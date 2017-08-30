Hot Topics

    Report: Joe Haden To Visit Steelers First

    By Alex Kozora August 30, 2017 at 01:45 pm


    If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to sign Joe Haden – and they do – they’ll have the first crack at him. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Haden is visiting with the Steelers first and that will happen in Charlotte, NC, where the team is currently about to land ahead of their Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers.

    https://twitter.com/AKinkhabwala/status/902962741446631424


    The Steelers have been linked to Haden since it was reported the Cleveland Browns were dangling him for a trade. With his hefty contract out of the way, the biggest hurdle to acquiring him has been clear.

    Pittsburgh has made it no secret they’re unhappy with their cornerback play opposite Artie Burns and have looked to upgrade. They’ve rotated starters, traded for Dashaun Phillips, and now are looking to add Haden, who would start in place of Ross Cockrell/Coty Sensabaugh/the scarecrow Mike Tomlin picks up during Halloween.

    Far from the only team to have interest, it’s been reported up to 12 teams are inquiring about Haden. The San Francisco 49ers are another team courting Haden with GM John Lynch saying they’ve looked into adding him.

    No announcement can be made until after 4 PM/ET, when Haden’s release from the Browns becomes official. But I have a strong feeling Haden will become a Steeler shortly thereafter.

    As always, look for a full breakdown on him later tonight on Steelers Depot.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • T R

      Don’t let him use the phone/fax while he at the hotel they are at

    • srdan

      I’m all for signing him, but let’s check the expiration date first.

    • WARisHELL

      More excited about the McDonald signing tbh

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Find out the hotel and send a Steelers fan over there to cut the power

    • Timothy Rea

      Not as solid as he used to be.. but then look at where he was playing. Lets not break the bank as we still have to pay Bell & resign Tuitt.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Has anyone seen Haden play in the preseason? Does he look better than last year when he was suffering from his groin injuries?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      We are not paying Bell. We will franchise him next year and then he will probably walk the year after. That ship has sailed.

    • Bryant Eng

      No, but he has a “varsity” track record, and like Tomlin said about McDonald, he won’t assume what a players contributions may or may not be somewhere else rather than in Pittsburgh.

    • Bryant Eng

      Alex, can you comment on cap-space, what you predict it may take to sign him?

    • KiJana Haney

      We need him so bad. We literally have an open job waiting for him at LCB. And this allows us to play some solid man coverage and match up zone schemes along with our base Tampa 2 concept. We need him.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      We need this man. He would add a legit starter opposite Artie, even if he’s no longer a pro-bowler, and we can have Coty and Ross as quality backups / depth. Add Hilton at slot cb with Gay as depth, and we would have a pretty solid CB situation, as opposed to a strained one.

    • ilamarca

      Exxxcellent *rubs hands together and laughs like an evil villain*

    • Timothy Rea

      So you say.. but lets see what happens. They tag him again or maybe the light goes on and he takes the offer next year. A whole year for him to figure it out

    • Robert E Lil

      He is better than 2/3 starters
      Even when he’s hurt he’s better

    • Jones

      Bill? Is that you? Almost didn’t recognize you without the cutoff sweatshirt…

    • Shane Mitchell

      if they are flying him to Charlotte to meet thats damn near a done deal. I am excited, I have wanted Joe Haden on this team for years.

    • Jacob

      Have actors posing as other teams offer him less than the Stealers

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Xactly. Bell will get the Kirk Cousins treatment and will be 27 or 28 after his 6 season stint with us.

    • Jacob

      I know most of us are hoping to sign him but I hope they don’t get in so much of a hurry that they fail to do a proper medical check on him. They’ve been burnt on this quite a bit recently.

    • LucasY59

      how much $ does Haden get from cleveLOLand? (dead money from the contract he had…I know it was a signing bonus that he was already paid so its not new $ this yr) just curious what kind of $ he will be looking to sign for

    • hdogg48

      If they sign him, all I expect him to do is make
      the ROUTINE plays.

      It has been pretty obvious that the likes of Cockrell, and Sensabaugh
      can’t even do that.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah and he is one of if not the best tackling CB in the NFL., our major weakness

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I think he can help us. Worst case our last CB on the roster and on up the line gets better.

