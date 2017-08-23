Hot Topics

    Sensabaugh Gets First-Team Reps Over Cockrell During Wednesday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan August 23, 2017 at 03:55 pm


    Is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell in jeopardy of losing his starting job with just a few weeks left to go before the start of regular season? It’s hard to know for sure, but for what it’s worth, fellow cornerback Coty Sensabaugh reportedly took all the first-team reps in place of Cockrell during the team’s Wednesday practice, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

    Cockrell obviously didn’t have a good showing in the Steelers Sunday preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons. Not only was he torched by Falcons rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver wide receiver Reggie Davis for a deep pass completion midway through the second quarter of that game, Cockrell was seemingly beat for an easy red zone score by Falcons first-year wide receiver Marvin Hall earlier in the quarter but the player failed to hold onto the football in the end zone.

    Sensabaugh, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, had reportedly been running second-team behind Cockrell all throughout training camp and in the team’s first two preseason games. It will now be interesting to see if he gets the start over Cockrell in the team’s third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Heinz Field.


    Cockrell started ever game for the Steelers last season and has since signed a one-year restricted tender.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • 6 ring circus

      Wuuuutttt?!?! Can’t be any worse. The secondary needs a spark. Maybe this is it. Here We Go Steelers!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ross must not be a Tomlin guy.

    • Biggie

      Cockrell has had a rough TC for sure, need to figure something out. If Burns can hold up his end, teams will come after Cockrell or whoever is on that side. Need to make sure there is help from Safety

    • CP72

      Maybe Ross is more of a zone corner. If you play more man it starts to expose his weaknesses.

    • Boots

      Whether it lasts or not, I’m glad there was some kind of consequence for what happened Sunday. I don’t know if this could be permanent or if it’s just a wake-up call, but at least the admission that Sunday was unacceptable is encouraging!

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I have been in Cockrells corner but man, he has had a rough go of it here lately. What makes me curious, is why Tomlin is so willing to make this move when Cockrell at least has a solid past with the team. I am certain nobody has forgotten so soon, but Antwon Blake was abysmal and Tomlin ran with that man all season isntead of changing him out.

    • T3xassteelers

      Good. I’m not one of those Cockrell haters, but maybe it’s a good idea to see how much better (or worse) Sensabaugh does.

    • walter

      Whats up with Cockrell? He has had a rough camp.

    • John Noh

      Maybe alleviating the pressure of not being the front-line guy will help him get his confidence back. He’s so tentative right now. I don’t think Cody is the long-term solution either. I’m hoping to see Cam Sutton show up big and take that job from both these guys.

    • gdeuce

      so much for Cockrell being PFF’s secret superstar

    • H.K. northern cali

      C.B. first rd #18???

    • Jason

      Or maybe Cockrell is just really good at keeping secrets.

    • stan

      I was never a big fan of Cockrell’s (though I was thrilled to get him when we were so desperate for even mediocre cb play) but he’s so far down this year I have to wonder whether he ‘s injured.

    • dillon degroot

      It’s not likely that Tomlin is giving Coty the spot…It’s more likely that he’s just testing the waters and seeing how Coty does. There’s also a chance that the point of this was to be a wake up call to Cockrell. Either do better or you lose your spot, because the man behind you is waiting for the chance to take your job.

    • Michael James

      What many forget: Blake was actually ok in his very first season here. Many wanted him to play more. Well, it turned out that he was only so solid in his first season, because all the other bad CBs got targeted way more. Once Blake got actually targeted (better: picked on) in his second season, we all saw how good he was. I think it could be the same with Cockrell in all honesty. Last season everyone targeted Burns and therefore Cockrell also looked better than he normally would’ve.

    • PaeperCup

      Cockrell looked bad, against a rookie none the less.

    • ryan72384

      I forget if it was one of the writers or just someone posting on here but I remember somebody saying right after Coty was signed that they guaranteed he would be starting outside over Cockrell week 1. Hopefully Coty can shore up that spot and at least be a relevant number 2 corner. Not sure we even have a number 1.. man our passrush needs to be special this year.

    • PaeperCup

      *#32

    • dillon degroot

      Ross is most definitely a zone corner…He did well with zone trail schemes, which are like half man half zone…But in 1v1 coverage Ross is a bit of a liability. If this isn’t just a wake up call to Ross, I don’t like Coty being a starter. He’s “eh” at everything…Although the Steelers have put themselves in a position where there aren’t many other appealing options. Sutton’s been hurt, Allen’s still developing…Unless they move Gay outside and play Hilton in the slot, I don’t see anyone else on the roster I’d rather have outside than Cockrell.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Maybe he learned from his mistakes lol

    • PaeperCup

      😅

    • ryan72384

      Looks extremely stiff this year to me. No fluidity in his hips when he’s breaking or turning to run. He was never the most agile looking corner but he just looks slow this year.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Good points. Maybe Tomlin really did learn from his mistakes as Nate pointed out.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah good points. I am not just assuming Cockrell is out or anything, just laying out some thoughts on it.

    • #beatthepats

      Amen!

    • dillon degroot

      Yeah, I’m hoping it’s just a wake up call..I don’t want to see Coty as a starter. I’d rather see Gay slide outside and Hilton take over the slot than see Coty take the outside job. Hopefully Sutton can make his way back and show his talents…Hopefully lol.

    • ryan72384

      Lol Blake was so bad. The guy was ridiculously athletic but was so bad in coverage. Always thought if he added some size he could have been a safety. Had great speed and ball skills just couldn’t cover wide receivers.

