Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 16th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Friday 8/18

    By Dave Bryan August 18, 2017 at 01:40 pm


    Due to rainy weather, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the field of Greater Latrobe High School Friday afternoon for their sixteenth and final open training camp practice of 2017. The team will break camp on Saturday and play their second preseason game on Sunday. Our very own Alex Kozora will once again be in attendance for the public practice. As usual, throughout the day I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Friday’s camp practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening as we’ll be talking about what Alex observed earlier in the day as well as answering several listener questions.

    • Biggie

      “Finney center”. Thought I read he was carted off the field yesterday. Guess minor.

    • Ace

      Golson misses 13th straight practice. Don’t you mean 45th straight??

    • Rob H

      LMAO at Shazier. A few days ago caught grimacing after not even being able to finish an agility drill, now playing in pads. Seems like somebody’s just not a big fan of training camp.
      I asked a veteran Steeler reporter what the deal was with Shazier after that report earlier in the week, and his reply was that he’s just one of “those guys.” Let’s just hope he brings it in the regular season, and doesn’t miss any major time. I think he will, big year for him with that big payday on the horizon.