    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Hall of Honor Adjustment To 500 All-Time List

    By David Orochena August 31, 2017 at 09:48 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the 27 inaugural inductees to the team’s Hall of Honor on August 29th, 2017. It is intended to recognize players, coaches and other contributors to the Black & Gold. 24 of the inductees played for the Steelers at least three seasons. All the Steelers who are enshrined at the NFL Hall of Fame were included and significantly four who are not: Andy Russell, Dick Hoak, Donnie Shell and L.C. Greenwood. The team’s selection committee intends to induct a new class every year.

    Bob Labriola, a selection committee member, wrote a nice article about the purpose of the Hall and that it was not intended to prioritize players above others but to share the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is a link to the article: Labriola on the Hall of Honor

    Being an average Steelers fan; I am compelled to compare players from different eras. This past January, Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers

    My methodology includes three categories (service, recognition & accomplishments). There are 44 subcategories but with the establishment of a Hall of Honor; there is now a 45th.  This latest list of top 500 all-time Steelers accounts for the 24 players who were inducted into the Steeler’s Hall of Honor. Interestingly, the first 13 spots remain the same even though two were not in the inaugural class – Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu. The weighting of other factors kept them in the 10th & 11th spots respectively. Also, only one player was added – Walt Kiesling who climbs all the way up to # 425. No one dropped out since I cheated a little and list 502 players.

    Current players are highlighted. I will recalculate rankings after the 2017 season is complete to see how the current players progress including whether some of the younger players like Artie Burns, Sean Davis or Javon Hargrave can break into the top 500 next year. Let me know who you think. I hope you enjoy perusing the list.


    RankChgFirstLastPositionYearsSeasons
    1JoeGreeneDL1969-8113
    2JackLambertLB1974-8411
    3TerryBradshawQB1970-8314
    4RodWoodsonDB/KR1987-9610
    5MikeWebsterC1974-8815
    6MelBlountDB1970-8314
    7FrancoHarrisRB1972-8312
    8JackHamLB1971-8212
    9DermontiDawsonC1988-0013
    10HinesWardWR1998-1114
    11TroyPolamaluS2003-1412
    12ErnieStauntnerDL1950-6314
    13DonnieShellS1974-8714
    142JohnStallworthWR1974-8714
    153JeromeBettisRB1996-0510
    16-2JamesHarrisonLB02 04-12 14-1613
    17-2BenRoethlisbergerQB2004-1513
    18-1AlanFanecaG1998-0710
    19GregLloydLB1988-9710
    201LCGreenwoodDE1969-8113
    21-1AntonioBrownWR2010-157
    22AndyRussellLB63 1966-7612
    231LynnSwannWR1974-829
    24-1CaseyHamptonNT2001-1212
    25JackButlerDB1951-599
    26JamesFarriorLB2002-1110
    27HeathMillerTE2005-1511
    28CarnellLakeDB1989-9810
    29LevonKirklandLB1992-009
    30JasonGildonLB1994-0310
    31JoeyPorterLB1999-068
    32DavidLittleLB1981-9212
    33TunchIlkinOT1980-9213
    34AaronSmithDE1999-1113
    35LouieLippsWR1984-918
    36JonKolbOT1969-8113
    37LarryBrownOT1971-8414
    38GaryAndersonK1982-9413
    39BryanHinkleLB1982-9312
    40IkeTaylorDB2003-1412
    41LawrenceTimmonsLB2007-1510
    42DwayneWoodruffDB1979-85 87-9011
