    Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Giants Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

    August 11, 2017


    It’s been quite a while since the Steelers have played in an actual football game, so even though this one won’t count for anything, many have been salivating at the prospect of getting a glimpse at their team in any game of any form.

    The offseason has been a long period of preparation, and the preseason is the laboratory experiment that confirms or denies the findings of practice research, a process that ultimately helps cut down the roster and determines what to run, with whom to run it, and when.

    When it comes to tonight’s game, however, all eyes will first and foremost be on the new faces, particularly the draft picks. Some of them (Cameron Sutton, James Conner, Keion Adams) will not be playing, but some others should see extensive playing time. Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback, and T.J. Watt will start at outside linebacker. JuJu Smith-Schuster is also likely to start at wide receiver.

    There are a number of roster battles in need of clarification, and the preseason has proven over the course of time to be the best way to begin separating from the pack. Look out in particular at the cornerback and wide receiver positions tonight, as well as at inside linebacker and running back. While all such groups in competition are hindered at the moment by injuries, we should at least get some good data points here.

    Knile Davis and Marcus Tucker were back to return the opening kick. Tucker took the ball out to the 18. Fitzgerald Toussaint got bottled up on the first-round carry for the loss of a yard. On second down, Joshua Dobbs found JuJu Smith-Schuster off play-action for the first completion and reception, respectively, of their careers. It went for four yards. On third and seven, with four wide, Dobbs had Darrius Heyward-Bey open over the middle, but was late in seeing him and missed his target, incomplete. Jordan Berry’s punt was well-covered by Mike Hilton to be fair-caught.


    Stephon Tuitt got sealed out off the left side on first down to allow a seven-yard run in that direction. Javon Hargrave gained penetration on second down to drop the back for a loss of four. On third and long, T.J. Watt recorded his first sack after Josh Johnson was flushed out of the pocket and in his direction.

    Good old Brad Wing punted to Eli Rogers, who returned it a short way. On Dobbs’ second series, from the 19, he overthrew the pass on a screen pass for Toussaint, incomplete. Chris Hubbard and B.J. Finney are starting, by the way, for Alejandro Villanueva and Maurkice Pouncey. On second down, David Johnson threw a lead block for Smith-Schuster on an end-around for nine yards. The Giants gained penetration on third and one to stuff Toussaint in the backfield.

    Hilton covered the second punt of the game, chasing it down to the opposite side of the field and making the tackle. This early showing on special teams is very encouraging for his chances of making the team.

    Watt recorded his second sack in as many plays as the Giants’ offense left him unguarded, dropping Johnson for a loss of eight. Cameron Heyward knocked the ball down on the next play. On third and long, Tuitt missed a first tackle attempt near the line of scrimmage on a draw, but the Giants still gained just five to force another three-and-out.

    On the first play of the drive, Dobbs was under pressure off the right side and threw an errant pass that was picked off down the field by Valentino Blake. Taking over from the Steelers’ 39, play-action to the fullback picked up eight or nine yards, Jordan Dangerfield on the tackle. On second and one, Johnson attempted a jump-ball pass under pressure, incomplete, but Ross Cockrell was flagged for defensive holding. Heyward got a good hit on the quarterback.

    After the first first down by either side, Johnson found tight end Rhett Ellison with Arthur Moats making the tackle for eight yards. From inside the 20, Dangerfield came off the edge to initiate contact in the backfield for a loss of two. On third and four, Ellison got in front of Tyler Matakevich for the first down. Ellison again caught the pass over the middle for seven yards, taking a shot from Vince Williams. Gay tagged the receiver down just shy of the first, and then the front seven was able to bottle up the runner on third and short. On fourth down, Perkins got the first down up the middle, doubling up on linemen to take them down.

    It looked like the Giants got a touchdown on the following play, but the officials ruled that the receiver stepped out of bounds before receiving the pass, failing to re-establish himself inbounds. After finding nobody open, the quarterback hung on to the ball long enough for Moats to chase him down from behind. Gay was in front of Dwayne Harris to break up the third-down pass. The Giants got on the board first with a field goal, turning Dobbs’ interception into points.

    It was Tucker again taking the return, and Davis threw a solid lead block, out past the 20, but Dangerfield was flagged for a hold. From the 16, Toussaint took the ball up around the left side for a gain of four before taking a good hit. The fourth-year back found a rare hole up the middle and hit it quickly for a nice gain, tripped up at the 33. He added another four on the last play of the first quarter.

    According to reports, Smith-Schuster suffered a possible concussions throwing his body into Blake and Jesse James attempting to make the tackle after Dobbs’ interception. Rather unfortunate to be sure. Another short gain set the Steelers up with a third and four. Dobbs was picked off the second time of the game looking to get the ball over the middle, the ball being returned inside the 20.

