    Photos: Steelers Madden 18 Ratings

    By Alex Kozora August 26, 2017 at 08:30 am


    With yesterday being the release of Madden 18, and I’m sure we have a lot of gamers on here, wanted to throw out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rankings for this year. As always, some good, some bad, and some ugly.

    These screenshots come courtesy of Youtuber IngravenVids, who posted the team’s depth chart in a video to his channel.

    Quarterback

    Running Back


    Wide Receiver

    Tight End

    Left Tackle

    Center

    Right Tackle

    Right Guard

    Left Guard

    Defensive End

    Nose Tackle

    Outside Linebacker

    Inside Linebacker

    Cornerback

    Safety

    Kicker

    Some (meaningless) thoughts.

    – Madden is squarely in the Dobbs > Landry fan club.

    – Don’t use two tight end sets. David Johnson and Xavier Grimble coming in with low – but justified – ratings.

    – It’s not shown in the photos but Le’Veon Bell is a 76 as a receiver. Ties him for the third highest rating of the group.

    – Based on their overall, how Madden ranks the Steelers’ OL.

    David DeCastro
    Marcus Gilbert
    Ramon Foster
    Maurkice Pouncey
    Alejandro Villanueva

    Pouncey 4th? Yeah, no.

    – Cam Heyward an 81 overall…two points behind Stephon Tuitt? Someone needs to explain that one to me. No freaking clue how Heyward has a lower strength rating, either.

    – Javon Hargrave at 73 overall is a crime.

    – Honestly thought James Harrison is a couple points overrated. 87 overall I have to imagine puts him somewhere in the top 5 edge rushers in the game.

    – Ryan Shazier’s speed seems too low, especially when Bud Dupree is within spitting distance in speed and acceleration.

    – Madden will let you take the field with Senquez Golson. That’s a plus.

    • Dorian James

      Typical of Madden to hate on the Steelers,SMH

    • PA2AK_

      Will Gay the G.O.A.T.

    • Nathanael Dory

      To be fair, Heyward was injured all season..what caught my eye? Jesse with 83 speed and Grimble 78..who is more athletic than who?👀

    • Bryan

      The front 7 of the Steelers is criminally underrated. I suspect that will change by midseason updates though

    • DAWAARE

      Dobbs is not better than landry jones LOOOL

    • Mrs Bighead

      Touissant’s 88 speed is about 25 points too high

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I expect a few of these to change after the season starts. Alex are you going to give Madden a try?

    • I think its hard to say at this point. Dobbs has been tasked with running our offense against #1 Ds without Brown, Bryant (for one of the 2 games), Bell, Pouncy, or Foster. Our interior o-line was a mess. I would like to see what he can do with decent protection and super star weapons before making the Jones over Dobbs judgement.

    • Michael James

      Hargrave a 73 …. wtf? That’s a crime right there. Also Rosie Nix a 63? This guy is one of the better FBs in the league. The rating for Heyward seems off, too. Cockrell being a 80 is also questionable, but this time I think they actually overrated a guy. Gay a 84 … well, more of the same here.