1970-73
|4
|219
|Charles
|Seabright
|QB
|1946-50
|5
|220
|John
|Rowser
|DB
|1970-73
|4
|221
|Joe
|Geri
|B
|1949-51
|3
|222
|Brian
|Blankenship
|G
|1987-91
|5
|223
|Mike
|Logan
|S
|2001-06
|6
|224
|Tony
|Bova
|E
|42-47
|6
|225
|Opheus
|Roye
|DE
|1996-99 08
|5
|226
|Gordon
|Gravelle
|OT
|1972-76
|5
|227
|Jack
|McClairen
|E
|1955-60
|6
|228
|Rick
|Woods
|DB
|1982-86
|5
|229
|Chris
|Hope
|S
|2002-05
|4
|230
|Shaun
|Suisham
|K
|2010-14
|5
|231
|Mike
|Schneck
|LS
|1999-04
|6
|232
|Red
|Moore
|G
|1947-49
|3
|233
|David
|Johnson
|TE
|2009-13
|5
|234
|Jerrol
|Williams
|LB
|1989-92
|4
|235
|Dean
|Derby
|B
|1957-61
|5
|236
|Robert
|Golden
|S
|2012-15
|5
|237
|Charlie
|Batch
|QB
|2002-12
|10
|238
|Eric
|Williams
|S
|1983-86
|4
|239
|Jack
|Wiley
|T
|1946-50
|5
|240
|Frank
|Sinkovitz
|C
|1947-52
|6
|241
|Byron
|Gentry
|G
|1937-39
|3
|242
|Chukky
|Okobi
|OL
|2001-06
|6
|243
|Mike
|Mitchell
|S
|2014-15
|3
|244
|Amos
|Zeroue
|RB
|1999-03
|5
|245
|Louie
|Michaels
|K/E
|1961-63
|3
|246
|John
|Hilton
|E
|1965-69
|5
|247
|Aaron
|Jones
|DE/LB
|1988-92
|5
|248
|Chris
|Oldham
|DB
|1995-99
|5
|249
|Delton
|Hall
|DB
|1987-91
|5
|250
|Terry
|Hanratty
|QB
|1969-75
|7
|251
|JR
|Wilburn
|WR
|1966-70
|5
|252
|Frank
|Wydo
|1947-51
|5
|253
|Harvey
|Clayton
|DB
|1983-86
|4
|254
|Jarvis
|Jones
|LB
|2013-2015
|4
|255
|Kenny
|Davidson
|DE
|1990-93
|4
|256
|Andre
|Hastings
|WR
|1993-96
|4
|257
|Brentson
|Buckner
|DE
|1994-96
|3
|258
|Larry
|Gagner
|G
|1966-69
|4
|259
|Will
|Wolford
|G/T
|1996-98
|3
|260
|Jim
|Bradshaw
|B
|1963-67
|5
|261
|Courtney
|Hawkins
|WR
|1997-00
|4
|262
|Doug
|Legursky
|C
|2009-12 15
|5
|263
|Bob
|Davis
|E/DE
|1946-50
|5
|264
|Darrell
|Hogan
|G
|1949-53
|5
|265
|Deon
|Figures
|DB
|1993-96
|4
|266
|Carlos
|Emmons
|LB
|1996-99
|4
|267
|Norm
|Johnson
|K
|1995-98
|4
|268
|Cortez
|Allen
|DB
|2011-15
|5
|269
|Kelvin
|Beachum
|T
|2012-15
|4
|270
|Warren
|Williams
|RB
|1988-92
|5
|271
|Harry
|Newsome
|P
|1985-89
|5
|272
|John
|Campbell
|LB
|1965-69
|5
|273
|Carl
|Sameulson
|T
|1948-51
|4
|274
|Ryan
|Shazier
|LB
|2014-16
|3
|275
|Mike
|Clark
|K
|1964-67
|4
|276
|Cliff
|Stoudt
|QB
|1977-83
|7
|277
|Bob
|Kohrs
