Photos: Steelers Madden 18 Ratings

With yesterday being the release of Madden 18, and I’m sure we have a lot of gamers on here, wanted to throw out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rankings for this year. As always, some good, some bad, and some ugly.

These screenshots come courtesy of Youtuber IngravenVids, who posted the team’s depth chart in a video to his channel.

Quarterback

Running Back





Wide Receiver

Tight End

Left Tackle

Center

Right Tackle

Right Guard

Left Guard

Defensive End

Nose Tackle

Outside Linebacker

Inside Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

Kicker

Some (meaningless) thoughts.

– Madden is squarely in the Dobbs > Landry fan club.

– Don’t use two tight end sets. David Johnson and Xavier Grimble coming in with low – but justified – ratings.

– It’s not shown in the photos but Le’Veon Bell is a 76 as a receiver. Ties him for the third highest rating of the group.

– Based on their overall, how Madden ranks the Steelers’ OL.

David DeCastro

Marcus Gilbert

Ramon Foster

Maurkice Pouncey

Alejandro Villanueva

Pouncey 4th? Yeah, no.

– Cam Heyward an 81 overall…two points behind Stephon Tuitt? Someone needs to explain that one to me. No freaking clue how Heyward has a lower strength rating, either.

– Javon Hargrave at 73 overall is a crime.

– Honestly thought James Harrison is a couple points overrated. 87 overall I have to imagine puts him somewhere in the top 5 edge rushers in the game.

– Ryan Shazier’s speed seems too low, especially when Bud Dupree is within spitting distance in speed and acceleration.

– Madden will let you take the field with Senquez Golson. That’s a plus.