      This could be one of those moments in time when we nail it, he performs and we win #7!!!

      Who knows?

    • LucasY59

      might be a better ? for Dave, but I am wondering the same thing

    • Nolrog

      I don’t recall the reference.

    • steeltown

      Who gets the axe if this transpires?

      Cockrell? Seems likely, but he would provide very solid depth

      Gay? Highly unlikely

      Hilton or Allen? Maybe even both, to the squad team

    • rdjmsr53

      Its not my money so I don’t care what they spend. I believe they have to take a chance on the guy. He is better than what the Steelers have at the moment. The Steelers have more than a few players that haven’t played or practiced this summer. They aren’t going to get much through the waiver wire. Bite the bullet and take a chance.

    • TroymanianDevil

      $4 mil is the offset from Cleveland

    • KiJana Haney

      Bell will be signed if he balls out this year. I think he would get his 15 million we need him and he is more of a game changer than brown.

    • Nolrog

      Bell? How does he fit into this at all? His 2017 salary is 12 million and accounted for. Anything he would get next year, we’ll worry about next year.

      Tuitt needs to be taken care of, but that’s why we have Omar.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “In my mind, I’m gone to Carolina
      Can’t you see the sunshine?
      Can’t you just feel the moonshine?…”

    • T R

      hey rates are cheap when you buy in bulk LOL

    • T R

      yeah if he don’t get a hernia after tackle

    • KiJana Haney

      could be cockrell to reduce the cap hit. Cockrell doesn’t offer anything on special teams so I would rather have Sensabaugh instead of him.

    • Darth Blount 47

      And we’d hate to have to explain it to you… 😉

    • Nolrog

      LOL. Thanks Darth.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not too sure – I can’t imagine it’ll be a number that’ll blow me away.

    • SeventhHeavan

      It’s simple….Haden averages over 3 picks a year. Cockrell averages under 1.

    • Nolrog

      But that’s completely irrelevant to what we do now.

    • steeltown

      Yea I dont see Sensabaugh going anywhere, to valuable with his position flexibility

    • LucasY59

      good ?

      I would say Gay, but adding another new guy makes his experience with the team even more valuable IMO

      Sensabaugh? some dead $ and usually doesnt happen with FA signings, but they are kinda replacing a FA signing with another one if they let Coty go

      as much as I dont want them to risk losing Allen, letting him go does give them the most guys that can contribute right now

      Hilton would probably be safest on the PS (but has been playing well enough that he deserves to make the roster)

      I will say Hilton, but am not confident and could see it being any of the 4 I mentioned (…could even be Cockrell since the RFA tender is not guaranteed)

    • Shane Mitchell

      Time for Steeler Nation to get on the twitter or snap face and show him where he needs to be this season.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Don’t blow it Steelers like you did with Hightower

    • steeltown

      I think this would all but assure Allen goes to the squad team

    • T3xassteelers

      Lol, it was in the first few days of offseason when we had House (I think?) Packers CB was visiting us and the Packers called while on a meeting with us and GB gave him an offer and he accepted over the phone

    • Shane Mitchell

      LOL, yeah wasnt thinking about the cost, more the urgency and timing, heck if the cost was an issue I would gladly pay to fly him there myself if he would sign.

    • s0v3r3i9n

      given what the Steelers currently have to work with at the position, this is a no-brainer. Get it done.

    • george

      I don’t hink they blew it with Hightower. They offered him 9 million which is about what NE got him for. I think Hightower tried to use the Steelers to drive NE offer up and when that didn’t happen he resigned with them anyway.

    • TsarPepe

      I wonder how he will negotiate with the Steelers, knowing that several other teams are waiting for a crack. Signing him on the cheap might be tough.

    • Matt Manzo

      Unfortunately, probably Allen. Maybe Sensi?
      I think Hilton is making this team!

    • Labrat0116

      Hightower had no intentions of leaving the Pats. Just leverage to negotiate with them was all that was about.

    • Nolrog

      Ah, thanks, T3. I recalled that it was something like that but I couldn’t’ remember the details. I’m old, and that’s what happens. . . .

    • SeventhHeavan

      True that man.