|LB
|1981-85
|5
|278
|Clint
|Kriewaldt
|LB
|2003-07
|5
|279
|Ron
|Stehouwer
|B
|1960-64
|5
|280
|Earnest
|Jackson
|RB
|1986-88
|3
|281
|Ted
|Doyle
|T
|1938-44
|6
|282
|Vince
|Williams
|LB
|2013-15
|4
|283
|Ken
|Kortas
|T
|1965-68
|4
|284
|John
|Rienstra
|G
|1986-90
|5
|285
|Stephon
|Tuitt
|DE
|2014-15
|3
|286
|Greg
|Hawthorne
|RB
|1979-83
|5
|287
|Verron
|Haynes
|RB
|2002-07
|6
|288
|Emmanuel
|Sanders
|WR
|2010-13
|4
|289
|John
|Fiala
|LB
|1998-02
|5
|290
|Tim
|Lester
|FB
|195-98
|4
|291
|Theo
|Bell
|WR
|1976 78-80
|4
|292
|Will
|Blackwell
|WR
|1997-01
|5
|293
|Bob
|Hohn
|B
|1965-69
|5
|294
|Preston
|Carpenter
|E
|1960-63
|4
|295
|Roger
|Duffy
|C/G
|1998-01
|4
|296
|Bill
|Nelsen
|QB
|1963-67
|5
|297
|Donta
|Jones
|LB
|1995-98
|4
|298
|Greg
|Carr
|LB
|1985-88
|4
|299
|Preston
|Gothard
|TE
|1985-88
|4
|300
|Fred
|McAfee
|RB
|1994-98
|5
|301
|Will
|Johnson
|FB
|2012-15
|4
|302
|Larry
|Anderson
|KR
|1978-81
|4
|303
|Lou
|Ferry
|T
|1952-55
|4
|304
|Markus
|Wheaton
|WR
|2013-15
|4
|305
|Lee
|Calland
|DB
|1969-72
|4
|306
|Tyrone
|Stowe
|LB
|1987-90
|4
|307
|Matt
|Cushing
|TE
|2000-04
|6
|308
|Chuck
|Beatty
|DB
|1969-72
|4
|309
|Nick
|Eason
|DE
|2007-10
|4
|310
|Jimmy
|Orr
|E
|1958-60
|3
|311
|Anthony
|Madison
|DB
|2006-11
|5
|312
|Keydrick
|Vincent
|G
|2001-04
|4
|313
|Mewelde
|Moore
|RB
|2008-11
|4
|314
|Ryan
|Mundy
|S
|2009-12
|4
|315
|Bill
|Saul
|LB
|1964 66-68
|4
|316
|Arthur
|Moats
|LB
|2014-15
|3
|317
|Silvio
|Zaninelli
|B
|1934-37
|4
|318
|Sam
|Washington
|DB
|1982-85
|4
|319
|Isaac
|Redman
|RB
|2009-13
|5
|320
|Johnny
|Gildea
|QB
|1935-37
|3
|321
|Chris
|Fuamatu-Ma’fala
|RB
|1998-02
|5
|322
|Chidi
|Iwuoma
|DB
|2002-06
|5
|323
|Dick
|Haley
|B
|1961-64
|4
|324
|Nate
|Washington
|WR
|2005-08
|4
|325
|Gene
|Lipscomb
|DL
|1961-62
|2
|326
|Ray
|May
|LB
|1967-69
|3
|327
|Daniel
|Sepulveda
|P
|2007-11
|5
|328
|Ray
|Lemek
|G
|1962-65
|4
|329
|Antwan
|Blake
|DB
|2013-15
|3
|330
|Mike
|Haggerty
|G
|1967-70
|4
|331
|Keenan
|Lewis
|DB
|2009-12
|4
|332
|George
|Platukis
|E
|1938-41
|4
|333
|Mike
|Mularkey
|TE
|1989-91
|3
|334
|George
|Kakasic
|G
|1936-39
|4
|335
|Kendrick
|Clancy
|NY
|2000-04
|5