    Johnson scrambled on first down for eight yards. From the nine, the fullback picked up four yards to set up first and goal from the five. Looking for a back-shoulder throw, Lewis could not reel in the ball, with Cockrell draped on his right arm. On second down, a bad snap forced Johnson to eat the ball for a loss of eight. From the 13, Moats and Watt got the pressure on Johnson to force him to throw the ball away. They flipped sides. The Giants got another field goal, six points off of two turnovers and short fields.

    Davis returned the kick this time but was tripped up shortly beyond the 10. He got the carry on first down and hesitated off the left side to pick up four. Dobbs threw high to James, who caught the pass but could only advance one yard. Not seeing anything open on third down, he took off and made a tackler miss to scramble for a first down. Davis picked up four on the next play. A delayed draw didn’t work, but Keavon Milton was flagged for holding anyway. On second and 16 now, Dobbs fired vertically, and quickly, for Cobi Hamilton, making a nice play to go up for the ball for 44 yards.

    Davis got tripped up looking for the right side for a loss of one. From the 30, a blitz up the middle got to Dobbs immediately for a loss of eight. On third and 19, Davis got the ball on a draw for about eight. Chris Boswell’s first appearance of the night resulted in a 48-yard field goal attempt that was good with more distance on it.

    From the 19, Geno Smith completed his first pass of the night, beating Greg Ducre to the 34. It was the fullback again picking up 11 off the left side of the defense. A wide receiver end-around off the offense’s left side picked up another first down. From the Steelers’ 42, L.J. Fort came in on the run blitz and was able to get a hand on the back’s foot to make the stop after three yards. Smith found Evan Engram in the flat for the first down.

    Inside the 30, a screen to the Giants’ rookie back picked up four yards up to the two-minute warning. The Steelers sent their inside linebackers on the blitz up the middle and forced Smith to turf the ball. On third down, after burning a second time out with the game clock running down, Mike Hilton came in unblocked, but finished the play for the sack, to force the Giants to attempt a 52-yard field goal, which they made. 9-3.

    From the 25 after a touchback, Dobbs completed to Heyward-Bey. Dobbs tried to scramble away on second down but was tripped up by Kerry Wynn for the sack. On third down, Dobbs looked for Heyward-Bey down the left sideline, but the ball was long and out of bounds. Berry with the punt, Hilton split the vice jammers to get the initial coverage. When the returner fumbled the ball, he recovered it. Hilton is showing up everywhere.

    Dobbs on the very next play looked for Hamilton on a go route, the two connecting for the touchdown, and the Steelers taking the lead, 10-9. Colin Holba’s snap looked to be a poor one, by the way.

    From the 24, with 23 seconds left, Smith under pressure found a receiver down the field for a first down. Watt was off the defensive left side and was pushed up the arc. With 16 seconds remaining, Smith this time was forced to throw it away. Steven Johnson wrestled the ball away for an interception on the next play, but it was negated by a defensive hold on Brandon Dixon. The Giants took a knee with one second remaining to end the half.

    • SteelersDepot

      Welcome back my friends.

    • Spencer Krick

      Finally!

    • Shane Mitchell

      I forgot they drafted Evan Engram, interesting to see how we match up with him.

    • Spencer Krick

      How well do you think Dobbs will do?

    • Aj Gentile

      Good to be back

    • DangZone

      Cant wait to see what Dobbs and Watt can do on the field and hoping for no serious injuries!

    • B&G

      Ready to go! Looking forward to checking out Watt and JJSS.

    • alevin16

      I love preseason, games don’t count so if they lose who cares and we get to see guys who may become the future stars.

    • Bastiat

      I think Matakevich is going to impress a lot of people in this game.

    • Rob

      SO GOOD TO BE BACK #HereWeGo

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Bollocks; looks like I wont be able to listen to SNR and be forced to hear the NFL network gibrones.

    • Aj Gentile

      Let’s pray for no injuries

    • Scott N.

      This is ridiculous. I have no way to watch or listen to the preseason games without paying an arm and a leg. The NFL has gotten extremely greedy!

    • Dorian James

      We here baby, go STEELERS.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      wait a minute- SNR back on!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      if you have internet access should be able to listen to Steelers Nation Radio from team website

    • alevin16

      Charlie Batch returning kicks???

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Marcus Tucker returms

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Toussaint for a loss.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      JuJu!!

    • Scott N.

      Thank You!!! It was not working earlier. Maybe too much traffic. Thanks again!

    • WreckIess

      Get those nerves out Dobbs

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Holba clean snap.

    • Rob

      39 yd punt..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Grave!

    • Rob

      Hargrave in the backfield already

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Nice tackle by Golden. Probably the best tackling safety we have.

    • Rob

      WATT SACK

    • B&G

      TJ Watt!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Watt!!!!!!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      TJ watt! lights qb up.

