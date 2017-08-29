Steelers Place Rookie OLB Keion Adams On IR; Waive Two Other Rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster down a little bit on Tuesday as one player was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and two more were waived outright.

Rookie outside linebacker Keion Adams, the Steelers seventh-round draft pick this year out of Western Michigan, was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday due to a shoulder injury he’s been dealing with for while. We reported last week that this was scheduled to happen and that Adams is expected to have shoulder surgery and be lost for the entire season.

Waived on Tuesday were two rookie undrafted rookie free agents in defensive end Christian Brown and tight end Phazahn Odom.

Odom, who played his college football at Fordham, saw very limited playing time in the Steelers first three preseason games and he registered just one catch for 10 yards. Brown, who played his college football at West Virginia, also didn’t play a lot of snaps during the team’s first three preseason games.

It's unknown if the Steelers will make any more cuts prior to their Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.





