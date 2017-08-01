Hot Topics

    Steelers Create Hall Of Honor

    By Alex Kozora August 1, 2017 at 09:50 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the creation of their personal Hall of Fame, unveiling a Hall of Honor for the first time in franchise history.

    Per the team website’s announcement, the first class will be announced August 29th. The class will be formally inducted during halftime of the November 26th game versus the Green Bay Packers.

    “This is probably long overdue, and we are excited to begin the process of recognizing these individuals and their accomplishments, both on and off the field, during an annual series of ceremonies,” Art Rooney II told Steelers.com.

    Eligible players must have been retired for at least three seasons and played for the Steelers for at least as many. Coaches, of course, are eligible too. The selection committee includes former front office staff and media members, including former team director of communications Joe Gordon and radio host Stan Savran.

    It hasn’t been announced how many players will be inducted to the first class or if there’s any limit. But let’s assume five names get in. Who are your starting five? Here’s my list.


    Art Rooney Sr.
    Dan Rooney
    Chuck Noll
    Joe Greene
    Jack Lambert

    Ok, that’s a pretty obvious list to offer. I think the Rooney’s are a given, unless the team decided against inducting owners of the team, while Noll and Greene are locks. Only Lambert’s spot could really be contested. If not him, who would you replace him with? Mel Blount? Lynn Swann? Jack Ham? Terry Bradshaw? 

    Another thought: will Bradshaw show up for any future induction? His relationship with the team post-football has always been a bit distant.

    No matter who gets selected, it’s a very cool idea and one that as Rooney said, was probably overdue.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Biggie

      If only 5 I think that would be a great start but would be tough to exclude Ernie Stautner.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Finally. They get a chance to honour the great and include some guys later on that are not in the HOF.

      Your list is perfect. You can get to everyone else later.

    • falconsaftey43

      Have to consider Cower in there.

    • Caesar

      Might consider Polamalu. Would give them wider generational appeal with the initial group. Though of course one spot absolutely SHOULD be Dermontti Dawson!

    • Gluebucket

      I figure every NFL Hall of Famer will get inducted eventually, even Bradshaw. Beyond that, though, I wonder how far they’ll go.

      Alex, we need to get a petition to get you on the selection committee!

    • Craig M

      Why only five for the initial induction?

    • Jeff McNeill

      I wonder if Lambert would come for the induction. Does he ever come around? Like when the celebrate the teams of the 70s or the 75th anniversary team?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      screw bradshaw.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m just speculating. No idea what the actual number is. I don’t think you want any one class to be too large though.

    • hoptown

      The Rooney’s probably should and likely will leave themselves out of it. So I’ll say…
      Ernie Stautner
      Jack Butler
      Joe Greene
      Bill Nunn
      Dermonti Dawson

      Get some of the old guys in first. Three are deceased so throw Dawson in there. Noll can be in the 2nd class with some more of the 70s guys.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Dawson was great, but hard to put him in before the likes of Lambert, Franco, Bradshaw, Blount, Ham, Webby, etc.

      However, as someone mentioned, might be best to mix up each class with players from different eras so as to appeal to multiple generations when the players are inducted.

    • Michael Pennant

      Bradshaw as the leader of the offense should replace Lambert.

    • Josh

      who will speak at Chidi Iuwoma’s dedication?

    • JamesinNYC

      How about Myron Cope? I could see them starting with the oldest first and moving forward. Ernie Sautner is one that since his number is retired would have to be in the group.

    • Jacob

      Not enough honor and praise already for these guys I guess.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’d start with the guys who should be in the pro football HOF, but have yet to make it. Sort of a statement…
      1. Donnie Shell
      2. L.C. Greenwood
      3. Andy Russell
      4. Hines Ward
      5. Bill Cowher

      And, for good measure and good reason (especially during this season), 6. Dan Rooney

      PS. I left Faneca off because I think he is a shoe in for Canton next year.

    • Steel Squirrel

      I’m curious about the timing of this. Could Dan Rooney have suppressed this and now that he’s gone, Art II is rolling it out? I’m not trying to be derisive, just wondering…

    • Paul Brannigan

      They should induct 33 people, in honor of the 1933 founding of the team. Still gonna be a lot of hagglin’ for the last few (and not Clark Haggans).

    • Rocksolid20

      Without Bradshaw , we don’t get 4 rings .
      Like him or not , he was a big cog in the wheel .

    • MattHat121

      I’m assuming other teams have this sort of thing?

    • Kick

      Aaron smith, Casey Hampton, farrior, Ike Taylor, Greg Lloyd, to name a few.

    • Larry Kraus

      I agree with 4 of the 5 you suggest. I’d replace Dan Rooney with l.c. Greenwood. Of all the great Steelers it seems like lc always gets the shaft. He was a very very good player and deserves to be recognized as such.

    • Larry Kraus

      Even Bradshaw? He was an amazing qb always belittled but just seemed to win escpesally the big games.

    • Nolrog

      I would love to see Myron Cope get in there too. And if he’s not by name, his visual surely will be.