Steelers Injury Report: JuJu Day-To-Day With Bone Bruise; Finney Dehydrated

The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently dodged a few more injury bullets over the course of the last two days of training camp practices.

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at the conclusion of Thursday’s practice, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a bone bruise during Wednesday’s practice and he is currently day-to-day with that injury.

“We’ll see what he looks like tomorrow,” Tomlin said of Smith-Schuster, who reportedly underwent an MRI Thursday morning.

For what it’s worth, Smith-Schuster was on the field Thursday even though he was unable to practice.

As for Steelers backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney, who needed to be carted off the practice field Thursday, Tomlin said he suffered from dehydration and that’s certainly great news.





As for other injuries, both old and new, Tomlin really didn’t have much say.

“Couple of other bumps and bruises out there, minor things,” Tomlin said. “All of them day-to-day. Nothing’s really changed from a medical perspective.”

Tomlin was later asked if there’s currently a timetable for when linebacker Ryan Shazier will return to practice.

“There is none,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin was also asked about center Maurkice Pouncey, who has missed quite a bit a training camp practice time with some sort of leg injury which reportedly might be a deep laceration of some sort.

“I’m not getting into the details,” Tomlin said. “It’s day-to-day. He’ll be back out shortly.”

The Steelers will wrap up their 2017 training camp with one final practice on Friday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and then play their second preseason game on Sunday.