Hot Topics

    Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Falcons Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi August 20, 2017 at 04:32 pm


    The Steelers by and large had a first half to forget, and that applies equally well to the offense and the defense, nursing a 13-3 deficit that should have been even more imbalanced heading into halftime. Ross Cockrell was beaten for what should have been a touchdown in the red zone and then was burned deep for a big play, but most defenders struggled in some way.

    Offensively, Joshua Dobbs’ accuracy has been very questionable, as it was in the first game, and has been the biggest issue with their inability to move the ball. James Conner had a couple of solid runs, but was ultimately unproductive, including a big dropped pass. First-game jitters and all that.

    Both Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates got their first touches as well. Bryant fumbled on a jet sweep but came back for an explosive gain on a back-shoulder comeback. Coates got into the game late with just a six-yard reception.

    The coverage on the opening kickoff was not up to snuff, resulting in a gain out to the 28. Chris Simms remained in, hitting his receiver for 11 yards with Coty Sensabaugh in coverage. At the 40 now, the ball, Hill, had space off the right side for a first-down run, but a hold was called, Moats being the victim of the hold I believe. Now first and 20, Greg Ducre in at cornerback made the tackle after a five-yard reception. A short run set up third and long. It was Chickillo beating the left tackle around the edge, showing bend to get the quarterback down as he tried to step up into the pocket. A nice showing from the third-year man.

    With good blocking provided, Conner showed burst to hit the hole off left guard for 11 yards. This time he was stuffed up the middle after a couple of yards. Dobbs targeted him in a hurry in the flat, a high pass that prevented Conner from being able to turn upfield, and he was met quickly after a short gain. On third and five, the quarterback was forced to scramble and was able to get away, but lost the ball in the process, fumbling out of bounds. The defense was offside, however, and gave the Steelers the first down…


    Hargrave was officially ruled out, presumably confirming a concussion. Steven Johnson suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out.

    Dobbs hit Xavier Grimble over the middle of the field, looked like a good catch but the ball ended up coming out. It’s hard to tell if he just dropped it or if the defender stripped it out. A defensive hold gave them five yards anyway. The replay shows that the defender ripped it out, but he needs to hold on to that pass.

    Now across midfield, play action from Dobbs yielded a deep pass to Coates, but the coverage was right there with both players standing still. On second down, Conner was lucky to get a yard or two squeezing up the middle. Now third and long, Dobbs looked to the right sideline for Bryant, but it was incomplete. It looked like Bryant jumped the wrong way trying to box out the cornerback. Ducre saved Berry’s punt from going into the end zone, but it looked like he hurt himself in the process.

    Simms used play action to try to fire hard over the middle, but the pass sailed. Sensabaugh may have been able to tip it up. On second down from the four, the defense swarmed to bury the back for no gain. Needing 10 yards, Simms threw high to the right, incomplete, forcing a three-and-out deep in the Falcons’ space.

    Trey Williams finally got a touch, aggressively fielding the punt in traffic, advancing a few yards rather than opting for a fair catch.

    Conner picked up two yards to the Falcons’ 36 on first down. Dobbs spun out of a sack…perhaps even two…on second down and was able to scramble, but ran out of bounds for a loss of four. His third-down pass was a bit behind Conner, but the back dropped it. Again, a rough start as his teammates offered encouragement as he got onto the sideline. Tucker was the closest man inducing another fair catch off of Berry’s punt.

    In the second half, Simms continues to play the way he should after playing the way he shouldn’t in the first half, firing inaccurately with frequency. A penalty set the Falcons up with first and 15 from the nine though. Farrington Huguenin made the tackle on a run off the right side for one yard. On second and long, Hilton was targeted on an incomplete pass from the slot. On third down, A Matt Galambos blitz up the middle forced Simms to scramble and Huguenin chased him down after six yards to force a punt.

    Off the punt, Williams got another crack at the punt, showing off excellent burst up the middle and showing some moves in open space to eventually force his way into the end zone for the score after 60-plus yards. It was a rare moment of excitement in an otherwise dull preseason game.