    • WreckIess

      THERE YOU GO WATT

    • Walt Dongo

      Nice

    • Steelers12

      Was that flowers he beat?

    • Rob

      I know there’s been a lot of talk about his hand usage, but god that was beautiful to see for myself

    • alevin16

      24 had nice man coverage

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You could kinda feel that sack comin’!

    • dany

      Watt and Hargrave coming up big today. They’re essential to this year, glad to see this

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Thats what she said

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      was that on giants 1st team line?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😆😝

    • Shane Mitchell

      we opened in man coverage.

    • Steelers12

      I believe that flowers so yes

    • John Noh

      My man crush on Javon continues.

    • Dorian James

      This stadium is great. Not a bad seat in the house

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I honestly don’t know who’s in there, but was nice nonetheless! Showed great awareness!

    • Steelers12

      They should just let Dobbs air one deep to get jitters out the way

    • Rob

      Note that we are playing lots of back ups in the secondary, and starters upfront. Pressure wins.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I hope you enjoy yourself!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice run!

    • Steelers12

      Ok juju I like the physicality

    • alevin16

      DHB a wee bit of holding

    • Steelers12

      Pay BELL 😂😂😂😂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I want to see Knile Davis run.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That was all on the line. Terrible blocking by Foster.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Miuke Hilton on the special team tackle

    • Steelers12

      Dupree get you a sack, can’t let a rookie out do u

    • Spencer Krick

      Steelers can’t win up front on O

    • Rob

      Play call also kinda vanilla, but can’t expect anything diferent

    • Shane Mitchell

      and collins was all over it.

    • SilverSteel

      Liking that

    • T R

      Heaven knows what we need

    • DirtDawg1964

      Pressure up the middle so far. Wonder how much of that is on Finney being in there.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Watt lighting the way.

    • Spencer Krick

      Good call. I’m going to try to keep a better eye on him next possession.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hmmmmmm. 🤔

    • dany

      these watt brothers…

    • alevin16

      Nice!

    • Shane Mitchell

      well, part of it is having dobbs at QB, the D knows we are going to run a lot.

    • Steelers12

      Is it me or does London Collins has defensive mvp talent

    • B&G

      They should consider blocking him.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Dave asked about Watt getting 2 sacks on 2nd string line in friday night questions. two against first string.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He almost won last year.

    • WreckIess

      Dupree isn’t playing tonight.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Dobbs TD pass next series. Book it.

    • Shane Mitchell

      some playaction is in order here.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That was a caveat in my answer to his question lol. “2 sacks against second string would be meaningless but Ill take 2 vs first string”

    • Steelers12

      Oh ok thanks

    • Rob

      Ehhh that was ugly

    • Walt Dongo

      Garbage throw

    • dany

      blake hahahah

    • Spencer Krick

      Also true, Dobbs is going to have to throw it eventually.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That was similar to what we saw from Tuitt last year. Great penetrator but a lot of missed tackles for the finish. Hopefully he can clean that up this year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He probably doesn’t lack confidence, but getting a couple sacks could get him in a good mindset.

    • Steelers12

      Told my co workers to slow down with him over taking jones

    • Chad Weiss

      Watt might surpass Jones career sack total in first half

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      ohh he did.

    • SilverSteel

      Omg Blake!!!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Dobbs has no arm.

    • alevin16

      Good tackle by Lake

    • LucasY59

      I thought the Steelers were trading up to get him at the beginning of the 2nd rd in that draft, …instead they stayed put and took Senquez

    • B&G

      Man, it would do wonders for our defense to have a disruptive OLB again.

    • Reader783

      Hit as he threw it seemed

    • Steelers12

      🤐🤐🤐🤐

    • Steeler Nation!

      The kid must be brilliant, but I never thought he was an NFL QB. Definitely a project.

    • Steelers12

      Show up red zone D

    • Shane Mitchell

      Hope he has more arm than that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice hit by VDub!

    • Rob

      Nice stand.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Moats doesn’t get any push

    • dany

      Miniscule sample size, but I’ll take the 4th rounder sucking and the 1st rounder playing lights out!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      not yet

    • Steelers12

      Not pretty

    • Rob

      good call, but also, in a non preseason game, no 4th down att there lol

    • SteeltheKing

      Picked off by Blake is not a good way to start…

    • T R

      juju being evaluated for concussion.. oh geez.

    • Steelers12

      Already?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      oh no

    • Rob

      Moats with a coverage sack

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Moats, I ain’t mad at cha!

    • B&G

      Ugh, really? Awful.

    • dany

      Josh Johnson seems to want to run every time. Play the 3rd rounder already

    • Reader783

      Made that dumb spear tackle on the INT..excited rookie move

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Crud.

    • Steelers12

      Gay got there a little early

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Now that was an extended nice stand.

