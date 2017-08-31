Steelers Injury Report: Rookie CB Cameron Sutton Re-aggravated Hamstring Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers closed out their 2017 preseason with a late road victory over the Carolina Panthers 17-14 as rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs scored from one yard out on a scramble with two seconds remaining in regulation time for the go-ahead score. Thew win however, included the Steelers losing several of their defensive backs to injuries during the game and head coach Mike Tomlin recapped them all during his post-game press conference.

“We had a few injuries in the game and we’ll evaluate them for the level of seriousness,” Tomlin started. “[Jordan] Dangerfield had an ankle that’s being evaluated. Cam Sutton had a re-aggravation of that hamstring. Malik Golden had a groin injury Terrish Webb had a shoulder but I think he returned. He went back into the game. We’ll assess the totality of those things and push forward.”

Of the four defensive backs injured Thursday night, safety Jordan Dangerfield and rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton are two players expected to be on the team’s initial 53-man roster. The Steelers have been without the services of starting safety Mike Mitchell from right near the start of training camp because of an injury and while he has since said he expects to be ready for the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Tomlin wasn’t ready to say he would be Thursday night.

“I dont know,” Tomlin said when asked specifically about if Mitchell would be ready for Week 1. “I’m sure I’ll have more information and I’m sure you guys will ask the first of next week.”

If both Mitchell and Dangerfield both wind up not being healthy enough to play a week from Sunday, the Steelers might need to look around the league for a veteran safety that might be released by another team. If they stay in house, however, Jacob Hagen could ultimately wind up making the 53-man roster if another healthy safety is needed.