    • Matt Manzo

      Over or under $4 mil?

    • StillersInThe6

      Bro, when the milk has expired a week ago, but you thirsting for some milk more than life itself, better believe you drinking that milk!

      TLDR: Upgrade over our CB2 is both infinite and exponential.

    • nutty32

      He’s got to be sick of AB toasting his ass twice every year. 1 chance to avoid that.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m thinking he wants to play for a contender! Maybe take 2 mil less to chase a trophy?
      Also depends on who the other teams are. Hopefully we’re the best of the bunch!

    • srdan

      Not when your stomach is still hurting from the greenish milk you just got done drinking.

    • StillersInThe6

      When you’re the best at your position in the world, ships don’t sail.

    • SeventhHeavan

      You’re right, it will not be easy. He will probably get less with the Steelers. Question is, will Joe still want to explore those other options? Steelers need to convince him that he will win a ring now. Does he care? or is it all about the money?

    • Shane Mitchell

      He wants to play for a team that wants to win, thats what he said last year and the Browns suddenly put him on special teams duty. I have a feeling it wont be all about the money.

    • StillersInThe6

      Which greenish milk? I’ve lost track. Everything’s been green since prime-Ike, this can’t be any greener.

    • srdan

      I just watched him last week on Game pass. He looked good. Veteran corner. Communicates out there, sets the edge in the run game. Stayed with his receiver well but did give up a catch.

      By the way I watched Carl Lawson from the bungles too. He dominated Trent Williams. Lawson looks like a pass rushing demon. Think Justin houston.

    • srdan

      Ladarius Green

    • Darth Blount 47

      Hey, let’s leave the Irish out of this. Didn’t they take enough of a beating this past weekend? 🙂

    • StillersInThe6

      Ok, yes, I hope they aren’t considering a multi-year contract, but a prove-em contract.. I can get behind that stance.

    • Andrew

      I feel like if he’s in then Cockrell goes. I personally like Cockrell, but he is not good at man to man. He could make decent trade bait, or even lump him in with a WR in order to get some late round compensation. He doesn’t fit what the team wants anymore, so he should go.

    • nutty32

      Low base with heavy incentives/bonuses on a short term deal should do the trick?

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      “Please, take all my money”

    • MintDragon

      True. And what a lot of folks don’t remember from last year. He played the season with a sports hernia, and wasn’t close to his normal self (compare: Mitchell played through 2 sports hernias, and everyone was calling him a bum pickup. Noone knew til after the surgery announcement how severe it was.)

      Add to it that he is friends (and trains) with Steeler players (including AB), knows some Steeler coaches, knows our schemes (minus language), knows the AFC receivers. Really adds up to an interesting addition. Success in signing, compensation will be an interesting view into what Colbert, Tomlin think of the current CB group.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Other teams may have an interest, but it seems that Hayden’s interest lies with the team he CHOSE to visit with first. I hope the FO can make this happen!

    • Ryan Alderman

      Not getting too emotionally involved, still got Hightower on my mind. Grr…

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I’d pay him whatever he wanted this year guaranteed, with no guarantees beyond this year, as long as it isn’t so much that it interferes with resigning Tuitt.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Now that song is running through my head…

    • Matt Manzo

      Sad but true. He’s also no good in the slot. Maybe it is Cockrell.

    • melblount

      Not Alex here, but the following two sites have us as follows with the Top 51 including the effect of V McDonald:

      OTC or Over the Cap has us $10.536M UNDER
      spotrac has us $8.915M UNDER

      There are ALL KINDS OF NUMBERS out there on the net. These are the two most reliable sites I have ever found for CAP numbers.

      That said,
      (1) don’t shoot me IF these totals are wrong – ONLY the messenger here.
      (2) spotrac has been insanely accurate on the Penguins over the past several years.

      I would link these two sites but the mods have not been amused with some of the links I’ve made on past posts. If I get the thumbs up on that, I will. Otherwise, simply google them and you should be able to swerve into them.

    • stan

      I think that’s exactly what happened. I think he got more from NE because of the Steelers’ interest. I would rather have had Hightower, but driving up the price for NE is an adequate second prize.