    • SilverSteel

      But I’ll take it

    • Steelers12

      Agree

    • SteeltheKing

      Damn, I thought James would have needed to be looked at, Juju took him out on the tackle after the int

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Liking what I’m seeing from the defense.

    • T R

      yep, hope he aint out all week or training camp

    • Rob

      It was gifted by Josh bc that guy was wide open lol, but I’ll take it in the stat sheet

    • WreckIess

      Watt still trying to find that consistent pass rush, but this is still a very good start. And his coverage was excellent out of the back field.

    • Shane Mitchell

      God bless Arthur Moats.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      refs only give Steelers calls in preseason. They will correct that come regular season.

    • Steelers12

      If all our pieces stay healthy can someone tell Trump and Jong Un to wait until after February?

    • Spencer Krick

      He sure runs hot/cold against that tackle. I’m glad he’s healthy enough to get these reps.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He keeps doing what he’s doing and he’ll have a great career!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I’m near the 30 yard line on giants side. Bout 15 rows from the bottom. In a color rush jersey with 48 and mossy on the name plate. There’s literally no other steelers fans near me.

    • Steelers12

      He may might be gone if Adams play special teams well

    • Spencer Krick

      Un strikes me as a Bengals fan.

    • Steelers12

      🤣🤣🤣

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yep. Certainly looked that way on the replay.

    • Rob

      Good thing is, he’s trying to win using different moves. He’s using his head more than just his ability.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I like that we are tackling the catch, not giving up much yac.

    • SilverSteel

      Have fun bro 😎

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      regardless keep him out of game.

    • Steelers12

      😂😂😂😂

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Is Kniles hurt?

    • alevin16

      I thought Knile Davis was brought in for kickoffs? Is he out there and just did not get the ball?

    • SilverSteel

      Can’t believe no one said anything about the Blake int

    • Spencer Krick

      Hopefully we see something a little more encouraging from Dobbs.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      No; I think he just made a block on return.

    • T R

      Steelers deepest group is not so deep now . down to only 5 WRs, DHB, Rogers, Tucker, Severin, and Hamilton.. i guess thats game ready huh

    • Spencer Krick

      They should sign him to a four year extension, imo.

    • Steelers12

      Maybe they know what he is and is giving others a shot?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      What a pop on Toussaint!

    • alevin16

      Wish they would do that with 33

    • Steelers12

      Which is y I didn’t complain when they drafted juju

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Nice hole

    • WreckIess

      Maybe they should let Dobbs run a bit just to let him get some confidence going.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Fitz had a nice run.

    • alevin16

      I would like to see more roll outs

    • SilverSteel

      Toussaint looks faster

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Really nice! Always liked him!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      rather him gain confidence with some short completions.

    • Reader783

      Or (hopefully) the line starts blocking

    • Spencer Krick

      He’s playing like he needs to!

    • DirtDawg1964

      He’s been out there. But the kicks went to Tucker.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Come on danger zone. No penalties.

    • Spencer Krick

      I never realized just how square of a human being BJ Finney is.

    • 695hoops

      So does trump.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Nope. He’s out there. They have two deep returners. Davis is on the east side and Tucker is on the west side. Kicks have gone to Tucker both times.

    • Steelers12

      Nah he a smug Patriots fan

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Rectangular?

    • Steelers12

      Lol

    • I.P. Freeley

      Please tell me Dobbs’ hand was hit during that INT. Otherwise YIKES

    • SilverSteel

      New nickname. Sponge Bob

    • Spencer Krick

      More like a rhombus

    • Jay Cali

      It was

    • DirtDawg1964

      Pretty sure it was. Replay seemed to look that way.

    • Spencer Krick

      Love it, using this.

    • Spencer Krick

      Maybe he just wanted to make sure Blake stayed on the NYG roster

    • Rob

      Dobbs 0/2 INT

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yoi. Dobbs.

    • alevin16

      Hand was not hit that time

    • Walt Dongo

      Lol…gimmie bart houston

    • WreckIess

      Wow

    • Agustin-ARG

      Landry Dobbs…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He was hiding! Nice play. Dobbs gotta play better tho.

    • alevin16

      roll him out of the pocket

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Wheres my boy Bart Houston at?

    • Rob

      Did anyone want to tackle just now??

    • Spencer Krick

      Dobbs has to calm down.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      So glad we drafted Dobbs instead of Jake Butt.

    • Jason Vancil

      Thankfully we have a solid backup in Landry.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      In my friday night five questions I predicted 140 yards for Josh Dobbs. Is it too late to claim I meant interception return yards?

    • Spencer Krick

      Good hustle by Watt

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      that should have been a TD

    • Reader783

      haha let’s not give up yet….Butt does have a torn ACL

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ross! Push it to the Limit!

    • Shane Mitchell

      Maybe Landry Jones ain’t so bad after all?

