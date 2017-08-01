Steelers Create Hall Of Honor

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the creation of their personal Hall of Fame, unveiling a Hall of Honor for the first time in franchise history.

Per the team website’s announcement, the first class will be announced August 29th. The class will be formally inducted during halftime of the November 26th game versus the Green Bay Packers.

“This is probably long overdue, and we are excited to begin the process of recognizing these individuals and their accomplishments, both on and off the field, during an annual series of ceremonies,” Art Rooney II told Steelers.com.

Eligible players must have been retired for at least three seasons and played for the Steelers for at least as many. Coaches, of course, are eligible too. The selection committee includes former front office staff and media members, including former team director of communications Joe Gordon and radio host Stan Savran.

It hasn’t been announced how many players will be inducted to the first class or if there’s any limit. But let’s assume five names get in. Who are your starting five? Here’s my list.





Art Rooney Sr.

Dan Rooney

Chuck Noll

Joe Greene

Jack Lambert

Ok, that’s a pretty obvious list to offer. I think the Rooney’s are a given, unless the team decided against inducting owners of the team, while Noll and Greene are locks. Only Lambert’s spot could really be contested. If not him, who would you replace him with? Mel Blount? Lynn Swann? Jack Ham? Terry Bradshaw?

Another thought: will Bradshaw show up for any future induction? His relationship with the team post-football has always been a bit distant.

No matter who gets selected, it’s a very cool idea and one that as Rooney said, was probably overdue.