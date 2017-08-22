Senquez Golson Not Expected To Practice This Week; Sutton To Return

For the last three people still holding out hope for Senquez Golson to make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53 man roster, it might be time to finally walk away.

A left hamstring injury suffered on the third day of camp, the first in pads, still ails Golson, who told PennLive’s Jacob Klinger he doesn’t expected to return to practice. From Klinger’s article.

“The 2015 second-round pick said his left hamstring has healed enough for him to run, but not sprint, and that he won’t get back in practice until he can. Golson said he would defer to the team training staff but that he personally doesn’t expect he’ll be ready.”

Golson told Klinger “hamstrings take awhile.” Which is true but time Golson no longer has. You can assume he will not play in this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. That will leave him just one preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers on the 31st, though that is no guarantee for him either, taking place just six days after the Colts game. Even then, best case scenario he returns for the finale, there is too limited tape for him to push out Mike Hilton and Brian Allen, who have impressed during camp.

Even more concerning, Golson said his 2016 injury – a Lisfranc break in his foot – didn’t fully heal until right before training camp, still causing pain when he ran until “this past June or July.”





Golson may become the only cornerback sidelined. Cam Sutton told Klinger he will be a full participant in this week of practice, setting him up to have a good chance of playing versus the Colts. Sutton has been out since the second day of camp, also dealing with a hamstring injury. He was partial participant the final few days of training camp.

So Sutton will return. Maybe he’ll shine, maybe he’ll struggle. But at least we’ll know. With Golson, we never got the chance to find out.