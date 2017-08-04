Report: Steelers Sign Mike Tomlin To Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed head coach Mike Tomlin to a contract extension, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This move was expected to happen this offseason and just recently it was reported that Tomlin’s previous contract, which ran through the 2018 season, automatically extended through the 2019 season via a win total triggered a vesting option in his deal.

The new extension for Tomlin will now run through the 2020 season.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2020 season,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship.”

Since being hired in 2007, Tomlin has posted a 103-57 regular season record and an 8-6 playoff record. He’s coached the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one of them. He’s never had a losing regular season record in his 10 seasons as a head coach.





“I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization,” said Tomlin via a statement. “My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I’m proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are – to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city.”

With Tomlin extension now done, the Steelers are expected to extend the contract of general manager Kevin Colbert in the coming days.

