Steelers Extend Contract Of GM Kevin Colbert Through 2020 NFL Draft

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension.

Thursday morning, the Steelers announced that Colbert is now signed through the 2020 NFL Draft. His previous contract was set to expire after the 2018 NFL Draft.

Colbert, who joined the Steelers in 2000, is in his 18th season at the helm of the Steelers’ personnel department, 11 as the director of football operations, and the last seven as general manager. Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, Colbert spent 10 years as the Pro Scouting Director for the Detroit Lions.

“I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years,” said Colbert via a statement on steelers.com. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship.”

Steelers team president Art Rooney II also issued a statement on Colbert having his contract extended.





“I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional two years,” Rooney said per the team’s official website. “Kevin’s dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years.”

Colbert recently added what many hope will ultimately be two key players to the 2017 Steelers as he traded for tight end Vance McDonald on Tuesday and signed recently released cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday.

A few weeks ago, the Steelers also extended the contract of head coach Mike Tomlin through the 2020 season.