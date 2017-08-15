Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger On Throwing To New Wide Receivers: I Like To Make It A Challenge

    By Alex Kozora August 15, 2017 at 11:44 am


    Ben Roethlisberger said he was waiting to test out his Ferrari, Ladarius Green. Now that Ferrari was impounded, Roethlisberger was given a Lambo this offseason. And he’s taking it for a spin.

    Speaking with Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi yesterday on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger said he likes to challenge his receivers, especially the new guys, with difficult throws in order to see how they respond.

    “I like to test these guys in individual routes,” Roethlisberger said. “I never throw it perfect. I can put it on them but why do that? That’s too easy. I want to test their range. I want them to go low, go high,  behind them. Because then, I can see what they’re able to do.”

    Roethlisberger gave an example of that from Sunday’s practice, making Justin Hunter work for a pass.

    “I threw a ball, Justin ran a dig route, an 18 yard in route. I threw high on purpose, almost trying to overthrow him. He went off on one foot and plucked it out of the air. We all kind of looked around like, ‘wow, that was pretty special.'”


    That’s what we noted in our Sunday training camp notes.

    “– Back-to-back throws from Ben. Martavis Bryant reached out behind him to snag one and Justin Hunter reeled in the next over his head. Both made it look effortless. Bet Roethilsberger is a happy man.”

    Hunter, though inconsistent, has certainly flashed immense physical tools that made him someone the Steelers wanted to bring in. His roster spot isn’t locked up with how deep the position is but Roethlisberger has talked him up every chance he’s gotten.

    In the interview, Roethlisberger also praised JuJu Smith-Schuster’s work ethic and downplayed the time Sammie Coates has missed, saying he’s still getting mental reps and knows the offense. With Martavis Bryant back, a great wide receiver group no matter who they keep, the eventual return of Le’Veon Bell, and a top three offensive line, the Steelers offense has the potential to be the best ever.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • DoctorNoah

      What happens if we go to a six WR set? 🙂

    • dany

      Does he also like to make it a challenge during the season on the road?

    • RMSteeler

      I see that Dobbs is taking Ben’s lead and challenging receivers even more. lol

    • Alan Tman

      Funny Le’Veon needs the work, but Coates is good?? OK LOL

    • Alex Kozora

      Coates has a better excuse. He’s also here to be in meetings and pick up the new parts of the playbook, of which Ben said they have more than usual.

    • Alan Tman

      Alex they will run the same running plays, until Bell picks up the rest, and be fine. And we all know it. Coates job is in peril. Not Le’Veon’s, so it really makes no sense.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m going off what Ben said. Ben said the offense added a bunch of new stuff this year.

    • Alan Tman

      I’m going off reality. You guys are leaving Coates off of your final 53, but everyone of you have Bell on there. So it’s obvious Coates needs the work more.

    • Thomas

      That’s neat and all but I’ve always been a believer that you should never practice doing things the wrong way…you never know how that might effect your muscle memory in a split second situation.

    • steelburg

      Creating bad habits and showing the young QBs that, that doesn’t sound to bright to me. I don’t think I ever heard any QB come out and say they throw bad balls in practice on purpose. If you believe in that old saying like I do you play like you practice then we may be in trouble this year lol. Even if Ben was doing this he should have kept this to himself. This is one of those things that sounds incredibly dump when you say it out loud IMO.

    • T R

      so depressing that they have said this best offense ever and then we move ball between the 20s and then get in red zone and kick field goal, I know we was without a 2nd receiver last year and not real threat at TE but I really hope we can live up to offense this year. Other wise we heard this song before

    • T R

      you took words out my mouth.. cause Ben has been off the mark a lot of games last year.

    • T R

      yep what u said..

    • Alan Tman

      Alex I am not talking about you. Sorry if you took it that way. I’m saying what Ben said didn’t make too much sense.

    • AndyR34

      Evidently it comes with all that practice of throwing it poorly.