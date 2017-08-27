Hot Topics

    Schefter: Vontaze Burfict Facing Five Game Suspension

    By Alex Kozora August 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm


    Boy Scout and role model to football fans everywhere, Vontaze Burfict is facing a five game suspension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The discipline stems from a hit Burfict laid out on Kansas City Chiefs’ fulback Anthony Sherman in the preseason.

    Burfict, with the lengthiest past of illegal hits in the league, has always been on thin ice, hence the heavy suspension. The hit in question, one that is certainly deserving. #55 to the right half of your screen.


    This marks the second suspension for Burfict, who was tossed for three games to start last year following an illegal and dirty hit on Antonio Brown in the playoffs. He appealed but the suspension was upheld.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play the Bengals until Week 7. But if Burfict appeals again, he’ll be able to play until that decision is reached. And if it’s upheld, it’s likely to be, given his history, and done before Week 7, then it’s almost certain Burfict will miss the first Steelers/Bengals matchup.

    This is Burfict’s 9th fine and/or suspension. Mazel tov.

    It’s also worth reminding you he was on track to become the Bengals’ captain. Again.

    • RickM

      Can’t take the thug out of thug, whether you make him captain or not. I assume Marvin Lewis will defend him as per usual. What a pair.

    • George Hareras

      Can’t stand the guy. He deserves what’s coming

    • Michael Mosgrove

      once a piece of crap. always a piece of crap.

    • Big Joe

      So, it’s a pass play and the FB is going into his pattern. Instead of guarding him like a LB is supposed to, he just decides to haul off and deck him just beyond the 5 yard line of scrimmage limit and while he was defenseless looking back at the QB. What a thuggish butthead! He just doesn’t seem to care about player safety but this will be one of the jackholes likely bitching in a decade over his body breaking down in his old age. And, as usual, we’ll likely hear his head coach and owner saying how he’s been mistreated and how misunderstood he is just like they did with Jones after he got arrested, hauled to jail and spit on a cop in the process. Yeah, real law and rule abiding citizens. I get football is rough, violent and not meant for men who don’t have natural aggressive and competitive personalities but he just doesn’t learn and doesn’t seem to care in the least that he’s hurting people intentionally. Blind hits to the head area of defenseless receivers with his helmet, shoulder, etc. have every intent to hurt people and knock them out of games instead of being good hard hits.

    • walter

      he belongs in jail

    • Jacob

      He can thank Hines Ward for his suspension.

    • PaeperCup

      Holy cow, what is it gonna take for the league to recognize that this guy is no good for the league. Suspend him indefinitely.

    • Jaybird

      The Bengals don’t do much to ever discipline this guy. To me the organization is almost as much to blame for never reprimanding him. He should have been suspended by the team ,without pay, a long time ago. If his behavior continued, then threaten to release him. The same goes for PAC Man.

    • Mister Wirez

      He’s so Bengal.. They always pick up the dirt bags, and he fits in there nicely.

    • Applebite

      They wanted to kicked Chuck Cecil out for less.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I like it when people call him a thug. He’s no thug he’s just a dirty player there’s a huge difference. This type of hit has been outlawed for quite a while now so Burfict’s just choosing to ignore the rules. Time to sit this clown for more than 5 games.

    • Justin

      Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy

    • Ask Questions Later

      He wants to do something about bullying though!!! :/.

    • Ask Questions Later

      Makes you wonder what Lewis’ excuse is

    • melblount

      Watching that clip a few times, my mind drifted back to the 70’s. And I thought about if Burfict was alive and playing for the Raiders.

      Burfict could have been a difference maker for the Raiders back then. But somehow you gotta believe we would have had his antidote, too. We were going to be better than everybody else – we just needed to know how high the bar was set at. (Queue the immortal voice of John Facenda, Super Bowl XIV, Bradshaw to Stallworth.)

      To wit, I can’t say Burfict would have been a difference maker in the outcome of either of the two AFC Title Games in 1974 or 1975. I would be more likely to say he would NOT have been one. As Joe Greene famously said, he was in “the zone” for the only time in his life for the 1974 game (Thanks, Chuck!) so Joe would have done what was needed. Plus we really whooped them in Oakland in 1974. And NO player could have been a difference factor greater than the ‘burgh weather in 1975.

      But I just have to wonder how even MORE VIOLENT those games would have been with an animal like Burfict on the Raiders. How would we have dealt on an ongoing basis with someone as outrageously dirty as him?

      Make no mistake, we would have dealt with him.

      But also make no mistake, the 70’s Raiders carried the highest standards for dirty play of any football team EVER. Burfict may have just elevated their game another notch or two, especially given all that came with those times, far less rules, far more steroids, the rivalry itself, on and on. They might be selling a self-help book in gun/self-defense shops today titled, “Beyond Jack Tatum,” with Burfict’s picture on the cover.

      But having him as we do in today’s games is especially troubling for ALL teams. Having to play against him twice annually seems to ensure that at least one KEY player of ours will get hurt every year.

      The NFL has to come up with a permanent Burfict solution, and they have to do it fast. Godspeed to them in figuring out what that may be.