    • Spencer Krick

      It’s just one preseason game, pump the brakes. How he handles this is probably going to determine his future.

      No pressure.

    • Steelers12

      😂😂😂

    • WreckIess

      Good to see Watt can play both sides.

    • I.P. Freeley

      Those are two of the ugliest interceptions I’ve ever seen.

    • Rob

      Dobbs is a rookie. Safe to say a lot of expectations in Steeler Nation has been tempered.

    • dany

      Watt pressue, I like 😀

    • Michael Mosgrove

      At least we will get a good at look my boy danger zone

    • alevin16

      can he play QB?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Watt and Moats Getting after it!

    • Reader783

      Well at least Watt looks sick

    • Rob

      Kudos to the D tho. Stepping up.

    • Spencer Krick

      He’s got that motor for sure.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Give me our first round draft pick exceeding expectations over and our 4th round pick falling short and I will be a VERY happy camper.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Knile Davis takes it to the house. Book it.

    • DoctorNoah

      Welcome to the NFL Dobbs. Time to step it up and learn to throw to Steelers and not Giants.

    • alevin16

      This is all part of Dobbs’ plan to make it an Alcoa fantastic finish (yes I just dated myself with the Alcoa remark)

    • RickM

      They weren’t all that high to begin with based on his tape.

    • Spencer Krick

      Watt looks super gassed

    • Bastiat

      Watt dipped under that tackle and made him look silly.

    • Jeffrey Haynes

      I’m not too worried about the offense. It’s great to see Watt play so well.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Has he even been back there? I haven’t been able to tell who the other guy is.

    • Shane Mitchell

      God bless Arthur Moats, let the man keep his money, Dave.

    • Reader783

      Defense has been on the field for like 18/20 mins already!

    • I.P. Freeley

      He’s been on the field for 90% of the game so far.

    • DoctorNoah

      We need him on D. Matakevich can playback qB!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Let’s chill on Dobbs. Landry has the interception record in a preseason game, no?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yes. # 34. They kicking away from him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      This game should end all that Dobbs is better than Landry talk.

    • afrazier9

      He has been the highlight of the game. Let’s go TJ

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Ok cool. Hopefully we get to see him get one or 2.

    • DoctorNoah

      Yes but Landry sucks

    • Rob

      They shouldn’t have been, but there was a good amount of “overtake Landry” talk throughout the offseason and camp.

    • SilverSteel

      I think he’s just really nervous

    • Spencer Krick

      Good, he needs those reps.

    • Jaybird

      I loved those Alcoa fantastic finishes

    • RickM

      Yes, that existed for sure.

    • Reader783

      1/10 of the way, next time haha

    • WilliamSekinger

      Over/under on how many games it takes TJ to surpass JJ’s career sack total. From what I’m seeing I’m at 5 games.

    • afrazier9

      Special teams still sucks lol

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      oops. He ws a little short.

    • Walt Dongo

      Special teams picking up right where they left off

    • Bryan

      Dobbs is going to make mistakes, he’s a 4th round rookie playing with a depleted offense. Sure that 2nd interception wasn’t great (the first was tipped), but we have to give him time to learn from those mistakes. Sure I’m on the more optimistic side of his career and that may leave some bias, but I don’t think it’s as meaningful that he’s struggling. It was always going to take time, and unless Ben and Landry get hurt in the regular season he won’t see a second of playing time this year

    • WreckIess

      This is the kind of preseason game where we’re going to need a defensive TD to get points.

    • SilverSteel

      I’ll take the under on that

    • Spencer Krick

      Is Dobbs’ QB rating higher than 0?

      He can at least say he’s better than Glennon, and he’s a rookie. And he doesn’t cost 10ish million dollars a season.

    • Spencer Krick

      #brightside

    • Steelers12

      Hell of a silver lining

    • LucasY59

      thats the way its been for like 5 yrs

    • PaeperCup

      Go team

    • Rob

      Lol whatever gets the job done Dobbs

    • RickM

      One of his sacks was unimpeded. Don’t go overboard lol.

    • Reader783

      There he is! Dobbs with those legs

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice run!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      got that first down; lol

    • alevin16

      Make him the next Slash

    • WreckIess

      Build on that Dobbs

    • Steelers12

      Dobbs will now play good

    • Phil Brenneman II

      There we go. Hopefully that was a jitter shaker.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Blah it’s freaking raining! Knew I should have brought my raincoat.

    • Walt Dongo

      Nah

    • WilliamSekinger

      Sure but so was several of JJ’s lol

    • SilverSteel

      Here comes Davis

    • Hard Row

      Was that a RPO for the steelers?

    • RickM

      Hope Dobbs can complete a few and gain confidence.

    • Steelers12

      Waiting for TEs Grimble n odom to splash

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      then it wouldnt have rained.

