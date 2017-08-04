Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Roster Lookahead: Locks, Open Spots & Hopefuls

    By Dave Bryan August 4, 2017 at 01:25 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe High School later this evening and now that the team has been in training camp for a full week, let’s take a look at how many potential roster spots are likely open, how many are likely already locked up and who the players are with legitimate chances of making the team.

    In the commemnts, let me know if any of my locks shouldnt be listed as such and if any additions need to be made. additionally, let me know if I left out any legitimate hopefuls.

    Offense: Locked Up (21)

    Quarterback: Locked Up (3) Open (0): This position group has been settled a while as barring injury, Ben Roethlisberger, Landry Jones and rookie Joshua Dobbs will be the Steelers three signal callers in 2017.

    Running Back: Locked Up (2) Open (1-2): Le’Veon Bell and rookie James Conner are givens at this position group and that leaves one or two spots open. Newcomer Knile Davis and 2016 carryover Fitzgerald Toussaint are the two candidates for the one or two other spots at this point. Its hard seeing the Steelers keeping four running backs in total, but stranger things have happened.


    Fullback: Locked Up (1) Open (0): Barring an injury, Roosevelt Nix will be the Steelers fullback in 2017

    Wide Receiver: Locked Up (4) Open (1-3): Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all givens and that leaves us anywhere from one to three more open roster spots. Justin Hunter is certainly making a strong run at being No. 5 and Darrius Heyward-Bey, Sammie Coates and Demarcus Ayers are all seemingly still in play to some degree.

    Tight End: Locked Up (3) Open (0-1): With one week of training camp practice in the books, Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and David Johnson are all seemingly locked into roster spots with the former also serving as a backup fullback. While I doubt seriously a fourth tight end will be kept, we’ll leave the possibility of that happening open just the same.

    Offensive Line: Locked Up (8) Open (0): This position group appears to be set in stone for some time now barring any injuries taking place. It’s also hard to imagine that nine offensive linemen will be kept on the 53-man roster as well.

    Defense: Locked Up (21)

    Defensive Line: Locked Up (5) Open (1): The Steelers rarely keep more than six total defensive linemen and if that holds true again in 2017, thers potentially one spot up for grabs still. Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Tyson Alualu and L.T. Walton are your five locks with Johnny Maxey and Daniel McCullers likely being the two players still battling for a sixth and final spot.

    Outside Linebacker: Locked Up (4) Open (1-2): James Harrison, Bud Dupree, Anthony Chickillo and rookie T.J. Watt are all givens barring injury. That leaves Arthur Moats and rookie draft pick Keion Adams as the candidates to get the final one or two spots at this position group.

    Inside Linebacker: Locked Up (3) (Open (1-2): Ryan Shazier, Vince Williams and Tyler Mataketitch are all locks for obvious reasons. Will the Steelers keep four or five in total? Currency battling for spots are Steven Johnson and L.J. Fort, in my opinion.

    Cornerback: Locked Up (5) Open (1-2): Six is likely to be the magic number when it comes to this position group and with Friday Night Lights set to take place, Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, William Gay, Coty Sensabaugh and rookie Cameron Sutton all appear locked into roster spots. Mike Hilton is making a strong run for a roster spot so far during training camp and we still need to see if Senquez Golson can return from his latest injury. Rookie draft pick Brian Allen still needs to be in the conversation as well.

    Safety: Locked Up (4) Open (0): With Daimion Stafford deciding to retire, the Steelers appear to have their four safety spots locked up right now. Barring injuries, those four should be Mike Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield.

    Specialist: Locked Up (3)

    Kicker: Locked Up (1) Open (0): Chris Boswell, enough said

    Punter: Locked Up (1) Open (0): Jordan Berry is it.

    Long Snapper: Locked Up (1) Open (0): Colin Holba is your new man.

    Summary: As you can see, I have 45 roster spots currently locked up and that leaves 8 available. Additionally, I have 15 players who seemingly still have a legitimate shot at filling those spots.

