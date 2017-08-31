Hot Topics

    Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

    By Matthew Marczi August 31, 2017 at 08:05 pm


    If you are tuning in to see some great football action, then you were probably really disappointed in the first half of the Steelers’ final preseason game. Terrell Watson’s first-quarter running was a highlight, as was a 50-plus yard strike from Joshua Dobbs to Justin Hunter for a touchdown. Rookie Cameron Sutton was burned for a long gain.

    Of note was an ankle injury suffered by Jordan Dangerfield. The Steelers can’t afford for him to miss much time. It could potentially open the door for somebody like Jacob Hagen to spend some time on the 53-man roster until he gets healthy.

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.