    • Rob

      OK COBI I SEE YOU

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Cobi!

    • alevin16

      Very nice, little high but nice

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Great catch, Hamilton!

    • dany

      Cobi making his case wow!

    • RickM

      Great catch, strong throw.

    • DoctorNoah

      GreT catch Cobi!

    • SilverSteel

      Giants D looks stiff

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Perfect pass. Hamilton getting tired of Alex giving him that daily L.

    • Hard Row

      Hamilton off broadway

    • Steelers12

      With Martavis back we now have Cobi Bryant on the Steelers in 2017…. What a time to be alive

    • Spencer Krick

      Hamilton always shows up for first downs

    • RickM

      Man Toussaint is winning by a mile over Davis.

    • Big White

      Updates fellas. How many touchdowns for Dirty so far?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know. I would be tempted to keep him just for that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Not even close.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I feel like Connor would be winning by a mile over Davis

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      not so sure. Davis has Milton blocking for him.

    • DoctorNoah

      Really? Seems like the O-line is just losing by a mile on run blocking

    • RickM

      2nd string in? Not sure.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He’s winning and ain’t even took a snap.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I’d be winning by a mile over Davis. And I’m a 53 year old, soft as heck, with a dad bod.

    • Spencer Krick

      Very true. Quick INTs do not help.

    • RickM

      And the kickoff return?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dad bod! 😆😆😆

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yep.

    • DoctorNoah

      #DirtyRedHOF 12/14 205yds 3TD’s

    • Spencer Krick

      Future Buffalo Bill Cobi Hamilton

      I kid, I kid.

    • alevin16

      NY Jet

    • Jonas

      Long kick. They’ll return every kick in preseason..

    • Spencer Krick

      I typed that out first, but remembered the Watkins trade, haha

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah looks to me like in his mind he can run like Barry Sanders but in reality he runs like Knile Davis.

    • Chad Weiss

      Only chance he’s got making roster is injuries.Doesnt have a prayer if not

    • Reader783

      Not a great match-up….an above average to top tier defensive front 7 v. backup offensive line

    • SteeltheKing

      He hasnt returned one has he? Thought Tucker returned all three…if he did it would’ve been the last one…

    • Reader783

      They got JORDAN MATTHEWS though

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Davis got thrm withn FG range

    • RickM

      Tucker to about the 25. Davis to the what, 11. It is what it is

    • PaeperCup

      Trade for Ronald Darby!…oh dang.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Oh for sure. I was mostly joking. I feel like it could be 3rd and 55 and Hamilton would make his one catch for 56 yards.

    • Reader783

      BOZZZZ

    • Bryan

      The Bosinator Strikes Again

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Davis returned the last one.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Thank God, for Bos!

    • RickM

      Thought 3rd was Davis. If not apologies to him.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Jesse James i wish he could block, we need a blocking TE

    • SilverSteel

      Much better series

    • Jaybird

      Same old putrid Steeler preseason offense Big White. Losing 6-3

    • Spencer Krick

      Not a high bar 😛

    • SilverSteel

      Not at all. Safe comments tonight. Lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      When I saw that I was like WTF!!!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      On the Steelers nation unite website it had a pole what would be the way Steelers scored first. I said field goal. Nailed it.

    • Spencer Krick

      It would sure be nice if a certain Pittsburgh defense got a turnover

    • Shane Mitchell

      did you mean tackles? if so 2 or 3.

    • SteeltheKing

      I have been corrected…Tucker with 2, Davis with 1 return. My apologies, I’d better pay closer attention lol

    • DirtDawg1964

      He took the last one back to the 11. Looked slow.

    • Spencer Krick

      True

    • Jaybird

      Hamilton would be a heck of a PS guy to have though.

    • alevin16

      90 for 7 would be acceptable

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Juju out. concussion

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I take it you also saw him reaching out to block the backer instead of moving his feet, effectively preventing a huge gain….

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yo which Steeler just got trucked? My goodness.

    • Spencer Krick

      Saw that too, haha

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Doesn’t he have Limas Sweed hands?

    • Walt Dongo

      Looked like dangerfield

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Dangerfield does the trucking……

    • Steelers12

      Watt fatigued but defense has been on field for a long time

    • Steve Johnson

      Wow

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He too young to be tired.

    • SteeltheKing

      Fort pretty nice job taking on the blocker and closing a hole.

    • WreckIess

      Brian Allen got caught looking in the backfield

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Burt Lauten; Steelers PR tweeted it.

    • Steelers12

      We need a turnover

    • Shane Mitchell

      our backup ILBs besides Dirty Red sure arent looking very good

    • Steelers12

      Fort?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      In fairness I don’t think they have Heyward, Tuitt, and Gravedigger cleaning up in front of them.

    • Reader783

      No I think he has 2 hands

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Fort & Steve Johnson were in for a bot.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Don’t care what anyone says, under certain circumstances, Geno is a solid back up.

