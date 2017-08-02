Steelers Injury Report: Tomlin Says Conner Is Dealing With Minor AC Sprain

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner failed to practice again on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he suffered several days ago. After practice was over, head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that Conner is recovering from an AC sprain in his left shoulder.

“It appears to be minor,” Tomlin said. “Days.”

Conner was able to stretch with the team prior to practice getting underway so we’ll just have to wait and see when he’s allowed to practice fully again.

As for the several other players who missed Wednesday’s practice, while he didn’t name any specifically, Tomlin had this to say.

“Some of the other guys who have soft tissue injuries that are usually more of a week, if you’re going to describe it, we’ll keep you guys updated as those guys get close,” Tomlin said. “You’ll see them working in partial capacities and so forth.”





Those players with soft tissue injuries might just be safety Mike Mitchell, linebacker Ryan Shazier, and cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Senquez Golson as all four sat Wednesday’s practice. Shazier by the way, reportedly had a wrap on his leg Wednesday after leaving Monday’s practice with what Tomlin later called a heat-related illness.

Tomlin said that the team suffered “no real new injuries” during Wednesday’s practice.

Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday and it sounds like he had a great session. Tomlin wouldn’t totally confirm that, however, afterwards.

“I really wasnt looking specifically at him,” Tomlin said “I’m sure he had a productive day. I ll be better capable of describing that after having watched the tape.”