    Pressure Is On Keion Adams To Get Back On Field

    By Matthew Marczi August 13, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Sometimes among the most significant players of interest after a game are those who did not play. And after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season opener, and the performance by Arthur Moats, I’m thinking that rookie seventh-round outside linebacker Keion Adams is getting awfully interested in getting back on the field as soon as possible.

    If he was not before, Moats is certainly the favorite to make the roster between the two of them following Friday night’s showing, during which he recorded an interception and three sacks in addition to a couple of other notable pressures on the quarterback, even if much of that work came against second-string offensive linemen.

    The Steelers have, I believe, already four roster spots at the outside linebackers position locked up. At a minimum, they have three. Bud Dupree is expected to take a big step forward in his third season at the left outside linebacker position, while James Harrison remains a presence on the blind side, and rookie first-round draft pick T.J. Watt will be getting a lot of work as well, from the looks of it.

    Behind those three players, there is third-year Anthony Chickillo, who has over the course of his first two seasons been able to carve out a valuable role for himself on special teams. He even started several games last season after passing Moats on the depth chart while Dupree was still injured.

    Because Moats is not as important a part of the special teams units as Chickillo—and because he seemingly fell behind the others on the depth chart—his spot from last season figures to be the most vulnerable, which has fostered the notion of a roster battle between himself and the Steelers’ other rookie outside linebacker in Adams.


    But as they say, you can’t make the club from the tub, and right now, the Western Michigan product is nursing an injured shoulder. There is no clarity at the moment with respect to the severity of the injury and how much more time he will have to miss, but all of the practices that he is missing—and especially the games—are critical opportunities for him to get ahead.

    While camp reports have indicated that Adams did show up well, the simple fact of the matter is that his roster spot is going to have to be earned by demonstrating that he can perform, and be trusted, on special teams, and that is not something that can be sufficiently replicated on the practice field.

    He had better hope that he will not be out for much longer and will be able to take part in special teams by the Steelers’ next preseason game, because if he doesn’t start making headway, he is not going to make the 53-man roster. Not that sitting on the practice squad for a year would be the worst thing, but it would be unfortunate for the Steelers should they ultimately lose him.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Douglas Andrews

      Moats certainly is the favorite but I’m still under the impression that if Keion Adams makes an impression on ST’s things are going to get pretty interesting. Also Dave B brought up a good point on the podcast regarding Moats being the highest paid OLB on the team. Hard to keep Moats as a backup making almost 3 million especially if there’s a chance he might not dress on game days.

    • Kevin Artis

      I think Keion Adams is PS bound. I don’t think he will make that much of an impression in the next three games to garner a spot on the 53. Moats is valuable at OLB with Watt, Harrison, Chick, and dupree.

    • john bennett

      I would be shocked if Adams makes it to the 53 over Moats.

    • Michael Conrad

      Lets hold the train on Moats . He had a good game but his guy has been here a couple years. Its preseason did he play this well in a regular season game.

    • NinjaMountie

      The only reason you’d not keep Moats is money and I’m not aware of us having a cap problem.

    • NinjaMountie

      Moats tends to play fairly well whenever he’s put into the game.

    • NinjaMountie

      He’s versatile, though. He can play inside if the need arises.

    • falconsaftey43

      I honestly think Moat’s performance doesn’t change the position battle Dynamics at all. He has started 24 games for the Steelers, they know who he is. Doesn’t change the fact that he is the 4th OL at best, 5th based on last year. If Adams shows decent potential and ST capability, I still think he makes it over Moats. Why? Because when is Moats going to play?

    • Douglas Andrews

      There’s an argument for his versatility keeping him on the team but as he admitted last week no one from the Steelers has approached him about playing ILB. That being said I’m not sure how effective he’d be in an emergency.

    • Jim Foles

      i bet watt can too.

    • NinjaMountie

      Maybe. But Moats HAS played inside in the NFL. I’d be more comfortable with Moats if I had to pick one over the other.

    • NinjaMountie

      ILB is one of the areas that I’m worried about with depth as we have on ILB who seems to always miss a handful of games. I know that ILB isn’t his best position by far. I just think I’d keep Moats around for one more season.

    • falconsaftey43

      Does the fact that he could be the 5th or 6th ILB really matter? So many guys have to go down before we get to the point of him playing, same on the outside.

    • NinjaMountie

      Maybe. Other than Chickillo’s ST play, I don’t think he’s a better option at OLB. I was hopeful with him, too.
      Lets assume Shazier goes down for 3 or 4 games (not a crazy assumption). You’re starting VWill and TM. Their backups are who (Is it Johnson and Fort)? I wouldn’t be surprised if Moats could outplay either of them.
      It’s just an opinion. So much speculating when you get this deep into the depth chart, lol.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Hypothetically if you knew Shaz plays this entire year injury free would you want to keep Moats?

    • NinjaMountie

      Being that we don’t need to move any money, yes. I just think he’s a better player than we’d have otherwise.
      If we needed to move money he’d be my first cut.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If Moats makes the team or not he has one of the best attitudes I’ve seen in a player! He’s always upbeat and in a great mood! Good guy!

    • Douglas Andrews

      Based off the money he’s making he’d have to be active for every game. If Shaz is healthy all year i’m not sure when he’d get some snaps especially if Chickillo has passed him up on the OLB depth chart.

    • NickSteelerFan

      What is everyone’s impression of F Huguenin? Thought he showed up decent in the first game and I’ve heard good reports from Training camp

    • falconsaftey43

      I just have a hard time believing Moats is a better ILB than Johnson or Fort.

    • pittsburghjoe

      this team has a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership. I hope he can make the team and add to the young talent. Moats is solid, but his arrow is not pointing up. I would rather take the chance on the young guy in this instance.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Tick, tick, tick. With the preseason games started; remainder of training camp will blur by. Unless there is an injury; most roster decisions will be done by the 4th preseason game since it will be one big cutdown from 90 to 53. Tough time to be missing practice. May be practice squad bound.