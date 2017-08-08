Hot Topics

    Steelers Release First Preseason Depth Chart Of 2017

    By Dave Bryan August 8, 2017 at 09:33 am


    Name the things that have more value than a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason depth chart. While not much can be read into such depth charts, they’re fun to look at just the same because it’s something new.

    On Tuesday, the Steelers released their initial depth chart prior to their first preseason game against the New York Giants and it’s bound to create some buzz.

    For starters, several players were left off the depth chart because they’re currently not practicing due to injuries or not yet in camp. These omitted players are listed below and as Bob Labriola points out, “Being on the “not participating” list does not mean being ruled out of Friday’s preseason opener.”

    No. 3 – QB Landry Jones
    No. 10 – WR Martavis Bryant
    No. 14 – WR Sammie Coates
    No. 15 – WR Demarcus Ayers
    No. 20 – CB Cameron Sutton
    No. 23 – S Mike Mitchell
    No. 26 – RB Le’Veon Bell
    No. 27 – CB Senquez Golson
    No. 30-O – RB James Conner
    No. 53 – C Maurkice Pouncey
    No. 62-O – OL Mike Matthews
    No. 99 – LB Keion Adams

    One item that immediately jumped out at me is Daniel McCullers being listed behind Javon Hargrave at nose tackle. If you’ve followed along with our training camp practice reports, you know that L.T. Walton has been running behind Hargrave quite frequently at nose tackle. Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell talked about Walton’s move to nose tackle recently, in case you missed it.


    The second thing that jumps out on the first depth chart of 2017 is running back, Fitzgerald Toussaint being listed ahead of Knile Davis at running back. This battle is obviously still going on so don’t read too much into it.

    Speaking of Davis, it’s not surprising that he’s listed as the Steelers top kick returner ahead of the team’s first preseason game.

    Inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich being listed fourth behind Ryan Shazier and third behind Vince Williams is also quite comical.

    Will Darrius Heyward-Bey start at wide receiver Friday night against the Giants being as he’s listed as a starter opposite Antonio Brown? We’ll see very soon.

    I’ll let the rest of you pick out things that stick out.



    • Michael Mosgrove

      i dont think TM being 4th behind shazier is comical. johnson is a better special teamer, fort has more athletic ability and awareness of both ilb slots.

    • falconsaftey43

      These are 100% meaningless.

    • NW86

      No big deal – standard practice for the Steelers for the first preseason game is for any positions that are currently in doubt, they simply list the incumbent before the new guy. (DHB, Toussaint, Harrison, McCullers, etc.)

    • pittfan

      With Davis and AB being our returners, the return teams have the potential to be quite explosive. I don’t remember the last time we took a kickoff back to the house

    • steelburg

      Agreed. There isn’t enough information about some of these guys to get a accurate depth chart done, not to mention that a ton of guys are being left off the chart entirely.

    • falconsaftey43

      Last KR TD was AB’s rookie year, his first touch as an NFL player.

    • pittfan

      Seriously? His first touch was a TD? I didn’t remember that. (It’s been a while)!! It would be nice to see if we could get 2-3 this year from Davis!!

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, he took it off a reverse too, pretty sweet.

    • Michael James

      It is comical because everyone and their mother knows that Matakevich is way ahead of them right now. There is a reason why coaches and watchers gushed over his recent training camp showings, why he ran first team ILB with Shazier out and why you don’t hear a word about fourth-team-ILB Steven Johnson out of the camp.
      McCullers still being listed as #2 NT tells us all we need to know about how seriously Tomlin is taking this first depth-chart.