    • Jaybird

      Man I can barely watch Steeler preseason football. Why are we so damn bad in the preseason.

    • Spencer Krick

      I’m ready to see what Galambos can do!

    • DoctorNoah

      Preseason football is awful stuff ( unless you’re the Pats, in which case your 3rd string still look like starters somehow)

    • Spencer Krick

      Because we don’t play our starters much

    • DoctorNoah

      I know

    • Jaybird

      Neither do other teams

    • Steve Johnson

      For a Head Coach that preaches physicality, they sure as hell look soft.

    • Rob

      Didn’t look that way vs. the Jags

    • Spencer Krick

      When you start with your 3rd string QB and the other team starts with their 2nd string veteran, there is a noticable difference.

    • Spencer Krick

      oof

    • SteeltheKing

      Not yet, but so far thats the direction he is going. Not like Landry lit up the preseason the past two years…

    • Shane Mitchell

      True, but I find it hard to believe there isnt someone out there we could bring as an upgrade, its clearly a weakness entering the season if we stand pat.

    • Jason Vancil

      If you watch other teams as intently as we do the Steelers, you would see how wretched most teams look.

    • Jaybird

      Don’t worry , I’ll forget all about our bad preseason play after we win the Super Bowl this year!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Big play here for reserve defenders.

    • Spencer Krick

      It’s all good, Ben + AB make the world of difference!

    • DirtDawg1964

      Watt has played some ILB tonight. Or at least lined up on the interior.

    • Rob

      Was that…. PRESS MAN COVERAGE?!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Hilton with another tackle

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I love DB blitzing!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You got one, Beav!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      can they score to finish half?

    • Spencer Krick

      A wild Hilton appears!

    • Nunya

      Defense looks pretty darn good and our offense is in reliable pre-season form!

    • Jaybird

      + Bell+ Bryant=#7

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yeah, but I didnt book it.

    • Bryan

      Absolutely, something that need to happen more often in general. Keep the offense on their toes

    • SilverSteel

      And the legend continues

    • Spencer Krick

      How fast do you think Houston gets snaps?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Like not calling a bank shot? 😂😂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Dobbs is going to learn that NFL defenders are pretty fast.

    • Rob

      Hopefully it happens over time, but Dobbs needs to stop breaking pocket so much. This is what Butler was talking about I’m guesing

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Hamilton time

    • Jaybird

      It’s Coby time: BOOK IT

    • Walt Dongo

      Not even close

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Got em!

    • Rob

      A positive special teams play for US?!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Mike Hilton again!

    • Walt Dongo

      Nice lol

    • WreckIess

      Come on Dobbs!

    • Bryan

      Not how I envisioned our first takeaway, but I’ll take a muffed punt lol

    • B&G

      Hilton making plays.

    • Reader783

      I wish we’d save it for week 9 though

    • Rob

      Dobbs needs to thank Hilton for this opportunity lol

    • Jaybird

      Stolen upvotes must be loving Hilton tonight. That’s his boy

    • Walt Dongo

      Int incoming

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Watt was nearby too! Which of the 2 wins DRotY?

    • Nunya

      please show something O! Even a fumbleruski!!!!

    • Spencer Krick

      HILTON!

    • Rob

      YAY payback on Blake

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      YOU CALLED IT!

    • Bryan

      Nice throw there

    • Jaybird

      Coby time

    • Nunya

      Well…look at that!…lmao

    • Chris92021

      What a beautiful throw that was.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      joint recipients.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nice Throw! Like old times, huh Valentino?

    • Rob

      Slightly low snap there from Holba

    • RickM

      Wow, nice play.

    • alevin16

      Time for Valentino to change his name again

    • Spencer Krick

      BAM

    • Nunya

      That one throw could change the course of Dobb’s preseason. Confidence is a powerful thing!

    • DirtDawg1964

      Ha, ha! That’s the Blake we are used to seeing.

    • SilverSteel

      There it is….

    • Jaybird

      Hunter , DHB, or Coby…….hmmmmm. Maybe Coby makes a push

    • Spencer Krick

      shhh. . .

      I apologize on behalf of SkoolHouseRoxx, please, NYG, sign Blake to a 6 year deal.

      thank you.

    • Jonas

      Good job on splitting the jammers.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He’ll get a pick but he’s gonna give you a td or two or 5! 😂

    • Jonas

      kudos

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Kazora lit a fire under Cobi with all of his bad mouthing him during training camp lol.

    • Nunya

      #16…GREAT open field tackle!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hunter has that. Hands down.

    • John Noh

      Mike Hilton is going to be hard to cut!

    • Walt Dongo

      Yup

    • Jaybird

      I don’t know man- Coby just makes plays

    • walter

      I tuned in late and Cobi Hamilton looks good but I would rather see what some other guys can do.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Not consistent enough. He had too many drops last year.