    Play action for Simms yielded another 17-yarder over the middle to the 41. The back fell forward for about two yards on the following play. On second and long, L.T. Walton made a nice read and scrape off a block to make the run stop, setting up third and seven. Simms fired wide on a pass to the right side on third down. This time, Williams made a good read on the punt, watching it bounce into the end zone for a touchback.

    Dobbs hit Justin Hunter on a slant for his first catch as a Steeler. At the 30, however, Conner was bottled up at the line of scrimmage, both in front and from behind. On third and short, Dobbs escaped pressure to his left and should have pitched the ball to Jake McGee, but instead hoped to take it himself. Once he realized he could not make it, he lobbed the ball inaccurately in the tight end’s direction, where it was intercepted. But from the 33, Simms threw inaccurately and gifted an interception to Jordan Dangerfield, which he returned nearly to the line of scrimmage.

    Bart Houston checked into the game after Dobbs’ interception. His first pass was a screen to Marcus Tucker, who made a couple players miss, but only for a short gain. Conner had another solid run for a first down on the first play of the fourth quarter.

    Hunter got the ball on the end-around, but dropped it. He tried to recover, flipping the field the other way, but he was still brought down for a loss of four. Hunter did not look natural in that role. Under pressure, Houston threw the ball away on second down. Now third and 14, McGee was out in front on a screen for Hunter, but the play never really developed as the Falcons had the numbers on that side of the field. The play would have been negated by an illegal formation penalty anyway, declined because it failed. Berry punted 44 yards, returnable, but the coverage got down there pretty quickly. McGee was among those down there, and Atlanta was docked for a hold in addition.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Chad Weiss

      Same old defense

    • WARisHELL

      Guys like Golden, Gay and Cockrell aren’t good enough vs top tier talent don’t @ me

    • Jennifer Sharp Seinfeld

      Actually overall like what Dobbs is doing.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi. It’s hot out here at Heinz field. No interceptions by Dobbs yet. That’s an Improvement from last week

    • SilverSteel

      Cockrell looks slow this game

    • SilverSteel

      I’ll take it. Brutal so far

    • SteelCityDefense

      x1000.

    • Walt Dongo

      Listening to Tunch BS his way to the second half is hilarious

    • afrazier9

      Bailout defense all game what the hell

    • DirtDawg1964

      Gay was serviceable during his time. But his time has passed. Golden has never been anything more than a ST guy and back up. And Cockrell is showing why the Bills let him go. Had hopes for him but those hopes are fading fast.

      Doesn’t help that there hasn’t been much pressure.

    • Dorian James

      Nothing but positive yardage against this defense

    • Bruce

      Cockrell has me worried that were going to get burned deep a lot again this season

    • SilverSteel

      Someone called the Chick breakout

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Chick having a good game

    • Shannon Stephenson

      maybe you?

    • afrazier9

      They look just like watts sacks lol

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah you have to be excited about Chick. If Dupree is the real deal we have a nice looking future at the position. Dupree, Watt, and Chick with the vet in Harrison backing them up.

    • SilverSteel

      No. We were talking bout it earlier

    • Shannon Stephenson

      at the beginning of the thread

    • Taylor Williams

      At least Chick runs pass his guy. Needs more muscle though.

    • SilverSteel

      Yeah

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      No sacks for watt😟

    • John Pennington

      Secondary still needs upgraded better see who gets cut to help or long season.Find a safety or 2 while your at it.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      want to tone down the Chickillo sacks because they are coming from 2-3 stringers

    • afrazier9

      I hope the offense comes out and run then use some play action

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      When we play pats

    • SilverSteel

      That’s what he is too

    • afrazier9

      Last weeks

    • Taylor Williams

      Yeah just using their speed. Then again same with Dupree.

    • ND_Steel

      Conner a spinner?

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      I’m talking about today

    • Taylor Williams

      Mitchell is out.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      yeah….he did a awfull one in the 1st half too

    • Dorian James

      Those passes are too damn High

    • Walt Dongo

      Lol

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Can only beat who they put in front of you.

    • Rob

      We move the ball through penalties

    • SilverSteel

      I’ll take it at this point

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I totally agree just saying I do not want to promote Chick as a starter unless he is performing well against starters.

