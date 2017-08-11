Steelers Avoid Serious Injuries In 2017 Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their 2017 preseason opener against the New York Giants 20-12 Friday night at MetLife Stadium and it appears they also won in the health phase of the game.

“Not a lot of injuries to speak of,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. “JuJu [Smith-Schuster] went out, he’s being evaluated for a concussion. Other than that, not much to speak of. Normal bumps and bruises associated with play.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second-round draft pick this year out of USC, left the game in the first quarter after attempting to make a tackle following an interception. He never returned and wasn’t allowed to talk to the media after the game due to him being in concussion protocol.

While the Steelers appear to have gotten out of the game relatively injury-free, several players, both experienced and inexperienced, missed the preseason opener with injuries. That list of players included Cameron Sutton, Senquez Golson, Artie Burns, Demarcus Ayers, Anthony Chickillo, Mike Mitchell, Bud Dupree, Justin Hunter, Maurkice Pouncey, Sean Davis, Landry Jones, James Conner and Ryan Shazier.

“Its important that we get some of these guys back that missed some time tonight,” Tomlin said. “This process is running it’s course and in order to give themselves a chance, they’ve got to get back on the field. That point was made to them.”





The Steelers will be off on Saturday and will resume practicing at Saint Vincent College on Sunday. Their next preseason game will be against the Atlanta Falcons at Heinz Field next Sunday night.

JuJu concussion. Head first tackle on Dobbs' INT. pic.twitter.com/HxSne7YiDq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 12, 2017