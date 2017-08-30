Hot Topics

    Which Steelers CB Is Sweating Most Right Now While Awaiting Haden News?

    By Dave Bryan August 30, 2017 at 10:45 am


    I’d imagine that most of you are in a full-blown black and gold lather right now being as it’s being widely reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently the frontrunner to land former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden. It goes without saying that we shouldn’t be on the edge of our seats very long as Haden will almost assuredly sign with a new team within the next 24 hours. While we wait, however, let’s ponder which Steelers cornerback is most-likely to lose his roster spot should Haden ultimately land in Pittsburgh.

    Ross Cockrell – Personally, I think Cockrell might be sweating right now. He hasn’t played well so far during the preseason and if ultimately overtaken by Coty Sensabaugh on the depth chart, he could find himself on the outside looking in should Haden land in Pittsburgh. Cockrell isn’t much of a special teams asset and certainly can’t play inside. To make matters worse, he’s scheduled to earn $1.797 million in 2017 and thus releasing him would help the Steelers absorb whatever they might ultimately sign Haden for.

    Mike Hilton – The Steelers 2017 training camp and preseason darling looks like a roster lock right now. With that said, the undersized former undrafted free agent isn’t experienced and is only slot-capable to boot. If Cockrell doesn’t go, perhaps Hilton will find himself waived and potentially on the Steelers practice squad by next week should Haden sign with the Steelers.

    William Gay – Would the Steelers really cut Gay if Haden were ultimately signed? I suppose it’s possible but with rookie draft pick Cameron Sutton still needing some polishing and Haden, if ultimately signed, likely to play on the outside, Gay could still open the regular season as the team’s starting slot cornerback. While he is on the wrong side of 30 years of age, Gay can still get it done on special teams as well. Additionally, he can be an emergency safety option should the need ever arise during a game.

    Coty Sensabaugh – The Steelers signed Sensabaugh to a two-year free agent contract this year and that alone leads one to believe his job would still be safe should the team ultimately sign Haden. Sensabaugh has more position flexibility than Cockrell does and while not a special teams demon by any stretch of the imagination, his play in that phase of the game is still likely stronger than Cockrell’s.


    • Josh Gustad

      Bye Cockrell

    • T3xassteelers

      Cockrell seems like a good dude, but sorry man. You’re it.

    • falconsaftey43

      Cockrel or Gay IMO. Cockrel would be a 1 for 1 swap. Gay would be replaced by having Sensabaugh as an option in the slot. Hilton or Sensabaugh would battle to start there.

    • falconsaftey43

      I really have no idea what kind of player Haden actually is. I only watch Browns when we play them, so all I’ve seen is AB destroying him, but that hardly means he’s bad. I know he was a pro bowler and highly regarded in 2013-2014. but last two years he has been hurt, and seems his reputation as a top flight CB has been severely diminished.

    • Josh Gustad

      Burns, Haden, Sensabaugh, Gay, Sutton, Hilton at CB with Mitchell and Sean Davis at safety. I don’t hate it. Wish safety depth was better.

    • Dorian James

      Cockrell does have the least amount of position flexibility.
      Thanks Shane M

    • SmellyHobo

      The hard part is just picking one.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Adam Schefter is now reporting that the Steelers are the favorite to sign Haden.

    • Dorian James

      Dave is there any chance they go three safeties and cut golden?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Speaking of safeties, I would love for the Steelers to at least inquire of the Broncos what it would take to get T.J. Ward—as Denver is apparently shopping him.

    • SteelersDepot

      Man, with Mitchell coming off injury and Golden slated to be ST captain again. Might be tough to enter 2017 season with just 3 safeties even though Gay can play deep in case emergency. Regardless, Golden’s time in Pittsburgh won’t last too much longer as he’s just a guy.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’d be more excited about that honestly than Haden.

    • Thomas

      I still have a lot of mixed feelings on Cockrell, things have looked ugly of late but I have this very recent memory of him more than holding his own against the likes of A.J Green , is he regressing?

    • T3xassteelers

      Isn’t TJ more of a SS though?

    • george

      He played with 2 groin injuries last year (much like Mitchell did 2 years ago). He had the injuries surgically repaired. Hue Jackson wants to keep him but Moneyball Sashi Brown says he costs too much. He’s a solid locker room guy and if healthy would be our best CB other than Artie.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah I believe, but Davis can play either spot if TJ is more of an in the box guy.

    • RickM

      It’ll just be a matter of time before Haden is hurt. Sorry but I believe that multiple injuries over several consecutive years matters a lot. So figure out who would be the best back-up to Haden and go from there. Gay and Hilton are safe in my opinion, so it’ll be down to Cockrell or Sensabaugh. I would keep Cockrell, but with no contract next year his status may be the most fragile.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah I knew he was hurt. Hope if they do get him he’s healthy and in his 2014 form. that’d be amazing.

    • T3xassteelers

      True. I just think Mitchells spot is pretty safe for at least 1 more year haha

    • StrengthOfVictory

      He’s hardly rising. I know I expected him to take a step forward. But he just looked so slow, so behind, so late in the preseason. I’m not saying the Steelers need a world-beater on the outside, but they can’t afford a liability…and that’s what he’s looking like these days.

    • Zarbor

      I agree but remember, he was playing for Cleveland. If he’s healthy, he will be motivated to play for a contender and he gets to go against AB and Martavis in practice. At this point, he’s better than what we currently have so it definitely worth the risk but we can’t overpay for him.

    • george

      Let’s put it this way..he’s no Justin Gilbert. He’s a team guy with great work ethic.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah it’s odd. Don’t know what the deal is, but he certainly looks much worse than he did last year. Hurt? Too much man coverage (although looked fine doing that at times last year)? Really is that dependent on film study (if so, you should be doing that now anyway because you look bad and your job is on the line)?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Percentage chance the Steelers have made a call (at least) about T.J. Ward? Lost of people saying before the draft that they could use a versatile safety piece to move around in formations.

    • WreckIess

      I said it in the other article, but to me it’s Sensabaugh. Sure he has the position flexibility, but if you’re bad at both positions who really cares about that? He does have special teams value over Cockrell, but neither one has played much special teams to begin with. Sensabaugh has played 8 snaps and Cockrell has played 2.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, more of an issue with Mitchell’s health and the fact that we don’t have a 3rd safety. Could us TJ as an ILB on passing downs in place of Williams. TJ is just a really good player.

    • Dorian James

      That ST Captian spot should be Rosie’s by now? Agreed on gay playing some safety as he’s the hardest hitting corner on the team

    • CoaltownSteeler

      And no special teams value, since tackling suspect, at best.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, exact opposite of him. Haden was always a technique guy, seems like a good dude too.

    • SouthernSteel

      I would add Golden to the db’s sweating right now… Haden signing could force someone else to move to safety.