    43RayMansfieldC1964-7613
    44BrettKeiselDE2002-1412
    45KordellStewartQB1995-028
    467John HenryJohnsonRB1960-656
    47-1RobinColeLB1977-8711
    48-1DwightWhiteDE1971-8010
    497BillDudleyB1942 45-463
    50-2SamDavisG1967-7913
    519DickHoakRB1961-7010
    52-3MikeWagnerS1971-8010
    53-3LarryFooteLB2002-08 10-1311
    54-3ElbieNickelTE1947-5711
    55-3JohnJacksonOT1988-9710
    56-2DesheaTownsendDB1998-0912
    57-2MaurkicePounceyC2010-146
    58-1RayMatthewsB1951-599
    59-1GaryDunnDL1977-8711
    60-1RockyBleierRB68 1970-8011
    61BarryFosterRB1990-945
    6212BobbyLayneQB1958-625
    63-1Le’vonBellRB2013-154
    6421KevinGreeneLB1993-953
    65-2GlenEdwardsDB1971-777
    66-2LorenToewsLB1973-8311
    67-2WillieParkerRB2004-096
    68-2BillMcPeakE1949-579
    69-2MarvelSmithOT2000-089
    70-2MikeMeriweatherLB1982-876
    71-2WilliamGayDB2007-11 13-159
    72-2JoelSteedNT1992-998
    73-2MoonMullinsOL1971-799
    74-2CraigWolfleyOL1980-8910
    75-2JTThomasDB1973-77 79-818
    76-1JeffHartingsC2001-066
    77-1RyanClarkS2006-138
    78-1BenMcGeeE1964-729
    79-1NeilO’DonnellQB1990-955
    80-1DarrenPerryS1992-987
    81-1MaxStarksT2004-129
    82-1KeithWillisDE1982-87 89-919
    83-1JohnRegerLB1955-639
    84-1RamonFosterG2009-148
    85-1GeraldWilliamsDL1986-949
    86DaleDodrilMG1951-599
    87LamarrWoodleyLB2007-137
    88BennieCunninghamTE1976-8510
    89JoeKrupaOT1956-649
    90GeorgeTarasovicE1952-53 56-6310
    91ClendonThomasB1962-687
    92JustinStrzelczykOL1990-999
    93RayPinneyOL76-78 80-82 85-879
    94MikeSanduskyG1957-659
    95MarkBruenerTE1995-039
    96FrankPollardRB1980-889
    97KevinHenryDE1993-008
    98BuddyDialE1959-635
    99RoyJeffersonWR1965-695
    100SantonioHolmesWR2006-094
    101BruceVan DykeG1967-737
    102GregWarrenLS2005-1512
    103LeeFlowersDB1995-028
    104ArmandNiccolaiT/K1934-429
    105FrankVarrichoneT1955-606
    106BillWalshC1949-557
    107TerryLongG1984-918
    108ChadScottDB1997-047
    109Kimovon OelhoffenDL2000-056
    110DewayneWashingtonDB1998-036
    111FranRogelB1950-578
    112BobbyWaldenP1968-7710
    113DwightStoneWR1987-948
    114CharleyBradshawT1961-666
    115LynnChandnoisB1950-567
    116MerilHogeRB1987-937
    117ClarkHaggansLB2000-078
    118DaveDeCastroG2012-155
    119JerryShipkeyB1948-525
    120RonShanklinWR1970-745
    121RoygerelaK1971-788
    122SteveFurnessDL1972-809
    123JermaneTumanTE1999-069
    124RonJohnsonDB1978-847
    125DanKreiderFB2000-078
    126BubbyBristerQB1986-927
    127RandyGrossmanTE1974-818
    128BradyKeysDB/KR1961-677
    129PlaxicoBurressWR2000-04 12-136
    130JeffReedK2002-109
    131JohnBanaszakDL1975-817
    132ErnieHolmesDL1972-776
    133KendallSimmonsG2002-086
    134ChrisHokeDL2001-1111
    135ChuckCherundoloDB1941-42 45-486
    136EarlHolmesLB1996-016
    137JerryOlsavskyLB1989-979
    138JohnFuquaRB1970-767
    139YancyThigpenWR1992-976
    140ChadBrownLB1993-96 065
    141JimClackOL1971-777
    142MarcusGilbertOT2011-156
    143JimFinksQB1949-557
    144ChuckHintonT1964-717
    145AntwanRandel ElWR2002-05 105
    146GaryBallmanB1962-665
    147MarkMaloneQB1980-878
    148HardyNickersonLB1987-926
    149WalterAbercombrieRB1982-876
    15037BloodMcNallyB1934 37-394
    151-1MikeWallaceWR2009-124
    152-1EricGreenTE1990-945
    153-1JoshMillerP1996-038
    154-1MattSpaethTE2007-10 13-157
    155-1CamHeywardDE2011-156
    156-1WillieColonOT2006-127
