Steelers Injury Report: Hargrave, Johnson, Ducre Injured In Win Over Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to win their second preseason game of 2017 Sunday as they beat the Atlanta Falcons 17-13 at Heinz Field. Besides winning the game, the team also appears to have escaped another preseason contest without suffering any ultra serious injuries.

After the game was over, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is currently in concussion protocol. The second-year defensive tackle left Sunday’s game in the first quarter in order to be checked for a concussion and did not return.

Tomlin also said that inside linebacker Steven Johnson suffered a hamstring injury during the game and that safety Greg Ducre suffered an ankle injury.

It’s unclear as to which play Johnson was injured on but as for Ducre, his injury happened while he prevented a punt from going into the end zone in the second quarter,

As for Johnson’s injury, it could potentially hurt his chances at ultimately making the 53-man roster as he might be battling fellow inside linebacker L.J. Fort for one roster spot.





Several Steelers sat out Sundays game presumably with injuries and that list includes linebacker Ryan Shazier, linebacker Bud Dupree, cornerback Senquez Golson, cornerback Cameron Sutton, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, quarterback Landry Jones, linebacker Keion Adams, safety Mike Mitchell, wide receiver Demarcus Ayers and center Maurkice Pouncey.