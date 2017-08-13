Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 12th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Sunday 8/13

    By Dave Bryan August 13, 2017 at 01:09 pm


    Fresh off their Friday night preseason opening win over the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe Sunday afternoon for their twelfth training camp practice of 2017. Our very own Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Sunday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as reviewing the Steelers preseason game against the Giants.

    • Sam Clonch

      I think the only player more snake bitten than Wheaton is Golson. Neither can catch a break.

    • Jaybird

      Did JuJu NOT get a consussion? Or did pass the concussion test/protocol very quickly?

    • Steve Johnson

      Yep, gotta feel for both of them.

    • Steve Johnson

      Or, could it be that Mike Tomlin is in fact living in his own fears? I think Tomlin is being very cautious this preseason.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      He may have been kept from completing game as a precaution.

    • Jaybird

      I’m ok with living in fear during the preseason!

    • Ace

      WOW tons of good reports there. Guys in pads is good. Bud, Cam, JuJu, Marty.

    • Steve Johnson

      So am I.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      so is Cobi; he got an opportunity to shine.

    • SteelersDepot

      Welcome back. A few of you able to get back through the game a few times? I’m on #5 trip now. Alex and i will discuss tonight on pod.

    • Jaybird

      hopefully that was all it was.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yep. if he was diagnosed with a concussion the NFL has a 5 step return to participation protocol but there is no minimum between stages so conceivably if could be completed in a couple days as long as the player remains symptom free.

    • Jaybird

      Gotta give Cobi credit: The guy makes big time catches in big time situations( unfortunately the one game he choked was against the Pats) . He’d be a heck of a PS guy if he doesn’t make the 53. I’d be pretty confident in his abilities if one of our WRs went down.
      He is PS eligible still , right?

    • Jaybird

      I don’t think that news could be any better

    • Jaybird

      Your confident in his ability or your PS squad eligible?!!!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yes.

      Here is full list of players eligible from Bob Labriola’s asked & answered column. I don’t know difference between exempt & just plain PS eligible:

      There are two categories of players who can be signed to the
      practice squad: Practice Squad Eligible, and Exempt. Four of the 10
      players on a team’s practice squad can be from the Exempt category. And
      as always, all players must clear league waivers before they can be
      signed to the practice squad.

      EXEMPT: Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers, Artie Burns, Fitz Toussaint, Jordan Dangerfield, Tyler Matakevich, Bud Dupree, L.J. Fort, Anthony Chickillo, B.J. Finney, Al Villanueva, Jesse James, Cobi Hamilton, Xavier Grimble, L.T. Walton, and Sammie Coates.

      PRACTICE SQUAD ELIGIBLE: Joshua Dobbs, Bart Houston, Canaan Severin, Demarcus Ayers, Marcus Tucker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cameron Sutton, Senquez Golson, Brian Allen, Malik Golden, James Conner, JaCorey Shepherd, Trey Williams, Brandon Dixon, Brandon Brown-Dukes, Greg Ducre, Terrell Watson, Mike Hilton, Farrington Huguenin, Jacob Hagen, Kameron Canaday, Matt Galambos, Colin Holba, Keith Kelsey, Kyle Friend, Francis Kallon, Lucas Crowley, Ethan Cooper, Christian Brown, Jerald Hawkins, Lavon Hooks, Jake Rodgers, Brian Mihalik, Roy Philon, Keavon Milton, Jake McGee, Phazahn Odom, T.J. Watt, Johnny Maxey, and Keion Adams.

    • Ace

      If no concussion, which is what it looks like, at least it was a good lesson learned for the kid. Dude was flying at 100. Calm down young’n.

    • Jaybird

      I’m going to bet he didn’t actually get a concussion. Less than two full days seems like an awfully fast ” recovery” time.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      what would you think of Martavis Bryant returning punts?

    • CP72

      My god Martavis is a monster!!

    • Jaybird

      Beav it seems JuJu is only going to do individual drills today. So he probable is being monitored for recurrent symptoms post exercise.