Hot Topics

    Pouncey On Bell: ‘Anybody In His Situation Would Do The Same Exact Thing’

    By Matthew Marczi August 25, 2017 at 11:00 am


    If there is one thing that Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey can certainly emphasize with, it would have to be the fleeting nature of an NFL career that can be quickly taken away from you by an injury. The former first-round draft pick seriously worried that he may never play again following a 2015 injury that resulted in more than half a dozen surgeries.

    So perhaps he is in a better position to understand than most the perspective of his teammate, running back Le’Veon Bell, who reportedly turned down perhaps the second-largest contract ever given to a player at his position, and who is delaying signing his franchise tender until the preseason is completed.

    Pouncey understands where he is coming from, and isn’t too worried about the supposed public relations issues he is bring upon himself. “People catch feelings about certain things”, he told Jeremy Fowler. But, he said, “I think anybody in his situation would do the same exact thing. I would”.

    Of course, he was never quite put in that same position. Coming into the league already on a lucrative rookie contract for a mid-first-round pick, he signed an extension four years into his career that made him, at the time, the highest-paid center in the league.

    He did so coming off of a torn ACL, but even Pouncey doesn’t quite have Bell’s history. He has had each of his past three seasons end with injuries, two to his knees, one to his groin, and he has also missed five games due to two separate suspensions.


    These confounding factors make it difficult for the All-Pro running back to maximize his earnings—fairly, I might add—but Pouncey sees Bell’s position. “As a player, you try to go out there and get as much as you can”, he admitted.

    “Especially with the things that Le’Veon has been through and the production he’s put on the football field, he deserves a big-time contract”, his teammate went on to say of Bel. “Who in the NFL wouldn’t say that? At the end of the day, it’s a business”.

    At the same time, Pouncey praised the Steelers’ front office. “That’s why the Steelers are one of the greatest organizations in all of football. They know what they are doing upstairs. No one down here questions it”.

    As far as people who question Bell’s love of the game, his team, and his teammates, the eighth-year veteran was having none of it. “Trust me”, he said of the running back wanting to be there. “He wants to be a football player, he wants to be the best running back in the NFL”.

    But “at the same time, it’s a business”, he concluded, a fact he believes the fans have a hard time understanding. “But we do”. He doesn’t expect there to be hard feelings in the locker room come next Friday, because his teammates understand his positioning himself for next offseason.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Dan

      With no preseason under his belt and only a few team practices, I don’t think he should start week 1. Maybe play in the rotation, but he should be on light duty for the first couple weeks of the season.

    • SilverSteel

      Hey Pouncey, luv ya, but he WAS offered a “big time contract”. In fact more than everyone else in the league at his position by a large margin. What is ur point?

      Pouncey said it’s all just a business at the end of the day. If that’s true, what are you still doing here after all of your surgeries (11 I think). Lost a lot of respect for him as a player when he said that. My gosh, is real football dead? Has it really all become about a few more bucks with no team loyalty? RIP. At least I got to see it when the game meant something. 😥

    • michael young

      Players should try to get as much as they can. Yes. However, I think Bell is risking more than he has to gain in all of this. That’s the issue I see here. I think anyone with common sense realizes that Bells history does him no favors as well. He’s high risk to himself between the injuries and smoking the sweet broccoli.

      All that said, Pouncey is a helluva football player but he’s not the sharpest crayon in the box. “FREE HERNANDEZ” anyone?

    • rystorm06

      Disagree, I think anybody else offered the same money he’s been offered would have signed. You see David Johnson or Freeman holding out for 15 million?

    • Scott

      Does Pouncey have any comments on the salary cap and the other 52 players on the roster who need to be payed, or is he only interested in the well being of one player?

    • Nathanael Dory

      nope

    • JT

      First part of his statement is correct, “People catch feelings about certain things.” I honestly just want this nonsense over, so Bell can carry the Steelers and my fantasy team to the promised land. I know we all have an unhealthy love for this team, but it really doesn’t matter. He teammates will still love him and he will still perform. I think he made an incredibly foolish decision to turn down the contract. But he’s the only one being hurt by it. Life’s too short to hold a grudge. Is it 9/10 yet?????

