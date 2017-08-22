Hot Topics

    Senquez Golson Not Expected To Practice This Week; Sutton To Return

    By Alex Kozora August 22, 2017 at 10:51 am


    For the last three people still holding out hope for Senquez Golson to make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53 man roster, it might be time to finally walk away.

    A left hamstring injury suffered on the third day of camp, the first in pads, still ails Golson, who told PennLive’s Jacob Klinger he doesn’t expected to return to practice. From Klinger’s article.

    “The 2015 second-round pick said his left hamstring has healed enough for him to run, but not sprint, and that he won’t get back in practice until he can. Golson said he would defer to the team training staff but that he personally doesn’t expect he’ll be ready.”

    Golson told Klinger “hamstrings take awhile.” Which is true but time Golson no longer has. You can assume he will not play in this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. That will leave him just one preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers on the 31st, though that is no guarantee for him either, taking place just six days after the Colts game. Even then, best case scenario he returns for the finale, there is too limited tape for him to push out Mike Hilton and Brian Allen, who have impressed during camp.

    Even more concerning, Golson said his 2016 injury – a Lisfranc break in his foot – didn’t fully heal until right before training camp, still causing pain when he ran until “this past June or July.”


    Golson may become the only cornerback sidelined. Cam Sutton told Klinger he will be a full participant in this week of practice, setting him up to have a good chance of playing versus the Colts. Sutton has been out since the second day of camp, also dealing with a hamstring injury. He was partial participant the final few days of training camp.

    So Sutton will return. Maybe he’ll shine, maybe he’ll struggle. But at least we’ll know. With Golson, we never got the chance to find out.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WARisHELL

      That’s the nail in the coffin. I wonder who’s gonna claim him off waivers? If anyone at all.

    • Dorian James

      At least some good news with Sutton returning

    • ModusTollens

      if a guy can’t even make it thru a total of three practices in three years, then there is no way you can seriously consider giving him a roster spot. i feel bad for the guy, chalk it up to bad luck or whatever but the bottom line is that the steelers need to move on.

    • RickM

      Good line about “the last three people”. I’ve already said multiple times that Golson can’t make the 53. But his recovery time from a significant hamstring injury is normal. Just over 3 weeks and counting. The problem of course is that he keeps suffering injury after injury, and there is no more time to wait.

      Wherever he winds up I hope he can be healthy enough to prove whether he can make it in the NFL. I’m not sure that good football health will ever happen, but I hope it does.

    • Ken Krampert

      He is practice squad eligible. With the state of our dbs, we can’t afford to not kick every stone to see if he can eventually become a contributor. If he gets claimed then no big deal, we were going to cut him anyway.

    • Last 3 people.. 😂

    • The Chin

      Agreed

    • H.K. northern cali

      Can we take a mulagain for the golson pick? Just asking

    • Lee Foo Young

      What is a ‘mulagain’?

      Would you like a mulligan on your post? 🙂

    • H.K. northern cali

      Yep.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Let’s “mull again” whether or not we should have taken this guy. The fans screaming at the draft were right about Dri Archer, now they’re right about Golson. Enough with the speedy mini-mites.

    • Steelers12

      Someone will

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Really hope Sutton shows well. Been waiting to see him

    • alevin16

      Patriots

    • Steelers12

      IDK who but whoever does I bet he goes on n be a good player

    • stan

      I’d still be happy to put Golson on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed just because he has a high ceiling, but that’s the only way he’s going to remain with the Steelers organization.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      at this point he doesnt even deserve an injury settlement as hes been collecting checks anyways.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      tyler lockett, tevin coleman, pj williams, were all still available to name a few. actually of the picks we had from the 2015 draft, dupree the first pick and chickillo the 5th. have shown the improvement. jesse has moved minimally. the rest arent on the team anymore. golson doesnt count there.

    • SilverSteel

      Agreed

    • Milliken Steeler

      Exactly. My thing is, in the little bit of time he has practiced, they put him at number two and said he looked good. It’s frustrating that hes injured but these are my thoughts. Did we watch the secondary against the Falcons, pre season or not. This latest injury isn’t season ending and he could be back in two weeks. If Senquez and Cam pan out, this could make a huge difference in our secondary. Because of our secondary, I’m really in no hurry to boot him out the door.

    • Rotten Sircus

      I feel bad for Senquez seems like he can’t get a break !!!

    • srdan

      I wouldn’t jump on that bandwagon yet. Do you think he is more likely to get claimed than Hilton of wavers? I think so. If you think of it in those terms, it’s hard to justfiy keeping hilton on a DB thirsty team. We gotta see what he has before they cut ties in my opinion.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I am curious how much Senquez has been paid by the Steelers. I don’t think players get that much while at camp.

    • falconsaftey43

      To be fair, none of his issues have been size related. All his injuries were non-contact (shoulder seemed to be hold over from college, so unknown exact cause). It’s not like his body couldn’t take the pounding, he just kept getting hurt for whatever reason.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think Hilton is more likely to be claimed. He’s shown well on ST and looked good on defense. ST contributors are primarily the guys that get claimed. Don’t forget, if claimed, he has to be on 53 man roster for 3 weeks. You really think a team is going to use a roster spot on a guy who hasn’t been able to make it on the field for 3 straight years, may no even be healthy when he is released, and is an undersized guy? I highly doubt it. I think he’ll be on someones practice squad if he can get healthy and work out for a few clubs. If not, he’ll likely get a futures deal at the end of the season.

    • falconsaftey43

      about $2.2M so far for his 2 years on IR. gets paid his full rookie contract salary while on IR.

    • steelburg

      I share your thoughts my friend if it was another season ending injury I would say and let’s cut bait and move on. But I feel like we will keep him long enough to get healthy and contribute for someone else. We are two close to seeing what he can do IMO, and if he gets hurt again right after coming back and during the regular season then move on. But if it ends by him getting healthy and then being cut I for one will be a little salty. Like you said the reports out of camp before the injurie indicates a guy who can play and like you said its not like we have great options to move on to. Sensabaugh, Gay, and Cockrell will likely be gone next year. So waiting a little longer then you should for Golson makes a little bit of sense to me just to make sure this guy isn’t a star they we pass up.

    • srdan

      I guess the part i disagree with in your statement calling golson “a guy”. He is a second round pick.

      If he clears waivers he can be picked up. Which is the more likely scenario. So the 3 week thing doesn’t apply for either.

      I dont know man, steelers hung onto him. I think something is there. When coming out he was believed to be the second best skillset in a corner in the draft as I remember it.