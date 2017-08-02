Smith-Schuster In Pads Wednesday; Conner, Sutton Still Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently conducting their fifth training camp practice of 2017 at Saint Vincent College and with the team now finishing up their stretching portion, we can pass along a few injury notes for a few players to you courtesy of Alex Kozora.

Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) is back in full pads on Wednesday and that’s a great sign for the USC product. We’ll now have to wait and see what kind of participation he’s allowed to have during practice.

Rookie running back James Conner (shoulder) showed up on the field Wednesday but is not in pads so it doesn’t appear as though he’s going to practice. The same goes for rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton (lower body injury).

Cornerback Senquez Golson (hamstring) is also still sidelined but he did say earlier in the day that he will not need surgery, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press.

Kozora reports that linebacker Ryan Shazier (heat-illness) wasn’t in pads earlier in the day so we’ll have to see if that holds true for the rest of the day. He also has yet to see quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal strain). Safety Mike Mitchell (soft tissue) is also apparently being held out of Wednesday’s practice as well.





Defensive end Cameron Heyward and wide receiver Antonio Brown have not been seen yet by Kozora at the time of this post and that might be because both became fathers again on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant (NFL) was also not in pads earlier in the day so it appears as though he still has some loose ends he needs to tie up related to his conditional reinstatement.

We’ll provide a full injury recap for you again at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice.