    Report: Hargrave Says He Didn’t Suffer A Concussion

    By Dave Bryan August 21, 2017 at 05:39 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers second-year defensive tackle Javon Hargrave didn’t see much action in the team’s second preseason game Sunday at Heinz Field against the Atlanta Falcons as the South Carolina State product was removed from the game late in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. While Hargrave was eventually ruled out later during the game with a concussion designation, he said Monday he never was diagnosed with one.

    “I didn’t have a concussion yesterday,” Hargrave said, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “They just got me in the protocol.”

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game was over that Hargrave was still in protocol and apparently he currently remains it.

    On the surface, this is potentially some great news for Hargrave, who missed time during his rookie season due to a concussion. If he doesn’t have any setbacks this week, there’s probably a good chance he plays in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday. We’ll have to see if he’s able to practice later this week, however.

    Speaking of concussion protocol, that’s reportedly the reason why Steelers left guard Ramon Foster sat out Sunday’s preseason game, according to Adamski. Foster said Monday that he is no longer in protocol, however, but added that is why he sat out a few practices last week and ultimately Sunday’s game.


    “I had a little ding in the (Aug. 11) Giants game,” Foster reportedly said. “It was delayed, so I ended up taking care of it. I saw the doctors and we’re taking care of it and moving forward.”

    Like Hargrave, it sounds like Foster might be able to return to action on Saturday when the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It was very hot on the field yesterday which can easily lead to some dizziness after some hard hits and is not necessarily a concussion. He may have been taken out as a precaution but believe it is mandatory that he is observed by a league representative before he could reenter the match if he was suspected of being concussed.

      That said; I hope that he is not masking any symptoms. I want him playing as much as anyone but not at the cost of his long-term health.

      Diagnosing a concussion is not a straight up assessment like seeing a fractured bone on an x-ray. A lot of it relies on the responses from the players themselves.

    • T3xassteelers

      Thank god. He’s has so many in his short career.. Not sure how many more he can take if this rate keeps up. So good news!!

    • RickM

      Something was triggered that caused Javon to mention it to the team doctors and it happened pretty early. Hopefully it was just an abundance of caution on his part. It’s great news if it’s not a concussion, but for his sake I hope whatever it is stops happening because he has a great future ahead.

    • WB Tarleton

      They use tests that cannot be faked. They have a baseline for each player and if he cannot perform memory tests with the same acuity as the baseline, he stays in the protocol.

    • walter

      I too doubt he could hide symptoms but I also read in a study that a very high percentage of people that were never concussed will fail the baseline memory test so its apparently a work in progress. There is a lot they need to learn and the learning process is ongoing.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      No need for The Grave Digger to play in preseason games 3 & 4 and risk a possible concussion. Just make sure he is ready to go on Sept. 10 in Cleveland.

    • Lil Smitty

      I thought when a player is in concussion protocol, they couldn’t talk to the media.

    • Dorian James

      That’s great news for J wobbles. And I like the way the team is being better safe than sorry

    • Rob H

      The guy seems to be turning into a complete beast before our eyes, I see no legitimate reason for him to play in either of the last two preseason games. Let Walton get some more snaps in at that position, and just unleash Javon week one against the Browns.
      Come to think of it, except for the secondary, I see no reason to play anyone that isn’t a younger player that NEEDS the snaps more than a series or two this weekend, I could care less if it’s the “dress rehearsal” game, just do whatever you can to keep the key players and veterans healthy heading into the season.

    • Thomas

      1: Better safe then sorry
      2: He could be trying to save face to avoid the CTE talk, but if he didn’t have a concussion that is awesome.
      3: Our medical staff is terrible so it wouldn’t surprise me if he didn’t have one.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The baseline tests are used to help diagnose but are not the sole means. While the tests can be done online; don’t know if the NFL is administering them on the sideline during games.

      Bottom line, you can pass the baseline memory tests but still have a concussion