    • Taylor Williams

      We have Bryant and Coates and still can’t move the ball

    • SilverSteel

      Coates needs to fight for that

    • ND_Steel

      Dobbs looks so much better when he takes a bigger drop and then steps up into his throws.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      all you have to do is throw it up to Bryant

    • alevin16

      If you are going to run up the middle wouldn’t it work better with Nix leading?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      CB grabbed Bryants arm

    • alevin16

      that looked like PI

    • ND_Steel

      I think Bryant initiated the contact, so hard to call that

    • SilverSteel

      Big time

    • Rob

      ya i agree but its preseason so im not complaining..hope they call those when it counts

    • Taylor Williams

      I’d rather them throw a slant route

    • Dorian James

      Colin holba everyone

    • Taylor Williams

      Since when does he fight for balls?

    • Taylor Williams

      HOF candidate

    • Chris92021

      This is who Dobbs was in at UT, very streaky and inconsistent. For one half, he looks like a first round pick and for another, I am wondering if he ever played football before.

      BTW I see Coates still does not like to catch the ball above his head. Sigh.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I like Ducre too…good play by him

    • SilverSteel

      Noticed that. He’s gotta fight for those close balls

    • alevin16

      uh oh 3rd and long

    • Shannon Stephenson

      maybe if we act like its 3 and 1 we will od better

    • Big White

      How’s that new Butler bump and run working out? Blacked out here in North Cacallaca.

    • SteelerNnyc

      He has been pushing off A LOT!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Good coverage on this drive

    • Walt Dongo

      Sensei sensabaugh

    • SteelerNnyc

      He has been touching folks all night. Haha

    • Shannon Stephenson

      ouch…it hurts

    • ND_Steel

      Didn’t see it…back to playing well off the ball.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Got hurt too

    • ND_Steel

      Better pressure too.

    • alevin16

      whenever I see the punt returner running up like that I always envision it bouncing off them

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I try not to look at that…it doesnt benefit me…lol

    • 6 ring circus

      Like.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      chick was in their again

    • I.P. Freeley

      Cockrell is slow, he only has success against larger receivers, speed guys kill him. Always have.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      “bows”

    • Taylor Williams

      Aye

    • Chris92021

      Yeah, it seems every catch Coates makes is below this head/neck. I am always frustrated by big guys who don’t use their height and length to their advantage.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      oh Danielson

    • SilverSteel

      Catch it on Reddit NFL streams

    • afrazier9

      Sensabagh, Hilton, and burns corners week 1 calling it

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Oh yeah, for sure. Dupree and Watt are the starters. Just like Chick as nice depth.

    • ND_Steel

      I noticed a lot of base defense again, which I’m in favor of, but defense just played terrible.

    • alevin16

      Cockrell cut?

    • SilverSteel

      Bold prediction

    • Taylor Williams

      We’re still a bend don’t break family, that breaks alot.

    • afrazier9

      No backup

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Cockrell is a zone guy and will be day 1 starter

    • ND_Steel

      Throw it away….

    • Walt Dongo

      Cmon conner

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I was yelling that at the TV

    • WreckIess

      No seriously. Stop throwing it to Conner.

    • ND_Steel

      Geez…Conner…

    • George Kroger

      Gotta learn to show it out of bounds when out of the pocket…

    • Dorian James

      Thank you that’s what I’m saying

    • afrazier9

      Wow one less jersey? Lol

    • 6 ring circus

      Conner with an ankle still out there? C’mon man…What about Terrell?!

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Stone hands.

    • afrazier9

      The punter is the player of the game lol

    • Taylor Williams

      Where’s slant route to Bryant????? Ugh

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Terrell has played well too

    • Agustin-ARG

      Sammie Conner!!

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Glad I wasn’t one of those who bought Connor jersey instead I went with #90 Watt

    • Dorian James

      Just one shot down the field is all I ask

    • Rob

      probably already a PS lock..want to see Conner since he’s missed a lot of time

    • SilverSteel

      The WRs sure ain’t helping Dobbs

    • Taylor Williams

      With Dobbs noodle arm?

    • Chris92021

      Landry Jones is in no danger of being demoted to number 3. Having said that, more than ever, we are screwed if 7 misses more than 4 games.