    • Ray

      He’s dumb now? because of what? I’ll give u a chance to explain before i rip u a new one!!!!

    • RickM

      Maurkice is just playing both sides of the fence – i.e. ‘Bell is right, but the Steelers are also a great organization and know what they are doing’. Hopefully other Steelers’ players won’t ask for 80% more than any other current player at their positions. They won’t get it.

      I do think that player loyalty to team and reasonableness still exist. Most players won’t price themselves off the team in the long-term. At least I hope so.

    • PaeperCup

      Wrong. Not Anybody. Yes, you try to get as much as you can, that’s a given. No one wants to work for less than what they are valued. But that Value is a two way street. The team sees a players value as the player sees his own value, and the two hopefully meet up somewhere in the middle. The Steelers offer was far from unreasonable. And a lot of players would recognize that. Bell is not alone in how he feels obviously, and many players have taken similar courses. But not all.

    • SilverSteel

      I knew I was gonna catch hell after my post because of Pouncey’s popularity but He’s not making any sense. They did offer him the big payday, so what point are you trying to make? IMO

    • PaeperCup

      Honestly I think Pouncey is just trying to cool down the situation. He probably has a number in mind that he feels Bell might deserve and that number may very well not be $15mil. But He’s just saying Bell has the right to ask for more if he thinks he deserves more.

    • michael young

      “Before you rip me a new one?” That’s funny. You just asked me, “because of what?” when everything you needed to know was already written in my original post. You might wanna reread my post, catch up and come to the adult table once you get your thought in order. In the meantime, here’s some dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets and some Kraft mac–n-cheese.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Right. He’s trying to make it a non issue. And act like everyone still loves Bell and that there will be no hard feelings. He’s made some people unhappy. But we want to win now. He’ll be gone soon.

    • Lee Foo Young

      My Cowboy buddy reminded me that Emmett Smith held out the whole preseason in ’93 or ’95 and ended up as the MVP. Maybe Bell will do the same?

    • PaeperCup

      Only time will tell.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Who has he made unhappy? In the end the only ones who really matter are the folks who work for the Steelers. While fans are generally unhappy right now, they will love him if he has a big year. If he had signed that deal and gotten hurt or had a poor year the fans would have still ripped him for that.

    • Jeff McNeill

      95 and he missed the first 2 games which the Cowboys lost both.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m going to say this and nothing else: I definitely understand where Bell is coming from. I definitely would have took the offer the Steelers gave, but who am I to judge him not taking it? He just wants a good deal with years on it that he is comfortable with. Now all this miscellaneous stuff about who texted who and Vetoing deals: I don’t give a you know.

    • RickM

      There’s no reason for you to be criticized. Pouncey is just saying that every player has the right to put his own price tag on himself. Whether that price tag is reasonable or not to his team is a different matter. That’s why he’s being careful not to criticize the Steelers for not meeting Bell’s demands. Pouncey is not in a position to criticize either side, and there would be no benefit to doing so. He is just trying to keep everyone happy.

    • MP

      Completely agree with this ^^

    • CoaltownSteeler

      Great point

    • Steeler Nation!

      I’m sure all of his teammates are thrilled he’s missed the entire training camp, and that $12M plus per season isn’t a big enough piece of the pie for him.

    • Ed Smith

      True, anyone say Alejandro Villanueva????

    • Orlysteel

      Stop suffering fans , the players suffer less than you do, it’s a business and they’re businessmen.

    • Jones

      “…and with that, Mr. Pouncey tipped his ‘Free Hernandez’ hat to the media and bid them adieu”.
      Love Pouncey, but after he defended the LITERAL MURDERER, it’s hard not to just assume he’ll take the players side on absolutely everything. Lessens the impact of his opinion, IMO.
      Pac Man Jones is one temper tantrum away from pistol whipping a nun, and when that happens, I half expect to see Pouncey in the media claiming that he was provoked along with Marvin Lewis…

    • Robert E Lil

      It’s so easy for fans to beat up on Bell. They shouldn’t.
      Bell has a narrow window to make his paycheck – the rb position gets destroyed physically and the number of contracts he’ll see is limited. He also earns his paycheck – every nickle. He’s on the field all the time, constantly, playing multiple positions in essence. Management should treat him better than a top flight running back because of how much he is used. If they didn’t want to pay him that way then maybe they should have used his body more sparingly rather than run him out there late in the 4th quarter of a blowout (as an example).

