Steelers Experimenting With Haley Calling Plays Upstairs During Preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had offensive coordinator Todd Haley upstairs calling playing during the team’s first two preseason games and after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to explain what has led to him doing so.

“That’s just what we’re looking at,” Tomlin started. “It’s afforded to us. They changed that rule the other year where the play-caller could be in the box and we want to turn over all the stones in preparation for the year and we just decided to look at it. It remains to be seen if that’s going to be our personality or not. We’re open to exploring all the functions of trying to maximize our efficiency and of course, play.”

Tomlin was asked if he had an opinion on how being upstairs has gone so far with two preseason games now in the books.

“We committed to doing it for a few weeks,” Tomlin said. “We’re not in the analysis phase of it right now. We’ll look at it and make a decision before the opener.”

Tomlin, however, made it clear that he won’t be revealing his final decision as to where Haley will ultimately call plays from ahead of the team’s regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.





“Don’t ask me before the opener, because I ain’t telling you,” Tomlin warned the media. “Just come to the game.”