    157-1TomTracyB1958-636
    158-1CalvinSweeneyWR1980-878
    159-1FrankLewisWE1971-777
    160-1CharlesJohnsonWR1994-985
    161-1DirtWinstonLB1977-81 85-867
    162-1ChrisKemoeatuG2006-116
    163-1DJJohnsonDB1989-935
    164-1WillieWilliamsDB1993-96 04-056
    165-1MarvWoodsonB1964-696
    166-1LloydVossT1966-716
    167-1MyronPottiosLB1961-655
    168-1ErnieMillsWR1991-966
    169-1TedPetersenOL1977-83 878
    170-1BryantMcFaddenDB2005-08 10-116
    171-1MikeTomczakQB1993-997
    172-1ThomasEverettS1987-915
    173-1BrendanStaiG1995-995
    174-1RashardMendenhallRB2008-125
    175-1SteveCoursonG1978-836
    176-1JohnNisbyG1957-615
    177-1TomBeasleyDL1978-836
    178-1EvanderHoodDE2009-135
    179-1TyroneCarterS2004-096
    180-1BillSortetE1933-408
    181-1BrentAlexanderS2000-034
    182-1PrestonPearsonRB1970-745
    183-1KeithGaryDE1983-886
    184-1DonaldEvansDE1990-934
    185-1WayneGandyT1999-024
    186-1ValJansanteE1946-516
    187-1EdmundNelsonDL1982-876
    188DanJamesT1960-667
    189LeonSearcyOT1992-954
    190BuzzNutterDB1961-644
    191TravisKirschkeDE2004-096
    192JohnBrownT1967-715
    193JonWitmanFB1996-016
    194BobbySchmitzLB1961-666
    195TraiEssexT2005-117
    196LarryGriffinDB1987-937
    197PaulMarthaB1964-696
    198SteveMcLendonNT2010-156
    199JohnGoodmanDL1981-855
    200GeorgeHughesG1950-545
    201WeegieThompsonWR1984-896
    202WillAllenS2010-156
    203MyronBellS1994-97 00-016
    204KendrellBellLB2001-044
    205TommyMaddoxQB2001-055
    206CraigColquittP1978-81 83-846
    207SidneyThorntonRB1977-826
    208JohnPerkoG1937-40 45-477
    209JasonWoirdsLB2010-145
    210CharlieMehelichE1946-516
    211JimSmithWR1977-826
    212EdBrownQB1962-654
    213JohnBakerE1963-675
    214WillieDanielB1961-666
    215DuvallLoveG1992-943
    216CarltonHaselrigg1990-934
    217OliverRossOL2000-045
    218HenryDavisLB1970-734
    219CharlesSeabrightQB1946-505
    220JohnRowserDB1970-734
    221JoeGeriB1949-513
    222BrianBlankenshipG1987-915
    223MikeLoganS2001-066
    224TonyBovaE42-476
    225OpheusRoyeDE1996-99 085
    226GordonGravelleOT1972-765
    227JackMcClairenE1955-606
    228RickWoodsDB1982-865
    229ChrisHopeS2002-054
    230ShaunSuishamK2010-145
    231MikeSchneckLS1999-046
    232RedMooreG1947-493
    233DavidJohnsonTE2009-135
    234JerrolWilliamsLB1989-924
    235DeanDerbyB1957-615
    236RobertGoldenS2012-155
    237CharlieBatchQB2002-1210
    238EricWilliamsS1983-864
    239JackWileyT1946-505
    240FrankSinkovitzC1947-526
    241ByronGentryG1937-393
    242ChukkyOkobiOL2001-066
    243MikeMitchellS2014-153
    244AmosZeroueRB1999-035
    245LouieMichaelsK/E1961-633
    246JohnHiltonE1965-695
    247AaronJonesDE/LB1988-925
    248ChrisOldhamDB1995-995
    249DeltonHallDB1987-915
    250TerryHanrattyQB1969-757
    251JRWilburnWR1966-705
    252FrankWydo1947-515
    253HarveyClaytonDB1983-864
    254JarvisJonesLB2013-20154
    255KennyDavidsonDE1990-934
    256AndreHastingsWR1993-964
    257BrentsonBucknerDE1994-963
    258LarryGagnerG1966-694
    259WillWolfordG/T1996-983
    260JimBradshawB1963-675
    261CourtneyHawkinsWR1997-004
    262DougLegurskyC2009-12 155
    263BobDavisE/DE1946-505
    264DarrellHoganG1949-535
    265DeonFiguresDB1993-964
    266CarlosEmmonsLB1996-994
    267NormJohnsonK1995-984
    268CortezAllenDB2011-155
    269KelvinBeachumT2012-154
    270WarrenWilliamsRB1988-925
    271HarryNewsomeP1985-895
    272JohnCampbellLB1965-695