    • stan

      No they wouldn’t Maurkice. Anyone else (including Bell’s own agent) could see that Bell’s demands are outrageous and would be disastrous for the team. The deal he’s asking for is simply impossible in the salary cap era.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Perhaps that speculation is true, if it is they are keeping it to themselves.

    • mokhkw

      Very true. The majority of the Steelers players aren’t from Pittsburgh or grew up cheering for them and as such don’t really care what a keyboard yinzer thinks.

      And given the reactions of some fans in relation to Bell why the hell would they? Strange how so called “loyal” fans are always the first to turn on the players who they supposedly support.

    • Robert E Lil

      Also – please put this holdout in its proper perspective.

      Upon Bells’ arrival last year (following his 4 game suspension), in the regular season he carried the ball 225 times. All other rushing attempts were a total of 18! He carried the ball 225 times of 243 times. Of the 18 rushes that he did not carry the ball, 10 of those were either qb rushes or wr rushes. In other words, there’s no other running back on the team playing. These numbers of course don’t even account for all the times he touched the ball as a receiver. These numbers are thru week 17 (starters were benched week 18)
      I would love to see an article about this – about how they use him. I can’t imagine any other team in the NFL doing this to a running back. Bell is deserving

    • Ed Smith

      “You can’t always get what you want… but sometimes if you try, you get what you need…” – I suggest Bell drop the rap and start listening to Mick Jagger/The Rolling Stones!!

    • mokhkw

      Excellent point about the usage of Bell and why he deserves to get paid as much as he possibly can. If Bell is going to play for a Coach who will effectively shorten his career then why shouldn’t he be compensated for that?

    • SilverSteel

      He missed his calling as a politician 😏

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed. That makes sense.

    • Robert E Lil

      100% correct. In many ways I see Bell’s career as a microcosm of so many people who work for a living.

    • francesco

      Pouncey is overpaid and he knows it.

    • razaard2

      Dude long term contracts are a trap for players. If they play better than the contract, they are stuck to it. If they don’t, they get cut. The best deals for players are relatively short but with a lot of guaranteed money
      We don’t know how much guaranteed the Steelers offered, but if it was around 20 mi, it wouldn’t make sense for Bell to sign.
      It’s neither bells or the Steelers fault… The tag was too high, a long term deal would need one of he parts to take a hit and neither did. It’s business.
      Now let the kid play and hopefully resign next offseason

    • stan

      He’s making enough in this year alone to set him up for life (if the millions he made previously and in endorsements weren’t enough). This is about pride and greed- which are both deadly sins.
      LeSean McCoy is Bell-lite in every way. Everything you just said about Bell is true of McCoy too. Bell is better, but then again he gets hurt every year and has been suspended twice. However, even if you set Bell’s faults aside, the contract the Steelers offered is 50% more than the groundbreaking contract that McCoy got a few years ago and that’s more than fair. The $15M that Bell rapped about- and appears to be seeking- is almost 100% more than McCoy and that’s just absurd.

    • Robert E Lil

      So you’re quite clearly showing your biases that have nothing to do with his value – that is to say has nothing to do with his value as a worker. Rapping? Really? What does that have to do with anything? You’re speaking with your emotions.
      “He’s making enough…?” I detest that argument because it has nothing to do with your perception of what’s enough. Enough compared to what? What if your boss said, “you’re making enough.” And of course you are compared to someone else. Making enough has nothing to do with his value – and certainly not compared to what management is pulling in or the NFL in general

    • stan

      I wouldn’t say he’s overpaid because he’s an elite player…. but at the time he signed the contract I was against it because Pouncy is always hurt and the contract didn’t seem to reflect that (remind you of anyone else?). Its not like the team gets that salary cap space back when Bell and Pouncy aren’t able to play.

