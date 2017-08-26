Hot Topics

    Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint Leaves Preseason Game With Left Leg Injury

    By Dave Bryan August 26, 2017 at 08:27 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has left the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a left leg injury and will not return.

    Toussaint was injured in the second half and that certainly won’t help his cause when it comes to him attempting to make the final 53-man roster this year.

    Fellow Steelers running back Knile Davis has had a good showing so far Saturday night not only as a runner, but as a pass protector as well. Davis has 21 yards on 7 carries with a long of 11 yards. He also has one catch for 9 yards.

    Toussaint did not have a carry before leaving the game injured. James Conner has 26 yards on 4 carries.


    • The Chin

      With all due respect, Davis showing was far from solid. Made a nice blitz pickup. That will do it for his solid contribution.

    • Tristana

      Davis was atrocious. Slow, pathetic runs and returns. The first two runs were the results of awesome blocks and gigantic holes with open lanes. Fitz is now injured and sadly (i really really like him) hasnt impressed either. keep watson, he was clearly the best and most motivated rb out there for two weeks now. (week 1 and 3 preseason, #2 was conner all along)

    • nutty32

      Still don’t get why there’s so much fascination about Fitzgerald Toussaint and why he has so many fans. He’s never looked better than a 3rd string back.