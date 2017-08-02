Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Says Long-Awaited Heart-To-Heart Talk With Bryant Has Happened

    By Dave Bryan August 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm


    You all can rest easy now as the long-awaited heart-to-heart talk between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Martavis Bryant has finally taken place.

    “Oh yeah, we talked a few days ago now,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday during his talk with the media. “It was a good one. If he wants to expand on it, he can, but I will not.”

    So, the two are now on the same page with one another? one reporter asked.

    “Oh yeah, we were really never off the same page,” Roethlisberger said. “It just appeared that way to outsiders, but between us, there was never an issue.”

    It goes without saying that everybody should be excited for Bryant to return in 2017 and especially Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Roethlisberger explained the obvious reasons for that excitement on Wednesday.


    “It always helps taking a little pressure – safeties can’t quite lean so hard to AB [Antonio Brown],” Roethlisberger said. “You have to respect what Martavis brings, but Justin [Hunter] and them [other wide receivers] do those things too, and Hey-Bey [Darrius Heyward-Bey] and other guys have been able to do that. But Martavis is a little bit of a different animal out there.”

    While Roethlisberger said Wednesday he’s hopeful that Bryant will be able to return to practice as soon as Wednesday afternoon, he really doesn’t know for sure whether or not that will be the case. Even so, he thinks the NFL has done Bryant a disservice by letting him twist in the wind as long as they have when it comes to his conditional reinstatement process.

    “I don’t know, I hope,” said Roerthlisberger, about Bryant possibly being able to start practicing on Wednesday. “I mean, goodness, he’s done everything the league’s asked. I’m not really sure why they keep holding him out from being out there with the guys. To me, that’s the best, to be out there with his brothers and so I’m not really sure what the holdup is, but I know he’s doing everything he can to be out there.”

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      This is personally the “addition” to the team I am most excited about. Now if that turd Goodell, can just sign off on letting him back on the field, we will be good to go.

    • PaeperCup

      “I mean, goodness, he’s done everything the league’s asked. I’m not really sure why they keep holding him out from being out there with the guys. To me, that’s the best, to be out there with his brothers and so I’m not really sure what the holdup is, but I know he’s doing everything he can to be out there.”

      This is good to hear. As frustrating as the league is making it, it sounds like Ben really thinks he deserves the chance to be out there, and he really wants him out there.

    • lyke skywalker

      They hugged it out. Nothing to see here.

    • Jaybird

      I get goose bumps every time I think about MB,AB,LB and Big B out ther together behind that O line.

    • steelburg

      I’m glad the man to man talk thing is over hopefully the media moves on from this now. But on another note, Ben praised Hunter in a quote I’m thinking that he will make this roster if he doesn’t get hurt.

    • nutty32

      PFT is reporting past occurrences of the NFL “dragging its feet” usually resulted in bad news for the player. Says the NFL has information they don’t share with the public until after the fact, but past instances of feet dragging has meant the player is in some kind of trouble unknown to the public. “No News is Bad News” per PFT. I’m preparing myself for disappointment, but hope for the best.

    • John Pennington

      What these two men talked about should stay between them and at the end of the day its their business and no one else.We all should be happy they talked and lets move on its over and done with.

    • PaeperCup

      Why you gotta do that to me….and I was having a good day.

    • nutty32

      Well, it helps me to gird myself for bad Steeler news. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst. Same with Tuitt leaving the team seeking more money – I’m trying not to get too attached to him until he officially extends with the team.

    • Rob

      Not always..they dragged their feet with Bell’s 3 game suspension last year which ultimately was a reduction from the 4 it was supposed to be.

      I think it’s a league thing, or Goodell thing if you want. They’re dragging their feet with Ezekiel Elliot’s case too.

    • nutty32

      PFT thinks the NFL is dragging on Ezekiel so as not to ruin Jerry Jone’s hall of fame induction. PFT predicts the NFL will suspend Ezekiel after the HOF ceremonies.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’m not buying that. If there was any additional incident or wrinkle complicating this decision, the team would have a sense of it in some form. But as a group, they all seem to be just waiting.