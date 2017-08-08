Steelers Release First Preseason Depth Chart Of 2017

Name the things that have more value than a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason depth chart. While not much can be read into such depth charts, they’re fun to look at just the same because it’s something new.

On Tuesday, the Steelers released their initial depth chart prior to their first preseason game against the New York Giants and it’s bound to create some buzz.

For starters, several players were left off the depth chart because they’re currently not practicing due to injuries or not yet in camp. These omitted players are listed below and as Bob Labriola points out, “Being on the “not participating” list does not mean being ruled out of Friday’s preseason opener.”

No. 3 – QB Landry Jones

No. 10 – WR Martavis Bryant

No. 14 – WR Sammie Coates

No. 15 – WR Demarcus Ayers

No. 20 – CB Cameron Sutton

No. 23 – S Mike Mitchell

No. 26 – RB Le’Veon Bell

No. 27 – CB Senquez Golson

No. 30-O – RB James Conner

No. 53 – C Maurkice Pouncey

No. 62-O – OL Mike Matthews

No. 99 – LB Keion Adams

One item that immediately jumped out at me is Daniel McCullers being listed behind Javon Hargrave at nose tackle. If you’ve followed along with our training camp practice reports, you know that L.T. Walton has been running behind Hargrave quite frequently at nose tackle. Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell talked about Walton’s move to nose tackle recently, in case you missed it.





The second thing that jumps out on the first depth chart of 2017 is running back, Fitzgerald Toussaint being listed ahead of Knile Davis at running back. This battle is obviously still going on so don’t read too much into it.

Speaking of Davis, it’s not surprising that he’s listed as the Steelers top kick returner ahead of the team’s first preseason game.

Inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich being listed fourth behind Ryan Shazier and third behind Vince Williams is also quite comical.

Will Darrius Heyward-Bey start at wide receiver Friday night against the Giants being as he’s listed as a starter opposite Antonio Brown? We’ll see very soon.

I’ll let the rest of you pick out things that stick out.





