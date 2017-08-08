Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 10th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Tuesday 8/8

    By Dave Bryan August 8, 2017 at 01:30 pm


    Following a day off on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Tuesday afternoon for their tenth training camp practice of the 2017 season. Our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will both once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog their tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Tuesday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as going over the team’s first depth chart of the preseason.

    • Ike Evans

      I could understand Tomlin saying that but Colbert saying ‘No Need Wasting Time On Something We Can’t Control’ is a bit disingenuous ….not saying they SHOULD control it and pay what bell is asking….not saying that at all..BUT it’s something he COULD definitely control.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Not true. Right now, Bell will be paid $12.1 million if he plays; or zero if he sits out. Steelers cannot offer him more since the deadline is past – unless there is something I am unaware of.

      So, by sitting out; Le’Veon is not increasing chances of a higher payout. He may be reducing his chances of injury – but if he is working out and gets hurt; the Steelers do not owe him a dime since he has not signed.