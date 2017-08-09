Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 11th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Wednesday 8/9

With two full practices remaining before the Pittsburgh Steelers play their first preseason game of 2017, the team be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Wednesday afternoon for their eleventh training camp session. Our very own Alex Kozora will both once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog their tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Wednesday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as going over a few other news items.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

