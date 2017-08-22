Hot Topics

    Source: Keion Adams To Have Shoulder Surgery, Will Be Placed On Injured Reserve

    By Alex Kozora August 22, 2017 at 01:49 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie outside linebacker Keion Adams is expected to have surgery on his injured left shoulder and be placed on the team’s injured reserve list in the near future, a source told Steelers Depot today.

    Adams suffered the injury during the eighth day of practice and has periodically had his left shoulder iced up during practice since. He was enjoying a solid start to camp and looking to battle Arthur Moats for the fifth – and likely final – outside linebacker spot.

    The source did not know when the team would announce the move or when Adams would land on injured reserve. Per usual NFL rules, these roster moves typically happen after the third game when players are no longer subjected to waivers when being moved to IR. Jerald Hawkins wasn’t placed on IR until August 28th last year and Senquez Golson August 31st the year prior (Mike Tomlin announced the move ten days earlier). However, with the NFL getting rid of the 75 man cutdown, it is unclear if this rule and procedure has been effected.

    It’s also unknown if Adams will be eligible to return this year. The NFL expanded their IR-to return list by passing a rule to allow two players to be placed on this list instead of one. They’ve also changed the rule to allow teams to not announce a to-return player until such a move has been decided, allowing teams to wait it out and see how players recover/rehab before making a final decision. In order to qualify to return, a player must begin the season on the team’s 53 man roster, just as Bud Dupree did in 2016.

    Adams was the 248th pick in this year’s draft and the team’s final selection. As a senior at Western Michigan in 2016, he led the MAC with 18 TFL and 7.5 sacks while forcing three fumbles. In his career, he recorded 33 TFL and 14.5 sacks.


    Kevin Colbert said they were looking to take a high-upside pas rusher when they drafted him.

    “But what we were looking for was someone that could run the edge and still learn it. So, he ended up with 7.5 sacks. He had Jimmy Williams, a former No. 1 pick with the Detroit Lions, coaching him and Jimmy did a real nice job in upping this kid’s pass-rush game.”

    Should Adams go on injured reserve and not return this season, he will come back in 2018 and may have an inside track on a roster spot.

    Photo Credit: Tim Rice 

    • WARisHELL

      Bummer

    • Ray Istenes

      Does this mean he gets paid as though he were on the 53-man roster? Just curious.

    • stan

      I see this as good news. He was never going to make the 53 and this way we keep his rights through next year without risking losing him before or after putting him on the practice squad.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      and that settles the olb situation.
      dupree watt harrison moats chickillo.

    • 20Stoney

      Agree. Let him recover, lift and be around the facility. Blessing in disguise.

    • Michael James

      One thing I’m curious about: As long as he’s on IR, he isn’t allowed to do anything in practice anymore this year (even when he’s good to go again), or is he?

    • RickM

      I guess we’ll see him next spring, unless we have a remarkably healthy season and don’t have other candidates for IR return.

    • falconsaftey43

      Correct. He can lift, workout, attend meetings, but can only watch on field practices.

    • Alex Kozora

      What falcon said.

    • Alex Kozora

      Depends if he has a split salary. If he does, then he will make half of what his base salary was scheduled to be.

    • O’Neal

      What is a split salary i have never heard that term.

    • Matt Manzo

      Deja vu all over again! Late round OLB with shoulder surgery? Feeney!

    • NickSteelerFan

      Good luck, and get healthy young man! It is good in the long term. Put Huguenin on the PS, keep both of them around the team for a year, get in an NFL weight room and have them both back in camp next year.

    • Michael James

      Thanks!

    • Alex Kozora

      In some lower-end players contracts. If they go on IR, they make half of what their base salary was supposed to be. So team isn’t out as much money.

    • Bobby hains

      I hate to say this because this is his first year with us I have a funny feeling he might turn out to be like s. Golson injury wise? Kinda seems a bit fragile IMO I hope not but?

    • Joseph Shaw

      This is okay. He was going to be a difficult choice anyway. Good stash–and maybe he’ll get back this year.

    • NW86

      It’s actually more than half of their salary – around $300K the last I saw I think. Usually late round picks and undrafted/futures types end up with that provision. The idea I guess being that they weren’t likely to make the roster when signed, so if they end up on IR, the team doesn’t suddenly have to unexpectedly pay them their full salary.

    • Zhan 使美国再次伟大

      I wouldn’t go there just yet.

      If he’s injured for three years straight and can’t even complete one padded practice (which Adams has already done), then, OK.

      But you know, Golson was the first thing that crossed my mind, too…

    • NW86

      Yep, he will cost a little more against the cap than he would on the practice squad, but this way you don’t have to worry about him being poached. This is what they did with Hawkins last year.