|336
|Kendall
|Gammon
|LS
|1992-95
|4
|337
|1
|Ed
|Bradley
|LB
|1972-75
|4
|338
|-1
|Brian
|Stenger
|LB
|1969-72
|4
|339
|Tim
|Johnson
|DE/DL
|1987-89
|3
|340
|Howard
|Hartley
|B
|1949-52
|4
|341
|John
|Schweder
|G
|1951-55
|5
|342
|ED
|Karpowich
|1936-39
|5
|343
|Ed
|Beatty
|C
|1957-61
|5
|344
|Rodney
|Bailey
|DE
|2001-03 06
|4
|345
|Cody
|Wallace
|G
|2013-15
|3
|346
|Tim
|Worley
|RB
|1989-91, 93
|4
|347
|Emil
|Boures
|C/G
|1982-86
|5
|348
|Oliver
|Gibson
|DL
|1995-98
|4
|349
|Jerry
|Hillebrand
|LB
|1968-70
|3
|350
|Cedrick
|Wilson
|WR
|2005-07
|3
|351
|Jeff
|Graham
|WR
|1991-93
|3
|352
|John
|McMackin
|TE
|1972-74
|3
|353
|Adrian
|Cooper
|TE
|1991-93
|3
|354
|Jimmy
|Allen
|DB
|1974-77
|4
|355
|Cap
|Oehler
|C
|1933-34
|2
|356
|Jonathan
|Hayes
|TE
|1994-96
|3
|357
|Justin
|Hartwig
|C
|2008-09
|2
|358
|Earl
|Gros
|FB
|1967-69
|3
|359
|Troy
|Edwards
|WR
|1999-01
|3
|360
|John
|Woudenberg
|T
|1940-42
|3
|361
|Richard
|Shelton
|DB
|1990-93
|4
|362
|Ralph
|Wenzel
|G
|1966-70
|5
|363
|Mike
|Basrak
|C
|1937-38
|2
|364
|Dave
|Smith
|WR
|1970-72
|3
|365
|Alejandro
|Villanueva
|OT
|2015-16
|2
|366
|Mike
|Adams
|OT
|2012-14
|3
|367
|Kris
|Brown
|K
|1999-01
|3
|368
|Tony
|Compagno
|B
|1946-48
|3
|369
|Keyaron
|Fox
|LB
|2008-10
|3
|370
|Ray
|Seals
|DE
|1994-95
|2
|371
|Anthony
|Smith
|DB
|2006-08
|3
|372
|Hank
|Poteat
|DB
|2000-02
|3
|373
|Gary
|Jones
|DB
|1990-94
|4
|374
|Rich
|Erenberg
|RB
|1984-86
|3
|375
|Nolan
|Harrison
|DE
|1997-99
|3
|376
|Reggie
|Harrison
|RB
|1974-77
|4
|377
|Ariel
|Solomon
|C
|1991-95
|5
|378
|Joe
|Coomer
|T
|1941, 45-46
|3
|379
|Pat
|Brady
|P
|1952-54
|3
|380
|Andre
|Frazier
|LB
|05 2007-09
|4
|381
|George
|Hays
|E
|1950-52
|3
|382
|Erric
|Pegram
|RB
|1995-96
|2
|383
|George
|Rado
|G
|1935-37
|3
|384
|Shamarko
|Thomas
|S
|2013-15
|4
|385
|Mike
|Vrabel
|LB
|1997-00
|4
|386
|Stevenson
|Sylvester
|LB
|2010-13
|4
|387
|Leroy
|Thompson
|RB
|1991-93
|3
|388
|Marv
|Matuszak
|LB
|1953, 55-56
|3
|389
|Chris
|Gardocki
|P
|2004-06
|3
|390
|Jim
|Sweeney
|C-T-G
|1996-99
|4
|391
|Bobby
|Shaw
|WR
|1999-01
|3
|392
|Tom
|Ricketts
|OL
|1989-91
|3
|393
|Cannonball
|Butler
|B
|1965-67
|3
|394
|Lee
|Mays
|WR
|2002-06
|4
|395
|Marv
|Kellum
|LB
|1974-76
|3
|396
|Bull
|Karcis
|FB
|1936-38
|3
|397
|Bob
|Ganoa
|T
|1953-56
|4
|398
|Lorenzo
|Freeman
|DL
|1987-90
|4
|399
|Mark
|Royals
|P
|1992-94
|3
|400
|Ross
|Cockrell
|DB
|2015-16
|2
|401
|Warren
|Bankston
|RB
|1969-72
|4
|402
|Jerry
|Nuzum
|HB/FB
|1948-51
|4
|403
|Warren
|Heller
|E
|1934-36
|3
|404
|Lupe
|Sanchez
|DB
|1986-88
|3
|405
|Dick
|Alban
|E
|1956-59
|4
|406
|Bob
|Adams
|TE
|1969-71
|3
|407
|Red
|Mack
|B
|1961-63, 65
|4
|408
|Jerrhico
|Cotchery
|WR
|2011-13
|3
|409
|Johnny
|Clement
|B
|1946-48
|3
|410
|Sandy
|Sandberg
|T
|1935-37
|3
|411
|Rich
|Tylski
|G
|2000-01
|2
|412
|Jonathan
|Dwyer
|RB
|2010-13
|4
|413
|Rick
|Moser
|RB
|78-79 81-82
|4
|414
|Steve
|Davis
|RB
|1972-74
|3
|415
|Darrius
|Heyward-Bey
|WR
|2014-15
|3
|416
|Russell
|Davis
|RB
|1980-83
|4
|417
|Martavis
|Bryant
|WR
|2014-15
|2
|418
|Richard
|Huntley
|RB
|1998-00
|3
|419
|Zack
|Valentine
|LB
|1979-81
|3
|420
|Bill
|Davidson
|B/E
|1937-39
|3
|421
|Dave
|Edwards
|S
|1985-87
|3
|422
|Gary
|Glick
|DB/HB
|1956-59
|4
|423
|Craig
|Bingham
|LB
|1982-84 87
|4
|424
|Walt
|Kichefski
|E
|1940-42
|3
|425
|307
|Walt
|Kiesling
|OL
|1937-38
|2
|426
|-1
|John
|Powers
|TE
|1962-65
|4
|427
|-1
|Tyrone
|McGriff
|G
|1980-82
|3
|428
|-1
|Jack
|Sanders
|G
|1940-42
|3
|429
|-1
|Dick
|Riffle
|B
|1941-42
|2
|430
|-1
|Mike
|Kruczek
|QB
|1976-79
|4
|431
|-1
|Milt
|Simington
|B
|1942
|1
|432
|-1
|Chuck
|Allen
|LB
|1970-71
|2
|433
|-1
|Joe
|Gilliam
|QB
|1972-75
|4
|434
|-1
|Dick
|Arndt
|T
|1967-70
|4
|435
|-1
|Cornell
|Gowdy
|DB
|1987-88
|2
|436
|-1
|Tom
|Myslinski
|G
|1996-20
|3
|437
|-1
|Stu
|Smith
|QB
|1937-38
|2
|438
|-1
|Leo
|Elter
|RB
|1953-59
|4
|439
|-1
|Ricardo
|Colclough
|DB
|2004-07
|4
|440
|-1
|Rodney
|Carter
|RB
|1987-89
|3
|441
|-1
|Randy
|Fuller
|DB
|1995-97
|3
|442
|-1
|Sean
|Morey
|WR
|2004-06
|3
|443
|-1
|Sean
|Spence
|LB
|2012-15
|3
|444
|-1
|Jason
|Simmons
|DB
|1998-01
|4
|445
|-1
|Charles
|Davenport
|WR
|1992-94
|3
|446
|-1
|Dick
|Shiner
|QB
|1968-69
|2
|447
|-1
|Derek
|Hill
|WR
|1989-90
|2
|448
|-1
|Blake
|Wingle
|G
|1983-85
|3
|449
|-1
|Pete
|Rostosky
|T
|1984-86