    273CarlSameulsonT1948-514
    274RyanShazierLB2014-163
    275MikeClarkK1964-674
    276CliffStoudtQB1977-837
    277BobKohrsLB1981-855
    278ClintKriewaldtLB2003-075
    279RonStehouwerB1960-645
    280EarnestJacksonRB1986-883
    281TedDoyleT1938-446
    282VinceWilliamsLB2013-154
    283KenKortasT1965-684
    284JohnRienstraG1986-905
    285StephonTuittDE2014-153
    286GregHawthorneRB1979-835
    287VerronHaynesRB2002-076
    288EmmanuelSandersWR2010-134
    289JohnFialaLB1998-025
    290TimLesterFB195-984
    291TheoBellWR1976 78-804
    292WillBlackwellWR1997-015
    293BobHohnB1965-695
    294PrestonCarpenterE1960-634
    295RogerDuffyC/G1998-014
    296BillNelsenQB1963-675
    297DontaJonesLB1995-984
    298GregCarrLB1985-884
    299PrestonGothardTE1985-884
    300FredMcAfeeRB1994-985
    301WillJohnsonFB2012-154
    302LarryAndersonKR1978-814
    303LouFerryT1952-554
    304MarkusWheatonWR2013-154
    305LeeCallandDB1969-724
    306TyroneStoweLB1987-904
    307MattCushingTE2000-046
    308ChuckBeattyDB1969-724
    309NickEasonDE2007-104
    310JimmyOrrE1958-603
    311AnthonyMadisonDB2006-115
    312KeydrickVincentG2001-044
    313MeweldeMooreRB2008-114
    314RyanMundyS2009-124
    315BillSaulLB1964 66-684
    316ArthurMoatsLB2014-153
    317SilvioZaninelliB1934-374
    318SamWashingtonDB1982-854
    319IsaacRedmanRB2009-135
    320JohnnyGildeaQB1935-373
    321ChrisFuamatu-Ma’falaRB1998-025
    322ChidiIwuomaDB2002-065
    323DickHaleyB1961-644
    324NateWashingtonWR2005-084
    325GeneLipscombDL1961-622
    326RayMayLB1967-693
    327DanielSepulvedaP2007-115
    328RayLemekG1962-654
    329AntwanBlakeDB2013-153
    330MikeHaggertyG1967-704
    331KeenanLewisDB2009-124
    332GeorgePlatukisE1938-414
    333MikeMularkeyTE1989-913
    334GeorgeKakasicG1936-394
    335KendrickClancyNY2000-045
    336KendallGammonLS1992-954
    3371EdBradleyLB1972-754
    338-1BrianStengerLB1969-724
    339TimJohnsonDE/DL1987-893
    340HowardHartleyB1949-524
    341JohnSchwederG1951-555
    342EDKarpowich1936-395
    343EdBeattyC1957-615
    344RodneyBaileyDE2001-03 064
    345CodyWallaceG2013-153
    346TimWorleyRB1989-91, 934
    347EmilBouresC/G1982-865
    348OliverGibsonDL1995-984
    349JerryHillebrandLB1968-703
    350CedrickWilsonWR2005-073
    351JeffGrahamWR1991-933
    352JohnMcMackinTE1972-743
    353AdrianCooperTE1991-933
    354JimmyAllenDB1974-774
    355CapOehlerC1933-342
    356JonathanHayesTE1994-963
    357JustinHartwigC2008-092
    358EarlGrosFB1967-693
    359TroyEdwardsWR1999-013
    360JohnWoudenbergT1940-423
    361RichardSheltonDB1990-934
    362RalphWenzelG1966-705
    363MikeBasrakC1937-382
    364DaveSmithWR1970-723
    365AlejandroVillanuevaOT2015-162
    366MikeAdamsOT2012-143
    367KrisBrownK1999-013
    368TonyCompagnoB1946-483
    369KeyaronFoxLB2008-103
    370RaySealsDE1994-952
    371AnthonySmithDB2006-083
    372HankPoteatDB2000-023
    373GaryJonesDB1990-944
    374RichErenbergRB1984-863
    375NolanHarrisonDE1997-993
    376ReggieHarrisonRB1974-774
    377ArielSolomonC1991-955
    378JoeCoomerT1941, 45-463
    379PatBradyP1952-543
    380AndreFrazierLB05 2007-094
    381GeorgeHaysE1950-523
    382ErricPegramRB1995-962
    383GeorgeRadoG1935-373
    384ShamarkoThomasS2013-154
    385MikeVrabelLB1997-004
    386StevensonSylvesterLB2010-134
    387LeroyThompsonRB1991-933
    388MarvMatuszakLB1953, 55-563
    389ChrisGardockiP2004-063
