Roethlisberger Expects To Sit Out Second Preseason Game

Are you ready to see a lot more of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs during the preseason? By the sound of things, he’ll start the teams Sunday night home preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

During a recent interview on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he’s not expecting to play in the team’s Sunday night game against the Falcons..

“That’s what I’ve been told, yes,” Roethlisberger said when asked if he’ll sit out the team’s second preseason game.

We’ll have to wait and see if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin rules Roethlisberger out on Friday when he addresses the media to preview the upcoming game and at that point it’ll be official.

Unless No. 2 quarterback Landry Jones is able to resume practicing on Wednesday, one would think that Dobbs will make a second consecutive preseason start Sunday night at Heinz Field. Jones has been sidelined with an abdominal injury for quite a while now.





In the Steelers preseason opener against the New York Giants, Dobbs, the team’s fourth-round draft pick this year, completed 8 of his 15 pass attempts for 100 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had another touchdown pass negated by a holding call.

Relieving Dobbs in the third quarter of the game against the Giants was No. 4 quarterback Bart Houston. Houston, a Wisconsin product, completed just 2 of his 7 total pass attempts for 24 yards. He will likely see action again Sunday night against the Falcons should Dobbs indeed wind up starting.