      Conner can’t catch. Sigh.

    • Don

      Ike?

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Just started paying attention. Any takeaways so far?

    • Chris92021

      He’s got a strong arm. Just not accurate at all.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      are defense suxs

    • Walt Dongo

      Jamesius heyward-bey

    • Dorian James

      It’s starting to look that way

    • Taylor Williams

      Chicks got 2 sacks. Butler still thinks bend don’t break will beat passing teams. Burns is awesome, dirty red is overhyped.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, people were saying let Bell go and Connor could do 80% of his work (well, one person said it). I don’t think so just yet.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      At least Simms has come down to being a normal sorry 3-4th stringer

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I guess they never threw Connor the ball at Pitt for a reason.

    • ND_Steel

      What was that sideline report? Missed it

    • Big White

      Nice looking out bra!!

    • Smitty 6788

      Conner has given away at least 6 points this game.. Butter fingers smh

    • Shannon Stephenson

      actually he is suppose to be a decent pass catcher…just not today

    • Walt Dongo

      Missi doing a peep show on her twitter after the game

    • DoctorNoah

      Anything good I said about last week’s game, I take back out of disgust with today.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Hmmm… never been a fan of “Bend, don’t break.” Seems like you’re relying on luck. Never thought much of Dirty Red. Glad Burns is doing well – it’d be cool to have a legit #1 corner.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      21 receptions in college career. Pretty crazy how few he had actually.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Not sure who is slower….molasas or Huegenin…that was a painful

    • Walt Dongo

      Nice

    • afrazier9

      Second string is playing good against the third string

    • Shannon Stephenson

      uh oh….someone just opened eyes!!!

    • afrazier9

      Hell yeh

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Trey Williams?

    • John Noh

      Sign 35 to five year contract before the game ends!

    • NYBurgh79

      TOUCHDOWN!

    • Big White

      NASTY RETURN!!

    • Dorian James

      He misread that block but still got the touchdown

    • Shannon Stephenson

      5th string HB

    • Chris92021

      I think we got away with a block in the back there lol

      Special teams showed up today though. Good for Danny Smith.

    • afrazier9

      Did he make the team?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      or 6th string

    • alevin16

      HIRE DANNY SMITH 😀

    • ND_Steel

      Nah, but good for him.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Can’t complain because he scored but he definitely went the wrong way off of that block lol.

    • ND_Steel

      He’s wasting all the good stuff here!

    • afrazier9

      At least practice squad

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Can Williams play CB?

    • Don

      LOL! #47 for ATL did the Reggie Bush push on Matt Leinart to help him into the end zone!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I almost was not going to give him credit if the kicker caught and tackled him…lol

    • Chris92021

      No kidding! Wait until week 4 against Baltimore when we will probably a punt return TD and a blocked punt!

    • Walt Dongo

      Ross cut that hair its slowin you down

    • Smitty 6788

      Great return by Trey Dub lol

    • O’Neal

      I highly doubt conner is a frequent target when the reg season starts. That is what preseason is for. Not all running backs are gonna be good receivers. Doesn’t mean they aren’t useful

    • Alan Tman

      Conner worries me. Some backs are fast, some are shifty or have power. What’s his thing?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Walton with a nasty push on that last play

    • Smitty 6788

      Oh I know just frustrating leaving points on the field.

    • ND_Steel

      Looks like we have good depth against depth…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      You know, realistically it isn’t like Toussaint and Davis are that great. He should have a decent shot if he can make a couple of more splash plays. Odds are low but maybe they shouldn’t be.

    • 6 ring circus

      Then, fire him again, lol!

    • SilverSteel

      Nothing wrong with second depth

    • ND_Steel

      Just our mix of first and depth vs probably their same was not good

    • SilverSteel

      Starters did not impress

    • alevin16

      All we need to do is during the season ask each team if they would please play their 3rd string O

    • WreckIess

      The motto of this drive needs to be “Don’t pass it to James Conner”

    • SilverSteel

      Lol

    • Shannon Stephenson

      then maybe!

    • 6 ring circus

      L bell is sitting somewhere saying – see?!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      or run it

    • 6 ring circus

      How many have you had, lol?!

