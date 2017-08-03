Hot Topics

    Plenty Of Time Left For Senquez Golson To Redeem Himself

    By Matthew Marczi August 3, 2017 at 08:00 am


    According to a source, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Tuesday that the expectation is third-year cornerback Senquez Golson is likely to miss at least this week in practice, although there was not a great deal of clarity beyond that. Still, it is significant enough to have the faithful panicking about him being snake-bitten once again.

    I’m not in such a hurry to jump the gun. While they did send him back to Pittsburgh to get his hamstring injury evaluated, that does not mean that his chances of making the 53-man roster are extinguished. As long as he plays up to his capabilities when he does return to the field, he will have as good a chance at making the roster as anybody that is not already guaranteed a spot.

    It is true that the Steelers have been sending harsh messages his way all offseason. General manager Kevin Colbert said back early in the offseason that they didn’t know if they could count on him because you never know what a cornerback is going to look like coming off a foot injury, especially two years out of football.

    Others have made comments as well, including his position coach, Carnell Lake, who effectively said that he is going to have to earn his keep on special teams. Coincidentally enough, he ended up going lame while working as a gunner during practice on the punt coverage unit.

    I can’t help be recall the rookie season of Cortez Allen, the tall cornerback out of The Citadel drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the first season under Lake as the defensive backs coach. He dealt with multiple injuries during his inaugural training camp, and many figured he would not make the team.


    He was, after all, a very raw rookie who was expected to be a project. Even though he was a fourth-round pick, he was not necessarily all that valuable, especially considering they also drafted a cornerback in the third round.

    But he was able to return to practice in advance of the fourth preseason game, and to play in that game. He was able to show enough in that final game to convince the Steelers that they should keep him on the 53-man roster, and he did. Just that handful of snaps in one preseason game was enough for the coaches to keep him.

    The cornerback stable at the time included Ike Taylor, William Gay, and Bryant McFadden as the starters, with Keenan Lewis as a second-year guy, Curtis Brown as a rookie third-round pick who was going to make the roster by default, and Anthony Madison. They had depth that year. But they kept him.

    In other words, I think it would be exceedingly premature for anybody to start writing Golson off just because he might miss a week or two of training camp. There is still plenty of time for him to redeem himself if he is really good enough to help this team. And it’s not as though there were reports of him embarrassing himself in practice.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • treeher

      Even if he makes the team, it’s hard for me to believe he’d be the player he used to be. Also, what’s his compensation? Is he worth the money?

    • falconsaftey43

      His cap hit is $1M. They’d save like $100K if they a vet minimum guy made the team instead of him, so finances aren’t a factor.

    • falconsaftey43

      Still time for him to make the team for sure, but it’s not getting any easier for him. While the analogy of Cortez Allen is valid, it’s not perfect. I think Golson has a little shorter leash after having missed 2 full years. If he gets back on the field and plays in the pre-season and looks good, he’ll likely make the roster. But I don’t think he could barely play in one pre-season game due to injuries and still make it, just too much injury history at that point to count on the guy staying healthy if he can’t at least play in 2-3 pre-season games.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disagree. even if he is gone only a week. that puts him behind with 5 other db’s looking to make the roster. mike hilton has the best chance to unseat his roster spot.

      hiltons shown more in the one week than golsons shown in 3 years.

      as for allen, cortez, i maintain that he was one of the reasons our secondary was weak.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’ve long been a supporter of his, but I’ve got to say that this injury coupled with the Mike Hilton reports I keep reading make me more doubtful by the day!

    • stan

      Cortez Allen isn’t a good comparison because Golson’s health is so bad that he hasn’t even survived a single padded practice. I guess you could look to Sean Spence since he essentially lost two seasons, but that was a single horrific injury rather than two different major injuries. Really though, there is no comparison because we’ve probably never kept a player for two solid seasons who is as injury prone as Golson.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      As of now, redemption would be him making it through the preseason.

    • Al Webber

      At this point he’s more likely to make it than not.

      At this point, Burns, Cockrell, Senabaugh, Sutton and Gay are almost locks, which leaves one spot. Allen is very raw so he’s probably headed to the PS. That probably makes the 6th spot between Golson and Hilton.

      Reports on Hilton are that he’s doing well, but he’s a UDFA. If he makes the roster it’s as the number 6 CB, and he’s unlikely to see a lot of playing time. Golson is more athletic and has a much higher ceiling so he makes more sense to be kept as the 6th CB.

      You could also probably get Hilton onto the PS if you wanted. Even if Golson is eligible someone would take a chance on him, and he wouldn’t clear waivers.

    • steelburg

      I still firmly believe that he will make the team. Sutton isn’t practicing so that helps his chances. People need to give the Mike Hilton talk a break the guy will not make this roster at least not initially. Maybe Hilton is a call up from the PS due to injury similar to what happen with Hamilton last year but initially he won’t make it. Colbert didn’t even mention him as a legit option when he was asked about the position.

    • steelburg

      Every report out of camp has indicated that he hasn’t lost a step and by all accounts looked good in the short time he did practice. For Golson it’s all about getting and staying healthy he is still very talented.

    • Hagen Rinde

      disagree as well. Even if he makes the team he will not make it through a real game.. Sorry to say but I have zero trust in his durability.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I don’t see that as a big loss if somebody snatched him from the PS lol