    • Zarbor

      He’s defended by his idiotic coach so he will continue to do what he does in being dirty. I say the players should return the favor and blindside this fool.

    • Steeler808

      Don’t worry. I have faith their head coach will address this egregious issue.

      “Kansas City FB Sherman is the one who so violently tried to injure Burfict by slamming his fully helmeted head into his shoulder.” – Marvin Lewis

      …oh well

    • NinjaMountie

      Not too long ago we’d all be singing praises for this hit.
      I don’t like Burfict either and, according to the rules, he needs suspended. However, I kind of miss having players with a mean side. I also feel a little hypocritical when I condemn him (and I have) because I use to praise Hines on his blindside blocks. Yes, those were just as bad.
      You’re right, though, new football says he’s a wreckless idiot and he needs treated as such.

    • Steelers12

      I agree but this dude is totally reckless. I really believe he needs to be examine mentally

    • NinjaMountie

      Yeah, he’s a tool. You have to play within the rules to the best of your ability and he doesn’t even appear to try.

    • RickM

      He has no excuse. Whether it’s Burfict, Adam Jones or Joe Mixon…he welcomes them all. They are clearly his type of football player and for him to deny that he’d be an absolute hypocrite. I’d be cheering for a different team if the Steelers condoned what Burfict and Jones do over and over.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Has Marvin Lewis said he isnt sure if Burfict actually made contact with Sherman on the play yet?

    • Lambert58

      Not a fan of Burfict’s thugery, but 5 games for that? Seriously?

    • RickM

      There’s a big difference between meanness and trying to cause long-term damage to guys.

    • nutty32

      5 games for that? Wow. That’s certainly a cheap shot deserving of maybe 1 game, but 5. Is this different than when he lit up Nix because Nix was behind the line of scrimmage? The Nix shot seemed much harder.

    • nutty32

      Chuck Cecil mention. Nice. Jeff Donaldson was another cheap shot artist. Used to love those guys. Different times, different rules, of course.

    • RickM

      The receiver is looking back towards the QB and the ball is in the air to another receiver. This is at least the third ‘receiver’ he’s done this to: Maxx Williams, AB, and now Sherman. He was warned ‘no more’ and he doesn’t listen so it’s 5 games.

    • Jaybird

      At least when he did it to AB , the ball was in the neighborhood. This pass was 5 yrds to his left and 20 yards downfield to a completely different WR! This one might have been the most egregious.

    • RickM

      Not sure if there was any helmet to helmet here, probably not. But he sure doesn’t seem to care if he scrambles guys’ brains long-term.

    • RickM

      I actually thought AB’s was because Burfict targeted the head, but I appreciate your point. This ‘receiver’ hasn’t got a chance when he’s looking the other way.

    • Jaybird

      I always wonder if Burfect was a Steeler, would the coachs’ and the front office be able to reign this knucklehead in. He is very talented , no doubt. But he’s on the worst possible team- Cincy-as far as trying to get this guy on the straight and narrow.

    • Jaybird

      And now that I think about it , the Max Williams hit was pretty vicious also. Didn’t Williams get hurt on that one?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Jack Lambert probably would have taken care of the situation.

    • RickM

      I think so. He was just running down the field and it was totally unexpected to his head.

    • Jaybird

      Nah , he’s not mental. He’s was still a little jacked up from the the Mayweather/Mcgregor fight from the night before. He had to release a little pent up energy.

    • Chris92021

      Vontaze Burfict, or as I like to call him, the real MVP of the 2015-16 playoffs because he singlehandedly wrecked our chances by putting Bell on IR, injuring Big Ben, and nearly decapitating Antonio Brown. Denver should send that idiot a Super Bowl. What a moron he is.

    • JimK-51

      Yea and don’t forget what he did to Bell, after he took his knee out, he ran off the field cheering after he cheap shotted him and ended his season…the Son of A Bi–h should be suspened from the league for life… Hell he even cheap shot one of his on team mates in practice…

    • RickM

      I forgot about that practice hit. It’s just ingrained in the guy.

    • Bob Loblaw

      It’s less about the severity of the hit and more about the fact that he keeps doing stuff like this.

    • Rocksolid20

      Lewis is just your everyday DA .

    • Rocksolid20

      Luckily , we will never know .

    • Rocksolid20

      That’s why he was to be the CAPTAIN .

    • Rocksolid20

      It’s the time and time again , that gets him the 5 game . Not just the
      one hit .

    • Matt Manzo

      I’ve been saying it forever! I think we should’ve signed him and Blount the year they came out! We could’ve had both as udfas! I would’ve even taken them with 6th and 7th rounders! I believe we coulda shaped them into model citizens. Blount would’ve been a great gap between Bettis and Bell. Maybe Bell wouldn’t be so hot headed if he was splitting time with a humble Blount!
      Burfict and Shazier would be awesome!
      (My best pipe dream!)

    • Matt Manzo

      I think we coulda been a great influence on him! I wanted him his rookie year! Without the drama, he’s a bad ass 7th rounder/udfa!