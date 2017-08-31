Hot Topics

    Steelers Extend Contract Of GM Kevin Colbert Through 2020 NFL Draft

    By Dave Bryan August 31, 2017 at 10:09 am


    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension.

    Thursday morning, the Steelers announced that Colbert is now signed through the 2020 NFL Draft. His previous contract was set to expire after the 2018 NFL Draft.

    Colbert, who joined the Steelers in 2000, is in his 18th season at the helm of the Steelers’ personnel department, 11 as the director of football operations, and the last seven as general manager. Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, Colbert spent 10 years as the Pro Scouting Director for the Detroit Lions.

    “I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years,” said Colbert via a statement on steelers.com. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship.”

    Steelers team president Art Rooney II also issued a statement on Colbert having his contract extended.


    “I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional two years,” Rooney said per the team’s official website. “Kevin’s dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years.”

    Colbert recently added what many hope will ultimately be two key players to the 2017 Steelers as he traded for tight end Vance McDonald on Tuesday and signed recently released cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday.

    A few weeks ago, the Steelers also extended the contract of head coach Mike Tomlin through the 2020 season.

    • Sonny Saks

      Ramon can add another picture to bug bell!

    • As expected.

    • falconsaftey43

      Colbert is a very good GM. By no means perfect, but he’s done an excellent job of consistently assembling a competitive team. Under his tenure, the Steelers are 3rd in W% and 2nd in Superbowl victories, Superbowl appearances, playoff wins and playoff games.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      It’s been a good week for the front office.

    • Dorian James

      Well deserved as far as I’m concerned, all the years of criticism that I’ve thrown at the front office, they’ve been shutting my mouth as of late and I’m glad for it

    • NW86

      No surprise there.
      I’m curious though, does anyone have any idea what kind of money he makes (or what other GM’s around the league make)? I have no idea and I suppose it’s none of my business – we are just used to hearing all the numbers about the players, and the league does a pretty good job of keeping the salaries of their front office types quiet.

    • Michael James

      Art Rooney was so happy about Colbert finally signing a CB (and TE), that he immediately gave him a new contract…
      All jokes aside, well deserved!

    • Ben Saluri

      Well deserved!!