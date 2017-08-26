Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint Leaves Preseason Game With Left Leg Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has left the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a left leg injury and will not return.

Toussaint was injured in the second half and that certainly won’t help his cause when it comes to him attempting to make the final 53-man roster this year.

Fellow Steelers running back Knile Davis has had a good showing so far Saturday night not only as a runner, but as a pass protector as well. Davis has 21 yards on 7 carries with a long of 11 yards. He also has one catch for 9 yards.

Toussaint did not have a carry before leaving the game injured. James Conner has 26 yards on 4 carries.