    • Walt Dongo

      Bwahaha

    • WreckIess

      How?

    • Chris92021

      Wow that was bad. That was Brett Favre gunslinger bad.

    • Walt Dongo

      I just heard the price is right horn

    • SilverSteel

      Wow. Just wow

    • John Noh

      SIGH.

    • Smitty 6788

      Horrible decision by Dobbs..

    • Taylor Williams

      Where the heck is Laundry Jones?

    • SilverSteel

      In the Vicodin days

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I did like the play call Atlanta just did a great job on it….poor decision by Dobbs

    • Dorian James

      Dobbs tries entirely too hard to make something happen just get rid of the ball

    • John Noh

      Worst 3 and 1 offense and 3 and 10 defense, it seems like.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Strained an abdomen laughing at Dobbs poor play.

    • ND_Steel

      If you are strictly looking at Knile Davis’ spot (I think he’s the front runner) as a ST returner, it is possible, but Knile has a lot of big plays on Sundays on tape.

    • alevin16

      3rd and 1 I would like to see that other runner they have (having a senior moment, I am forgetting his name)

    • Walt Dongo

      Yeah we got one of those qbs already

    • John Noh

      Watson?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      terrell Watson

    • Shannon Stephenson

      DANGER!!!!

    • ND_Steel

      What was that? A DB INT?

    • Ni mo

      He’s slow period he’s the knew whipping boy

    • alevin16

      Good to see other 3rd stringers can make bad throws

    • Chris92021

      Lol alright bring in Bart Houston.

    • Walt Dongo

      Put fart houston in

    • 6 ring circus

      That alone is gonna land you on the loser’s list. You just don’t.

    • alevin16

      yes that is it

    • Danny Young

      Looked like Neil O’Donnell threw that

    • alevin16

      Yes Watson

    • Shane Mitchell

      I have come to the conclusion that being a rocket scientist dont help all that much playin football.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      DOH!!!! BART!!!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      lmao…now thats funny

    • Chris92021

      Well, good to know that Dobbs will go work for NASA probably in the next two years at this rate!

    • Ni mo

      Bring In revis at least for a try out it won’t hurt

    • Taylor Williams

      See Butler. All you had to do is adjust the defensive scheme this entire time. Everyone is the right position now.

    • Walt Dongo

      Conner and dobbs looking like bad picks so far

    • Shannon Stephenson

      that is if concussions do not make him into forest gump.

    • John Noh

      Well, my bubble popped. Dobbs is like Dak Prescott like Omar Jacobs was like Prescott.

    • Chris92021

      All seriousness, pitiful that the current bunch, most of whom will not be playing professional football in three weeks, are playing better against Matt Simms than the starters and backups were.

    • Nathanael Dory

      McCullers is not making that team

    • Rocksolid20

      Dodds is not better than Landry .

    • Taylor Williams

      Just Connor. Dobbs looks no different than Landry his first year.

    • Taylor Williams

      Gentle giant

    • Jamie P

      Ive seen enough of Dobbs…forever. Doubt he”ll ever be a backup

    • Rocksolid20

      Here Here !

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Connors has some nifty moves

    • John Noh

      That was a nice cut though.

    • alevin16

      except the spin

    • Walt Dongo

      Thanks for that revelation missi

    • Shannon Stephenson

      That is why the Hunter is the hunted

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I ain’t mad at Dobbs. Confident young man out there having some fun. He may never amount to much as a QB but he has some good underlying qualities.

    • ND_Steel

      Conner look like he is trying to run to college daylight?

    • alevin16

      Hey Bart, when Hunter ran the other way towards you why don’t you block?

    • John Noh

      Are the Steelers on ice skates?

    • Rocksolid20

      You have got to be kidding . He is not better than Landry at this
      stage of the game .

    • Smitty 6788

      I wish Haley would retire that play.

    • Walt Dongo

      Josh Dudds

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      what happened to the game ? they got me watching outside the nfl

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I thought he had a nice spin in the first half. Made a dude miss

    • SilverSteel

      Yes

    • ND_Steel

      Hunter body language…not good

    • alevin16

      Why do we do that? We never try to actually get a first down