    • Jones

      The “narrow window” argument is a bit tired, and it paints an unreasonable picture of the players as victims. If his “narrow window” is $48MM over the next four years, plus all of the lucrative opportunities that his playing career will open up in coaching, commentary, endorsements, etc. when he hangs up the pads… His narrow window is a massive chasm compared to most people’s 60+ year careers. I don’t buy the “risk to his body” argument either. Police, firefighters, military, construction and many other professions face a more realistic threat of death and injury on the job in exchange for making less in a decade than Mr. Bell will in one game check.
      Let’s put these silly arguments aside and call it like it is. Bell can ask to be paid that much because he’s part of a super popular product that people will pay a lot to consume. Entertainment.
      If he can get his requested paycheck without compromising my team’s ability to field a great product (I.e., getting a championship), fine. Pay him whatever. If his massive contract would hamper the Steelers odds of showing me the product I want to see – a picture on my TV every February of Art hoisting a Lombardy – Bell can be on his way.

    • JT

      Get out of here with your rationale opinion about things. RABBLE RABBLE RABBLE!!!

    • ThatGuy

      I wanna see his usage after a season with Martavis Bryant.

    • Terrible Towlie

      David Johnson

    • RickM

      If you want to look at a very recent contract, Bell had 23% more total yards than Devontae Freeman last year, but he wants 80% more salary. Much as Bell doesn’t want it to be, his suspensions and missing 1 in every 4 games brings his yardage totals much closer to other top RB’s than he would ever admit.

      Of course, he wants everyone to ignore his suspensions and injuries and to do his salary calculations on yardage per game played. Even doing that won’t get him to a $15 Million salary justification for the Steelers. The team went high with their offer given he has never completed a full season. But he wears blinders as to how he compares to other RB’s when all his absences are included.

    • Robert E Lil

      ???

    • stan

      Yeah, and the part that kills me is that its also a really poor business decision for him. If he had signed the long-term deal, he had $42M guaranteed over the next three years with the potential to make $60M over five years. Under that contract, the team was motivated to treat him gently and extend his career to that five years. Now, the team might as well give him every carry knowing that if he suffers a major injury they can cut him. If he performs great and stays healthy in 2017, we’re just going to franchise him again… and run him into the ground again. Even if everything goes well, he’s going to go into free agency as a 27 year old running back with a lot of miles on his odometer and he still won’t get the 5/75 deal that he’s after. No team is going to give him money like that for his age 28-32 seasons.

    • dany

      Totally agree here. No one is being forced to play for either side, either they feel it’s good for them or they don’t, I can’t really have personal feelings on something I’m not involved at all

    • dany

      Maybe for older people there was a time when it was about loyalty, I dunno, I grew up knowing sports players (at least the large majority of them) are in it for the business side more than anything. It’s easier to understand when you have never really believed players’ team loyalty bs

    • SilverSteel

      Good point!

    • Matthew Marczi

      Older people got to watch an NFL in which players had a lot less rights and free agency wasn’t a thing. Better for owners, worse for the people who are the reason anybody cares. Nobody is going to tune in to watch a bunch of old white guys create convoluted rules about what a catch is.

    • SilverSteel

      I get your point. All I’m saying is that he was offered a nice payday and Pouncey acts like the org cheaped out, and they didn’t. Nothing against Bell at all. But let’s not act like 12 mil is peanuts for a RB.

    • Matthew Marczi

      To be fair to Pouncey, he has clearly matured over the years, and that’s something that he has talked about over the course of this offseason. And regardless of what he did, Hernandez was a good friend of the Pouncey brothers while in college. Who know what they knew of his activities. Many people would continue to lend a sympathetic ear to a close friend or family member in the face of criminal accusations.

    • RickM

      Agree. It sure sounded like a good deal for him. I was surprised the team went that high with the suspensions, surgeries and incomplete seasons, and with the wear and tear he’s already accumulated. As for next year, if he stay healthy and is productive in 2017 I agree, there’s little reason to think the team won’t franchise him again.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Johnson has only played two seasons. Under the new CBA, players are not even allowed to renegotiate contracts in the first three years.