    • stan

      Sounds very much like this is a done deal. I guess the question is how much it will cost. From what I’ve read the Browns have to pay at least $4M if he gets a deal above that, so use that as a starting point. The top price is $10M since the Steelers were unwilling to take on that much in trade. I hope its not much more than $6M for a relatively short term because I’m not convinced that Haden is still the high quality player that he once was.

    • Paddy

      Keep it under 2 million

    • Froggy

      It’s been almost a year since I’ve been this excited about the Steelers obtaining a washed-up Browns CB. At least this one 1) knows how to play at an NFL level, since he was in a couple of Pro Bowls (and was the Browns’ best player for a few years there), and 2) won’t cost us a draft pick.

    • Matt Rippin

      The only way this isn’t happening is if someone takes a chance on him with a multi-year deal worth more than $4 million. I don’t see someone doing that.

    • John Mazza

      yeah I like Allen (im from Utah) dude is raw though. so i was thinking he would go to the PS before any of these moves happened. Might come from somewhere else. like TE or WR. He hasnt shown anything this preseason but its crazy to thing that Cockrell goes from starting to off the team in 4 weeks.

    • T3xassteelers

      I agree with you.. But do you know what TLDR stands for? Cause that wasn’t a long sentence to read in the first place hahahah

    • steeltown

      Yea I just cant see them completely giving up on him, especially this close to the regular season.

    • SilverSteel

      Exactly. Everyone wants to keep Gay and Cockrell and cut our youth? Maybe we aren’t listening to MT. Gay and Cockrell are not cutting it so let’s move on.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Mr. Bruns should be pleased. And im talinking about Artie.

    • Andrew

      I feel like Gay is safe this year, cause he should provide good veteran depth. Cockrell is not in the right scheme anymore. It’s a shame, because he was doing well before we shifted. Considering we got him for nothing, he was one of our best roster moves

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Mike Tomlin: Just picture it, Joe. A Cleveland loss will now feel like a good thing. A very good thing. A natural thing. A biannual thing. Obviously.

    • Michael James

      Really want to see what he can do when he’s healthy. He’s been reportedly playing with sports hernia all of last year. Maybe he can come close to the player he was three years ago, that would be nice.

    • Matt Manzo

      Yeah, it’s crazy! He’s not too far removed from being our #1.

    • Michael James

      He’s been reportedly dealing with a sports hernia all of last year. We know how that can hinder a player. The year before he was limited to only 5 games because of a concussion I think.
      Before that, we all know how good he was. He still only turned 28 a few months ago and he says that he’s in his (by far) best shape since two years. I think there’s a high chance he can be at least a well-above CB once again, something this team desperately needs.

    • ThatGuy

      I know he’s had a few bad years but going from perennial basement team to perennial contender can do a lot for some players. Let’s get him!!!

      EDIT: I don’t know how to spell.

    • Mark Stouffer

      Starting a young Artie Burns and a past-his-prime Joe Haden isn’t great, but still infinitely better than 2015, starting Bills-cast-off Ross Cockrell and f’ing Antwan Blake.

    • SteelCityDefense

      I’ve just gone all in… which I rarely do. This means I actually went to the player’s social media and posted a comment. It means nothing per se but just trying to speak it into existence. “Do you want to continue to play in the NFL or are you ready to compete in the NFL? Which team is a Joe Haden away from seriously competing for multiple Superbowls over the next couple of years? The Pittsburgh Steelers!” But obviously that assumes that Haden is in it for more than the money… which can never be ascertained. I know that there are 12-13 teams competing for Haden but I honestly believe with him playing in the AFC North and seeing the type of organization and the type of fandom we have, plus with friends like Pouncey and AB petitioning him to join, I would be surprised if he didn’t sign as long as the money was right. The next issue is does he want a prove it year or does he want at least 2-3 years? If it’s a 1 year deal then I wager he definitely gets signed. Multiple years present more of a problem imo given the Tuitt contract situation and the ones for next year such as Marcus Gilbert (I am sure he wants to get paid like the Top 5 RT that he is, and I’ve read a report about his agent looking for an extension next year). All this to say… JOE HADEN, we want you… if you would have us

    • Dorian James

      Yes lol