    2017 ROSTER LOOK
    OFFENSE LOCKS  DEFENSE LOCKS
    7Roethlisberger, BenQB97Heyward, CameronDE
    3Jones, LandryQB91Tuitt, StephonDE
    5Dobbs, JoshuaQB79Hargrave, JavonDT
    26Bell, Le’VeonRB94Alualu, TysonDE
    30Conner, JamesRB96Walton, L.T.DE
    45Nix, RooseveltFB92Harrison, JamesOLB
    81James, JesseTE48Dupree, BudOLB
    85Grimble, XavierTE56Chickillo, AnthonyOLB
    82Johnson, DavidTE90Watt, T.J.OLB
    84Brown, AntonioWR50Shazier, RyanILB
    10Bryant, MartavisWR98Williams, VinceILB
    17Rogers, EliWR44Matakevich, TylerILB
    19Smith-Schuster, JuJuWR25Burns, ArtieCB
    53Pouncey, MaurkiceC31Cockrell, RossCB
    66DeCastro, DavidG22Gay, WilliamCB
    73Foster, RamonG24Sensabaugh, CotyCB
    77Gilbert, MarcusT20Sutton, CameronCB
    78Villanueva, AlejandroT23Mitchell, MikeS
    67Finney, B.J.C/G28Davis, SeanS
    74Hubbard, ChrisT/G21Golden, RobertS
    65Hawkins, JeraldT37Dangerfield, JordanS
    OFFENSE IN PLAY  DEFENSE IN PLAY  
    88Heyward-Bey, DarriusWR93McCullers, DanielDT
    11Hunter, JustinWR95Maxey, JohnnyDE
    15Ayers, DemarcusWR55Moats, ArthurLB
    34Davis, KnileRB99Adams, KeionLB
    33Toussaint, FitzgeraldRB54Fort, L.J.LB
    14Coates, SammieWR
    SPECIALISTS LOCKS  51Johnson, StevenLB
    9Boswell, ChrisK40Hilton, MikeCB
    4Berry, JordanP27Golson, SenquezCB
    49Holba, ColinLS29Allen, BrianCB

    TOPICS:
    • falconsaftey43

      No arguments here.

    • Steelers12

      agreed

    • Steelers12

      seems right but things can always change once other teams cut players

    • PghDSF

      I think Fitz beats out Davis. He’s a more rounded RB. With most kickoffs being touchbacks, I just don’t see the value of Davis as a returner. Hunter beats out DHB. He’s a much better WR.

    • PghDSF

      Why don’t you have Coates listed in OFFENSE IN PLAY? I really expect them to keep 6 WR’s this year again.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hunter isnt playing for dhbs spot imo. He’s playing for coates spot.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Seems sound enough.

    • SteelersDepot

      That table line did not transfer over correctly for some reason I guess because I left out the on one side

    • PghDSF

      I believe this is DHB’s last contract year. Coates has 2 years left. Both have ST’s value, but Coates has more potential at WR IMO. DHB has struggled in practice too.

    • Bobby hains

      Hey Steelers bro! Are u ready for the season… I can’t wait I’m ready for kickoff lol.. The only thing bothering me is L. Bell

    • Richard

      If Brown or Bryant happen to miss any time this year, We would want Hunter on the field. I would consider him a lock as we stand today.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Yes this is the worst camp dhbs had with us so far. That being said, he is still better than Coates. Coates st game is very weak. He is there out of need for a body.

      This is dhbs last year. Next year he will not be on the 53. Period. I’m hoping he will be on the coaching staff though.

      This year he’s still semi safe. Though I could see if he doesn’t turn around camp soon him being released in favor of Tucker or Ayers.

      Coates on the other hand hasn’t been consistent is oft injured and has had a terrible off-season and preseason.

    • PghDSF

      Completely agree…

    • LucasY59

      45 locks sounds about right, the final 8 can be determined by STs as well as camp/preseason game performance, they have a solid roster for sure

    • Todd Bowers

      I am not sure why but Eli being “locked” bothers me. I feel like Ayers has more potential than Eli but i fear you are right in your assessment.

    • falconsaftey43

      Dang right I am!

    • PaeperCup

      It’s a good thing when there is not too many camp battles. Hopefully the competitive drive doesn’t wane and these guys all still work their butts off.

      WR: Crazy to think that a guy like Sammie Coates who was a capable yet faltering WR2 last year, and is now on the verge of not making the team. Also would be sad to let DHB go, I think that was a successful pickup in the end, but gotta make room for those that shine.

      TE: Man, hearing the disconnect between Jesse and Ben, it’s even more frustrating that we didn’t pickup one more in the draft, just to push a little.

      MLB: I’m leaning towards LJ Fort
      OLB: I’m not putting any money on Adams.

    • Rob H

      I still think it’s possible we keep one less linebacker than usual, and use the spot to keep an extra corner.
      If Fort keeps playing as he has been, I think he is a lock. I could see them cutting ties with Moats, and stashing Adams on the practice squad as injury insurance, while letting him continue to develop. I love Moats, and he knows the defense inside and out, and won’t embarrass you, but he’s expendable at this point.

    • John Noh

      I really hope (and expect) Brian Allen to end up on the practice squad. He can definitely use more time there before getting called up. We may also end up with a CB from Ole Miss. It’s just not likely to be the guy we’ve been counting on for the last three seasons.

    • John Noh

      Congrats, Coach Tomlin for the extension through 2020.

    • Bobby hains

      Thata boy! Hmu on my email bhsteelers7@gmail. com