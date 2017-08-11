Several Steelers Players Not Dressed For Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their 2017 preseason against the New York Giants in about 30 minutes from now and to nobody’s surprise, several players will sit the contest out.

In addition to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown being held out Friday night by head coach Mike Tomlin, Joe Rutter reports that James Conner, Justin Hunter, Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, Anthony Chickillo, Sean Davis, Mike Mitchell, Artie Burns, and Alejandro Villanueva are all not in uniform.

Additionally, Mike Prisuta reports that Trey Williams is also not dressed. Additionally, he has yet to spot Maurkice Pouncey.

While Martavis Bryant is dressed for warm-ups, several media members aren’t expecting him to play Friday night. James Harrison is also expected to be held out, according to pre-game reports.

Not expected to play because of injuries are Senquez Golson, Cameron Sutton, Landry Jones, and Demarcus Ayers. Additionally, Sammie Coates is still on PUP.





