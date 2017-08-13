Steelers RB James Conner On Track To Play In Second Preseason Game

While he wasn’t quite healthy enough to play in the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night preseason opener against the New York Giants, it’s sounding like rookie running back James Conner will make his NFL debut next Sunday night at Heinz Field in the team’s second exhibition game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Conner, who’s yet to practice fully since suffering a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder two weeks ago, said after Sunday’s practice at Saint Vincent College that “he’s on track to be able to play” in the team’s second preseason game, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

While Conner reportedly didn’t practice fully on Sunday, he did participate in 7-on-7 and individual drills during the session.

“Felt great,” he said after practice.

Conner will be a sight for fan’s sore eyes should he ultimately play next Sunday against the Falcons. The University of Pittsburgh product and this year’s second of two third-round draft picks is easily a fan favorite and his jersey sales up until now are proof of that.





The Steelers now have four more practices remaining prior to them breaking training camp for the year and we’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to increase the level of his participation as the week goes on.

If he ultimately plays against the Falcons, he’ll more than likely see game action in the Steelers backfield either late in the first half or early in the second half of that contest. He’ll also be asked to play a lot on special teams throughout that game as well.