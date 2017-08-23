Sensabaugh Gets First-Team Reps Over Cockrell During Wednesday’s Practice

Is Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell in jeopardy of losing his starting job with just a few weeks left to go before the start of regular season? It’s hard to know for sure, but for what it’s worth, fellow cornerback Coty Sensabaugh reportedly took all the first-team reps in place of Cockrell during the team’s Wednesday practice, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Cockrell obviously didn’t have a good showing in the Steelers Sunday preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons. Not only was he torched by Falcons rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver wide receiver Reggie Davis for a deep pass completion midway through the second quarter of that game, Cockrell was seemingly beat for an easy red zone score by Falcons first-year wide receiver Marvin Hall earlier in the quarter but the player failed to hold onto the football in the end zone.

Sensabaugh, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, had reportedly been running second-team behind Cockrell all throughout training camp and in the team’s first two preseason games. It will now be interesting to see if he gets the start over Cockrell in the team’s third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Heinz Field.





Cockrell started ever game for the Steelers last season and has since signed a one-year restricted tender.

Coty Sensabaugh confirmed he got 1st-team reps at CB. Easily most he's gotten all camp when all the CBs were healthy. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 23, 2017