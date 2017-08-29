Steelers Induct 27 Into Inaugural Class Of New Hall of Honor

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their inaugural class of the Hall of Honor on Wednesday and it includes 27 individuals of which 23 are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The persons chosen this year by the hand-picked selection committee were: Art Rooney Sr., Dan Rooney, Chuck Noll, Walt Keisling, John Blood McNally, Bill Dudley, Bobby Layne, Ernie Stautner, John Henry Johnson, Jack Butler, Dick Hoak, Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, Mike Webster, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, L.C. Greenwood, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Andy Russell, Donnie Shell, Kevin Greene, Jerome Bettis, Rod Woodson, and Dermontti Dawson.

The Steelers plan is to induct a new class of two to four members every year and just before the regular season begins.

The formal induction ceremony for this year’s inductees will take place during Alumni Weekend (Nov. 25-26), and the inaugural class will be introduced during halftime of the Steelers game vs. the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 26. Each inductee will receive a replica of a solid steel football, which will replicate the original that was given to Steelers’ founder Art Rooney Sr. by the United States Steel Corporation and United Steel Workers in 1982 on the occasion of the team’s 50th Season. They will be part of a display to be located inside the FedEx Great Hall at Heinz Field.

The following are the guidelines for eligibility to be considered for the Steelers’ Hall of Honor:

FORMER PLAYERS:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

FORMER COACHES AND CONTRIBUTORS:

• Significant contributions to the team and community