    390JimSweeneyC-T-G1996-994
    391BobbyShawWR1999-013
    392TomRickettsOL1989-913
    393CannonballButlerB1965-673
    394LeeMaysWR2002-064
    395MarvKellumLB1974-763
    396BullKarcisFB1936-383
    397BobGanoaT1953-564
    398LorenzoFreemanDL1987-904
    399MarkRoyalsP1992-943
    400RossCockrellDB2015-162
    401WarrenBankstonRB1969-724
    402JerryNuzumHB/FB1948-514
    403WarrenHellerE1934-363
    404LupeSanchezDB1986-883
    405DickAlbanE1956-594
    406BobAdamsTE1969-713
    407RedMackB1961-63, 654
    408JerrhicoCotcheryWR2011-133
    409JohnnyClementB1946-483
    410SandySandbergT1935-373
    411RichTylskiG2000-012
    412JonathanDwyerRB2010-134
    413RickMoserRB78-79 81-824
    414SteveDavisRB1972-743
    415DarriusHeyward-BeyWR2014-153
    416RussellDavisRB1980-834
    417MartavisBryantWR2014-152
    418RichardHuntleyRB1998-003
    419ZackValentineLB1979-813
    420BillDavidsonB/E1937-393
    421DaveEdwardsS1985-873
    422GaryGlickDB/HB1956-594
    423CraigBinghamLB1982-84 874
    424WaltKichefskiE1940-423
    425307WaltKieslingOL1937-382
    426-1JohnPowersTE1962-654
    427-1TyroneMcGriffG1980-823
    428-1JackSandersG1940-423
    429-1DickRiffleB1941-422
    430-1MikeKruczekQB1976-794
    431-1MiltSimingtonB19421
    432-1ChuckAllenLB1970-712
    433-1JoeGilliamQB1972-754
    434-1DickArndtT1967-704
    435-1CornellGowdyDB1987-882
    436-1TomMyslinskiG1996-203
    437-1StuSmithQB1937-382
    438-1LeoElterRB1953-594
    439-1RicardoColcloughDB2004-074
    440-1RodneyCarterRB1987-893
    441-1RandyFullerDB1995-973
    442-1SeanMoreyWR2004-063
    443-1SeanSpenceLB2012-153
    444-1JasonSimmonsDB1998-014
    445-1CharlesDavenportWR1992-943
    446-1DickShinerQB1968-692
    447-1DerekHillWR1989-902
    448-1BlakeWingleG1983-853
    449-1PeteRostoskyT1984-863
    450-1CareyDavisRB2007-093
    451-1JoeGlampB1947-493
    452-1TerrenceGarvinLB2013-153
    453-1RalphAndersonDB1971-722
    454-1KentNixQB1967-693
    455-1EarlMorralQB1957-582
    456-1DanielMcCullersNT2014-163
    457-1RodBreedloveLB1965-673
    458-1JackDeloplaineRB1976-794
    459-1JohnnySampleB1961-622
    460-1NickSkorichG1946-483
    461-1TomCalvinHB1952-554
    462-1MaxFiskeB/E1936-394
    463-1JohnBurrellWR1962-643
    464-1DeAngeloWilliamsRB2015-162
    465-1ArtJonesB1941 & 452
    466-1MerlynConditB1940 & 462
    467-1JoeLewisDL1958-603
    468-1MitchLyonsTE1997-993
    469-1BamMorrisRB1994-952
    470-1WillieAsburyB1966-683
    471-1NajehDavenportRB2006-083
    472-1DuceStaleyRB2004-063
    473-1JonathanScottT2010-112
    474-1JohnWilliamsFB1994-952
    475-1BoydBrumbaughB1939-413
    476-1LindyMayhewOL1936-383
    477-1DavidWoodleyQB1984-852
    478-1MikeHenryLB1959-613
    479-1DickCampbellLB1958-603
    479-1WillieMcClungT/DL1955-573
    481-1FranObrienT1966-672
    482-1JohnKapeleDL1960-623
    483-1SidWatsonHB1955-573
    484-1MelHolmesOL1971-733
    485-1TedMarchibrodaQB1953-563
    486-1CamThomasDL2014-152
    487-1LouTepeC/LB1953-553
    488-1TheronSappFB1963-653
    489-1JesseJamesTE2015-20162
    490-1JoeHollingsworthFB1949-513
    491-1ChrisBoswellK2015-162
    492-1JimBrandtDB/HB1952-543
    493-1RandyRasmussenC1984-863
    494-1JordanBerryP2015-162
    495-1BudDupreeLB20152
    496-1ElbieSchultzOL1941-422
    497-1RudyHayesLB1959-19623
    498-1MattBahrK1979-802
    499-1JackO’BrienE1954-563
    499-1GeorgeSulimaE/DL1952-543
    501-1ChrisHubbardOL2014-163
    502-1ChrisCarterLB2011-133