    • Big Joe

      A couple of good reasons to do that: 1) see if someone else does a better job and 2) make a point that no job is safe then see how Cockrell responds.

    • Big Joe

      That’s exactly the view I saw in the game too. He looked slow. DHB looked same way in game 1.

    • SilverSteel

      This last game of Cockrell’s was a real eye opener. I was watching him in soft zone, and he just kept backing up like he had no confidence in his speed at all. He may be hurt… I have also liked him for his consistency last year. After the first Bengals game, he showed really well, and I thought we had a keeper. I didn’t know that aggressive CB play was not his thing.

    • colingrant

      People are upset with Cockrell’s play and I’m wondering why. He’s a journeyman. He was acquired the way journeyman are acquired, through waivers. WAIVERS! Being thrust into a starting role doesn’t change that fact. If DHB starts at wide receiver opposite of Brown, he’s not turning into a decent pass catching option. Ain’t happening. DHB is an important role player that championship teams need, but ONLY in the role they’re capable of fulfilling really well. Not in the role of a significant starter.

      Cockrell is not a starter. Not his fault. The Steelers long term option is just starting his last year of college football eligibility. In the meantime, Cockrell’s role hopefully is as an extra defensive back. We’ll have to see if Sensabaugh can play and pray Burns stays healthy. I still think even a declining Revis (last year’s version) is better than any option outside of Burns on our roster.

    • Steve Johnson

      William Gay can’t even play the slot, his time has come. This is the F/O fault, there were plenty of CB’s in the draft. I still think taking a WR in the 2nd could come back to haunt them. Don’t get me wrong, excited about JuJu Smith, I just think CB was more important.

    • SilverSteel

      Oh if that were true, I would have revived hope!! Now that I read that last post, you know, Blake was built for and probably would have made a great safety. Wonder why we didn’t try that.

    • Steve Johnson

      Good Point!

    • Sonny Saks

      Makes you wonder if Colbert and company had real interest in Trumaine Johnson. It will be the same old same old this year with New England.

    • WreckIess

      Not just him, but Mike Hilton also got 1st team reps today according to Wex. Well deserved. The guy has been balling out all camp.

    • jsteeler

      Who cares about what you think.

    • SilverSteel

      Wow, don’t be a douche

    • jsteeler

      COACH TOMLIN AIN’T DOING ISH,. THIS IS COACH BUTLERS DEFENSE.
      HE PLACES THE MEN IN THEIR POSITIONS.
      PAY ATTENTION.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      The worst corner I can ever remember watching

    • SilverSteel

      That is huge IMO, I was hoping that would happen, but I knew (deep down), that it wouldn’t. MT must really be trying to send a message or he has had enough.

    • jsteeler

      The negativity with these comments are sickening. I see why.

    • afrazier9

      I hope you guys know i called this Sunday. My game one starters are Burns, Sensabaugh, and Hylton . I was told that this was a bold prediction SMH

    • WreckIess

      I mean, they didn’t take all of the reps. They just got some of them. Not out of the woods yet.

    • SilverSteel

      You did, I read it and your boldness may just be right. I know if I was coach, I would be doing some experimenting in practice. At a minimum it lights a fire under the vets.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Or course it was. This isn’t revisionist history… this is common sense. Either CB or another LB (I or O) was the prudent way to go. But assuming we really felt like we got a steal with Watt, CB was the ticket.

      (Oh, and NOT Cam Sutton.)

    • SilverSteel

      I was watching the side by side drills with Cockrell and Burns in slow motion and the reaction times were not even close. It was an eye opener just how good of an athlete Burns is, and how Cockrell is not in his athletic league.

    • Darth Blount 47

      But… but…but… *Scheme* has been our problem. SMH.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can recall a time when William Gay made me tear my hair out.

    • pittsburghjoe

      This is like 2 o’clock in the morning at the local pub and the lights just went on. They have big vanity problem at CB. Primanti’s anybody?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I knew we should have paid for Logan Ryan…………………………….

    • SilverSteel

      I was waiting how long it would take before you mentioned Ryan again. That still sticks in my craw. What could have been. I hope Sutton pans out. I like his aptitude and drive. And, of course, I love the Hilton hype too. I am fully on that train and having cocktails on the dinner car.

    • SilverSteel

      And wasn’t it Kevin King (4th rd) we also passed on who is lighting it up stat wise right now?

    • Jaybird

      Lol . Your right- if Coach Butler was super pissed that AB was making it look easy in practice, I can only imagine how pissed he was after seeing how easy a third string QB and second string WRs made it look this past Sunday for a few drives.

    • Ni mo

      He’s neither

    • Ni mo

      It won’t hurt to bring revis in for a visit to see what he have ,or trade Coates for trey Wayne’s

    • Mr jack

      smart move ,Ross is a so so cb and he does not need to start.

    • John Phillips

      Ryan hasn’t looked great this preseason either

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Yeah his first time through I was one of the haters. He was much much better on his return.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      We got Sutton to potentially play the slot.

    • ryan72384

      Burns is athletic as hell. He has the elite athleticism to be a number 1 corner. Has the length and speed. All the physical tools. Still needs to get stronger but if he could turn into another Ike Taylor (the most underrated cornerback in the NFL in the mid 2000s) I would be thrilled.

    • Reezy

      Right… Gay used to be the weakest link in the Steelers D…