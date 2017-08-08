Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 10th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Tuesday 8/8

Following a day off on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Tuesday afternoon for their tenth training camp practice of the 2017 season. Our very own Alex Kozora and Tim Rice will both once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog their tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Tuesday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as going over the team’s first depth chart of the preseason.