|3
|450
|-1
|Carey
|Davis
|RB
|2007-09
|3
|451
|-1
|Joe
|Glamp
|B
|1947-49
|3
|452
|-1
|Terrence
|Garvin
|LB
|2013-15
|3
|453
|-1
|Ralph
|Anderson
|DB
|1971-72
|2
|454
|-1
|Kent
|Nix
|QB
|1967-69
|3
|455
|-1
|Earl
|Morral
|QB
|1957-58
|2
|456
|-1
|Daniel
|McCullers
|NT
|2014-16
|3
|457
|-1
|Rod
|Breedlove
|LB
|1965-67
|3
|458
|-1
|Jack
|Deloplaine
|RB
|1976-79
|4
|459
|-1
|Johnny
|Sample
|B
|1961-62
|2
|460
|-1
|Nick
|Skorich
|G
|1946-48
|3
|461
|-1
|Tom
|Calvin
|HB
|1952-55
|4
|462
|-1
|Max
|Fiske
|B/E
|1936-39
|4
|463
|-1
|John
|Burrell
|WR
|1962-64
|3
|464
|-1
|DeAngelo
|Williams
|RB
|2015-16
|2
|465
|-1
|Art
|Jones
|B
|1941 & 45
|2
|466
|-1
|Merlyn
|Condit
|B
|1940 & 46
|2
|467
|-1
|Joe
|Lewis
|DL
|1958-60
|3
|468
|-1
|Mitch
|Lyons
|TE
|1997-99
|3
|469
|-1
|Bam
|Morris
|RB
|1994-95
|2
|470
|-1
|Willie
|Asbury
|B
|1966-68
|3
|471
|-1
|Najeh
|Davenport
|RB
|2006-08
|3
|472
|-1
|Duce
|Staley
|RB
|2004-06
|3
|473
|-1
|Jonathan
|Scott
|T
|2010-11
|2
|474
|-1
|John
|Williams
|FB
|1994-95
|2
|475
|-1
|Boyd
|Brumbaugh
|B
|1939-41
|3
|476
|-1
|Lindy
|Mayhew
|OL
|1936-38
|3
|477
|-1
|David
|Woodley
|QB
|1984-85
|2
|478
|-1
|Mike
|Henry
|LB
|1959-61
|3
|479
|-1
|Dick
|Campbell
|LB
|1958-60
|3
|479
|-1
|Willie
|McClung
|T/DL
|1955-57
|3
|481
|-1
|Fran
|Obrien
|T
|1966-67
|2
|482
|-1
|John
|Kapele
|DL
|1960-62
|3
|483
|-1
|Sid
|Watson
|HB
|1955-57
|3
|484
|-1
|Mel
|Holmes
|OL
|1971-73
|3
|485
|-1
|Ted
|Marchibroda
|QB
|1953-56
|3
|486
|-1
|Cam
|Thomas
|DL
|2014-15
|2
|487
|-1
|Lou
|Tepe
|C/LB
|1953-55
|3
|488
|-1
|Theron
|Sapp
|FB
|1963-65
|3
|489
|-1
|Jesse
|James
|TE
|2015-2016
|2
|490
|-1
|Joe
|Hollingsworth
|FB
|1949-51
|3
|491
|-1
|Chris
|Boswell
|K
|2015-16
|2
|492
|-1
|Jim
|Brandt
|DB/HB
|1952-54
|3
|493
|-1
|Randy
|Rasmussen
|C
|1984-86
|3
|494
|-1
|Jordan
|Berry
|P
|2015-16
|2
|495
|-1
|Bud
|Dupree
|LB
|2015
|2
|496
|-1
|Elbie
|Schultz
|OL
|1941-42
|2
|497
|-1
|Rudy
|Hayes
|LB
|1959-1962
|3
|498
|-1
|Matt
|Bahr
|K
|1979-80
|2
|499
|-1
|Jack
|O’Brien
|E
|1954-56
|3
|499
|-1
|George
|Sulima
|E/DL
|1952-54
|3
|501
|-1
|Chris
|Hubbard
|OL
|2014-16
|3
|502
|-1
|Chris
|Carter
|LB
|2011-13
|3