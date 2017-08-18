Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 16th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Friday 8/18

Due to rainy weather, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the field of Greater Latrobe High School Friday afternoon for their sixteenth and final open training camp practice of 2017. The team will break camp on Saturday and play their second preseason game on Sunday. Our very own Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Friday’s camp practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as answering several listener questions.

