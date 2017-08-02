Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Training Camp: 5th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Wednesday 8/2

    By Dave Bryan August 2, 2017 at 01:40 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday for their fifth training camp practice of the 2017 season and our very own Alex Kozora will be in attendance once again. Throughout the day, I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Wednesday’s practice later on in the evening. Additionally, look for our daily post-practice recap podcast much later in the evening.

    • SteelersDepot

      We talking about some practice today. Not a game, but practice. Happy Wednesday, yinz, here’s to a productive & healthy day. Thanks for following along.

    • SteelersDepot

      If you have any questions for the Kozora recap podcast tonight post them below.

    • Ben Saluri

      My son and I will be there in 2 weeks, like to meet and donate to your cause…excellent job!!

    • falconsaftey43

      With no AB today, I’m hoping to hear Burns is dominating all the other WRs he’s matched up against.

    • rystorm06

      At this rate, any chance of Dobbs being the #2 over Landry? He seems to be stringing together some strong practices

    • SteelersDepot

      I would be shocked, barring injury

    • Quan Hurst

      Who do you think will be the odd man(s) out at WR and CB and why

    • Shane Mitchell

      How does Bud Dupree look rushing the passer, showing any new pass rushing moves?
      Who has been the best pass rusher among our OLB’s.