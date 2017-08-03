Rookie RB James Conner Unsure When He’ll Return To Full Practice

While the AC sprain suffered in his left shoulder a few days ago wasn’t deemed serious by head coach Mike Tomlin on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner still isn’t quite sure when he’ll be allowed to resume practicing again.

“No, not yet,” Conner said when asked Thursday morning if he has any idea as to when he’ll be back, according to video posted by Chase Williams of WPXI.

Conner, who injured his shoulder during the teams first padded practice of training camp on Sunday, said Thursday he knew right away it wasn’t a serious injury.

“That’s why I was kind of laughing at everybody. My Twitter was going crazy,” Conner said.

While Conner currently isn’t practicing, he’s still staying engaged during sessions and in the meeting room just the same.





I’ve been trying to keep up with mental reps and watching everything,” Conner said. “Meetings, paying close attention, and so nothing comes close to the practice experience, but you can get pretty close with the mental reps. That helps.”

So, what is Conner doing to rehab his injured left shoulder?

“Ice, range of motion, time, really,” Conner said.

The Steelers still have well over a week before their first preseason game takes place and while Conner might not be allowed to practice prior to the team’s next day off on Monday, perhaps he will get enough practice in next week and ultimately be allowed to play against the New York Giants.