    • Spencer Krick

      I hope Allen starts showing his coverage/ST’s skills quick, because Hilton is going to make him work for that spot.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      He will take golson spot.

    • Rob

      Dang Watt is still out there. Getting as many reps as he can handle I guess

    • Chris92021

      That is exactly what I want. I want the coaching staff to struggle with this decision.

    • Spencer Krick

      He only gets TDs and 3rd down conversions 😛

    • alevin16

      Watt just does not stop

    • WreckIess

      Watt is getting off pretty slow. Looks kinda gassed.

    • Chris92021

      Yeah. Give me the Ole Miss guy who can actually take the field.

    • walter

      Does Golson have a spot?

    • SteeltheKing

      Who is 94? Is that Hooks? looks pretty decent

    • Nunya

      What a play!

    • Reader783

      That was a sick interception by SJ

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      :cough: AFCCG in the end zone. :cough:

    • Jaybird

      He’s like a poor mans chris carter. A very poor chris carter

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That wasn’t Dirty Red with the pick? What is this world coming too!

    • Nunya

      Ok…we as fans need to practice cursing out the refs! It’s preseason, so be creative, guys!

    • LucasY59

      Alualu

    • SteeltheKing

      Nice catch by Johnson even though it was taken away…

    • Spencer Krick

      I hope he winds up on an NFL roster either way.

    • SteeltheKing

      Thank you! I’m liking his play…

    • Shane Mitchell

      Problem is he only plays the slot, and will gay is never hurt. use a roster spot on a guy that wont ever see the field, better off on the practice squad.

    • John Noh

      Dime back, emergency safety, gunner. That’s worth a spot.

    • Spencer Krick

      I would just like to take a moment to be glad football season is back in swing.

    • Spencer Krick

      Unless they poach a safety, they’ll need another db. Hilton could be that guy.

    • Eric Whyuwannaknow

      Nice first half by Mike Hilton #40. Just keep giving them reasons not to cut you going forward.

    • LucasY59

      he has been playing well on STs

    • SteeltheKing

      If I’m not mistaken, injuries might be the reason he is still in…Dupree and Harrison were held out, and they have been thin the past few days.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You ain’t kidding! You watch Tribitsky last night?

    • Steve Johnson

      It kills me how 90% of the people on this site thinks this kid will be the 2nd coming of Jack Lambert. The Int was by Steven Johnson!

    • Chris92021

      First half observations:
      I have to keep in mind that there was no 7, 26, 84, 53, and 78 out there.
      Dobbs has a great arm. Sure, he was fooled by that beautiful zone blitz that led to an INT but man, he can rip it.

      Our front seven is going to be really good.
      Mike Hilton and LJ Fort are making great cases for their roster spots.

    • Rob

      Yea thats definitely part of it. But he definitely wouldn’t be out there if he wasn’t “a highly conditioned athlete”. Kudos to him

    • Spencer Krick

      You bet!

      Oh Glennon, you took that starting spot for granted.

    • Spencer Krick

      You intercepted that pass? are you allowed to be on the internet during half time?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You just know when QBs have it and Glennon eh may not.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      As long as he doesn’t live stream it on Facebook it’ll be ok.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That was a nice play design by the Giants. They will have a league leading defense again!

    • Steve Johnson

      Colbi Hamilton is going to make it difficult for the Coaches to cut him.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he will. wont be here though.

    • Spencer Krick

      Watt’s got the motor, but he has a ways to go as a pass rusher.

      I’m not worried, because I know it won’t be for a lack of effort.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Glennon takes forever to release the ball once he decides where he’s going. That’s never gonna work at this level. Love trubisky’s release tho. Sorry Mike 🙁

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Toussaint 6 runs for 19 yards; Davis 4 for 15 yards.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hamilton isnt going to be on the 53.

    • Big White

      So, Cobi Hamilton is shredding the Giants, eh? Seems like someone around here was praising his big play ability a few weeks back and questioning the selection of JuJu. That person got roasted for it.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Davis woulda had 12 more yards if Jesse would have held his block. That’s the way it goes tho.

    • Chris92021

      I agree. Those Watt boys play like they ate too many Pop Rocks and ice cream. BTW you had to love his up and under move on the hit on Geno. That was a nice one. Wait until he gets a bit stronger in the upper body.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He did make a run on his on that put Boswell into FG range.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Pretty much. Yeah I know it was against 3rd and 4th strings but Tribitsky played with in himself and the stage wasn’t too big, and that’s all you want!

    • Jaybird

      Leveon Bell bowled a 276 earlier today , if that makes you feel any better. Lol

    • Shane Mitchell

      Was hoping to see something more from Kniles Davis the signing is still a bit of a head scratcher at this point.