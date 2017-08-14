Hot Topics

    Report: Shazier Still Struggling To Overcome Hamstring Injury

    By Dave Bryan August 14, 2017 at 06:25 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier has been dealing with a hamstring injury for a good part of training camp and by the sound of things, it doesn’t appear as though he’s close to resuming practice any time soon.

    According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Shazier attempted to go through the agility drills with his teammates on Monday, but had to leave early. The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State reportedly tried walking through the drills, but it was just too painful for him to continue.

    “Shazier grimaced afterward and walked back to the sidelines to watch the healthy players practice,” Fittipaldo reported after Mondays practice.

    Shazier missed the Steelers Friday night preseason opener against the New York Giants and it doesn’t sound like he’ll play in the team’s second exhibition game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. At this point, we can only hope he’ll be healthy enough to play in the third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts as that’s when most of the starters are expected to play quite a bit in preparation for the start of the regular season.

    As all of you know, Shazier has had a problem staying on the field for long stretches of games ever since he was drafted. He did, however, play in 13 consecutive games last season, including the playoffs, after missing three straight games with a knee injury just ahead of the team’s bye week.


    While Shazier remains sidelined, second year linebacker Tyler Matakevich has been receiving first-team reps in his place alongside fellow starter Vince Williams.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Steelers12

      Only Golson has worse luck

    • falconsaftey43

      Baaaaaad news. We need him. He is a playmaker and often the most impactful player on defense.

    • Ted Webb

      Shazier one of the best athletes on the team, but seems these nagging injuries keep him from the field I know it’s still preseason but just saying we need him healthy for 16 games just hard to see him playing all season.

    • Rob H

      If he has a hamstring injury bad enough to make him grimace and unable to even walk through the rest of the drill, then it’s the most disturbing injury we’ve had this preseason. Forget the third preseason game, it may be best to just give at much time as possible to fully heal before the season starts.
      That’s bothersome enough, but it’s still better than having him deal with a nagging hamstring into the season,considering he is the primary communicator on defense, and probably the one we can least afford to lose, along with Burns.
      Hopefully Fittipaldo just read the situation wrong, and it’s not quite as dour as it sounds.

    • Ace

      I’m good with him sitting on his rear end for the next 27 days just to let it heal up. No need for him to do anything. Hope its just a grade 1 pull and not worse or a tear. This is bad news, but at least it happened now and not 3 weeks from now.

    • Conserv_58

      Ham string injuries and high ankle sprains don’t sound like much, but they can be quite debilitating. Both require long recovery periods. They also have the tendency to have a season long negative cause and affect.

    • Conserv_58

      That’s some really bad luck too.

    • Jacob

      Aren’t hamstring injuries usually a sign that one didn’t do a good job being in good shape prior to camp?

    • Steeler Nation!

      If there had been a tear, he wouldn’t have been attempting to do anything this soon. So there’s that for good news.

    • ilamarca

      You’re questioning the conditioning of the LB that beat all WRs in a foot race last year?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Fast doesn’t always mean highly conditioned. He’s an amazing athlete. But did he do enough running to be ready for camp?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Depending on the severity…

      Cross your fingers

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Lot’s of hamstring injuries; Steelers need to order a couple crates of compression shorts; and examine their warm-up and warm-down routines.

    • Jacob

      Exactly, I don’t think we will ever hear of AB pulling a hammy

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      It can also mean too highly conditioned – such as overbuilding the quads while not strengthening the hammy’s enough to compensate.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Welll that’s NOT highly conditioned IMO. But I get what you’re saying.

    • Jaybird

      All muscle ” pulls” are tears . How bad the tear is determines the grade . Pull, sprain, strain – you can call it what you want but it they all mean that the muscle was stretched and damaged ( tear) . In the most severe cases the the tendon ruptures and detaches from the bone. But again , whether you call it a strain , pull or sprain it all is the result of muscle fibers tearing which are graded by severity.

    • Steeler Nation!

      And flexibility and hydration.

    • MC

      As long as they don’t try and bring him back too soon especially for meaningless preseason games then i’ll be happy. I’m starting to doubt this medical staff at times, injuries with our players seem to linger.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yes, strength training for thighs may need to be evaluated.

    • Rob H

      It doesn’t have anything to do with cardio or endurance conditioning. The best way to avoid hamstring injuries is strengthen the muscles in that area, along with working on flexibility and core strength. Yoga is proven to be great for those things, and a great cross training routine for any athlete.
      Unfortunately, most don’t want to do it, because it’s not a tough guy thing to do.

    • Jaybird

      Nah. Don’t forget Cam Heyward tore his last year when his leg planted awkwardly . Sometimes it just happens. You could actually just as easily tear a hamstring from OVER training. Sh*t happens. I doubt Shazier was out of shape.

    • Steve Johnson

      Nothing new, I like Shazier, but I’m starting to wonder if the Steelers should move on after his contract is up. He’s just not durable

    • Steeler Nation!

      I get what you’re saying. As you can cause tiny tears by stretching cold muscles, but I was referring to a grade 3

    • RickM

      Knew we would have to worry more about Shazier’s fragility with #94 gone. Just didn’t expect to worry so early. Not being able to get through a walk-through isn’t the best news. Oh well, don’t rush him.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Deebo needs to give Shaz the phone number of his accupunturist ASAP.

    • 6 ring circus

      Heck, if it’s that bad, just shut him down for the pre-season. These games mean didly as far as standings go anyway. Hamstrings can be nagging all season long, especially because players tend to poo-poo them and attempt to come back too early. He is way too valuable to have him miss significant time when it really matters. For this same reason, I believe Golson may be done.

    • John Pennington

      Steelers

      need to find another ILB to backup Shazier he is missing way to much time and its time to bring in someone who could help the team because who knows how much time he is going to miss when the season starts.Find someone now to learn the system it wouldn’t hurt just being smart.

    • Dorian James

      I’m not that upset because this is what I’ve come to expect. I don’t have any faith that he’ll ever go a full season without some type of injury that makes him miss some amounts of time.