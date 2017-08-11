Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Giants Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

Not that it means all that much, but the Steelers take a 10-9 lead into the second half, with the majority of the scoring on either side being produced off of turnovers. Joshua Dobbs threw two interceptions in the first half that gave the Giants short fields, but the defense was able to hold to field goals in both instances. After Pittsburgh recovered a fumble off of a punt, Dobbs hooked up with Cobi Hamilton for a 28-yard touchdown. Both sides each had one additional field goal–both of them from long range–to produce the current score.

Pardon me if I allow no arguments, but first-year cornerback Mike Hilton was the player of the first half. In the first two quarters, he recorded a sack on defense, and on special teams, he forced a fair catch, made a tackle, and was the first man in coverage on a punt that resulted in a fumble, which he recovered.

T.J. Watt recorded two sacks in the first half, early in the game, though neither sack was the most impressive individual effort.

Guess who made the tackle on the first kickoff of the second half? Yeah…Mike Hilton. To put it bluntly: this is how you make a roster.

L.T. Walton was in on the first tackle of the defensive side of the ball for a gain of two. After a gain of one, Smith found his tight end down the seam in front of Jacob Hagen. Wayne Gallman ran hard for seven up the middle off left guard. Smith with play action rolled out to his right, no pressure, and found his receiver with Brian Allen not following him to the corner.





From the Steelers’ 33, Gallman survived an initial hit to pick up two yards. Adams with another reception, jointly tackled by Hagen and L.J. Fort. On third and four, Smith was under pressure from behind, but stood in the pocket and threw the ball away to settle for another field goal attempt. Mike Nugent connected from 45 to give the Giants a 12-10 lead.