Preseason 2017 Steelers Vs Panthers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

If you are tuning in to see some great football action, then you were probably really disappointed in the first half of the Steelers’ final preseason game. Terrell Watson’s first-quarter running was a highlight, as was a 50-plus yard strike from Joshua Dobbs to Justin Hunter for a touchdown. Rookie Cameron Sutton was burned for a long gain.

Of note was an ankle injury suffered by Jordan Dangerfield. The Steelers can’t afford for him to miss much time. It could potentially open the door for somebody like Jacob Hagen to spend some time on the 53-man roster until he gets healthy.