Several Steelers Players Sitting Out Sunday Night Practice At Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently holding a Sunday night practice at Heinz Field as part of Family Fest and several players are sitting the session out.

According to our very own Alex Kozora, it looks like center Maurkice Pouncey, wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, quarterback Landry Jones, safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Cameron Sutton, cornerback Senquez Golson, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, outside linebacker Keion Adams, running back James Conner, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, outside linebacker Farrington Huguenin, offensive lineman Mike Matthews and wide receiver Martavis Bryant are all sidelined Sunday night.

Several of the players listed above have already missed practice time with injuries.

Obviously, wide receiver Sammie Coates is still sidelined on the team’s Active/PUP list.

It’s also worth noting that outside linebacker James Harrison is in full pads Sunday night for the first time since training camp got underway and we’ll have to see if he gets in practice in.



