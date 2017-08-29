Hot Topics

    Steelers Place Rookie OLB Keion Adams On IR; Waive Two Other Rookies

    By Dave Bryan August 29, 2017 at 03:26 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster down a little bit on Tuesday as one player was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and two more were waived outright.

    Rookie outside linebacker Keion Adams, the Steelers seventh-round draft pick this year out of Western Michigan, was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Tuesday due to a shoulder injury he’s been dealing with for while. We reported last week that this was scheduled to happen and that Adams is expected to have shoulder surgery and be lost for the entire season.

    Waived on Tuesday were two rookie undrafted rookie free agents in defensive end Christian Brown and tight end Phazahn Odom.

    Odom, who played his college football at Fordham, saw very limited playing time in the Steelers first three preseason games and he registered just one catch for 10 yards. Brown, who played his college football at West Virginia, also didn’t play a lot of snaps during the team’s first three preseason games.

    It’s unknown if the Steelers will make any more cuts prior to their Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.


    • stan

      It was nice to dream about Odom’s potential but if you can’t squeeze past anyone with this group of tight ends, you’re just not going to make it.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Odom never lived up to the hype. No way he makes it to the practice squad over Magee and possibly now Grimble

    • MintDragon

      yah, Alex’s reports from camp gave me the impression that Odom didn’t have a very good chance of sticking. I don’t think he was able to stop anyone in backs on backers either.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Is it me or is the practice squad going to be real good?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      best thing for adams really. no way was he making 53.

    • Alex Kozora

      Got a text on Odom. Said coaches yelled at him every day.

      Raw player, rookie, it’s a tough life, for sure.

    • Chad H

      That’s a tough call if he was healthy the whole time I think he had a shot. Prior to injury he was making some noise.

    • nikgreene

      Any chance the team keeps 4 TE including Grimble, and only 3 RB?

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Based on what? Very few from the practice squad ever end up being real good. Basically only James Harrison.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      I doubt it, I’d rather have more depth elsewhere outside of TEs.

    • LucasY59

      they are already likely to only keep 3 RBs and Nix at FB, they arent cutting Nix, and a 3rd RB is probably more useful than a 3rd TE (especially for STs)

      why would they need to keep 4 on the roster? I think Grimble (or McGee if they cut DJ) go to the PS and they are good with 3 on the 53 and a 4th on the 53 (need extra spots on the roster for other positions more than they need a 4th TE)

    • Sam Clonch

      If they were really all that good, they’d be on someone’s 53. Some have potential though.

    • Sam Clonch

      Big Al.

    • LucasY59

      yep the trade made him expendable for sure, two guys that probably wont make the roster are ahead of him to make the PS so let him go now and give him a better shot at landing elsewhere (or if he really is raw/undeveloped hes done and can move on from football)